Note from the Publisher August 2021

“Fashion is one of the most beautiful forms of art we have. It’s a form of art that every person gets to possess and create for themselves.”

– Jim James

Welcome to the August issue where we focus on art and other community events of interest. There are times in our lives when we seem to be drawn to certain events, people and organizations and this happened to me a few years ago when, by chance, I engaged in a conversation with one of the board members from KMAC Museum. One of my favorite things to do is peruse the local art galleries around town and check out the local art scene. One day while perusing a pop-up shop, I was introduced to someone with the KMAC Museum. As we chatted about art and such, she realized I had experience with organizing fashion events and working with models on their runway techniques. She went on to explain she was helping plan a unique KMAC fashion event that engaged local and regional artists and asked if I would be interested in checking it out. Well, of course, with my love of fashion and art, this was an opportunity to go all in to help create an event our city had never seen before: KMAC Couture. She went on to inform me that the event was only eight weeks away! If you have planned an event that involves intricate details, then you understand what this meant. There was no time to waste, so I got right down to business.

The first task was to carefully brand the event with a significant image. I contacted my good friend, Ed Brown, who happens to be one of the most amazing photographers I have ever worked with. He donated his time and talent to collaborate with me to create the image you see here, Art Walks the Runway, KMAC Couture 2013. Next, I worked with the artists and garments they created for the show. Each model needed instruction on how to walk in wearable art and needed it quickly. Every artist and model met with me at my home and together we worked on their runway techniques. I even offered to give them my shoes, if needed, to complete the look of each design. Needless to say, the night of the show it was standing room only. The efforts of the whole team came together in the end and it was a tremendous success. KMAC Couture was on its way to become an annual show that would continue to grow and offer a platform for artists to showcase their talents. I’m thrilled to feature one of the KMAC Couture 2021 creations on this month’s cover and encourage you to read the feature “KMAC Couture: Star Stuff” to learn more about what this year has to offer.

To all the artists out there, keep creating, what you do is remarkable and important. To all of our loyal advertisers and subscribers, without your invaluable support, we could not do what we do so well, deliver The VOICE of Louisville to your doorstep every month.

With gratitude,

Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey

Publisher