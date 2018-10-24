Story by Volunteers of America

By Jennifer Hancock,

President & CEO

Volunteers of America

Each year at our Power of 1 Breakfast, Volunteers of America tells the stories of the lives we change.

This year we talked about how compassion and kindness guide our mission. More than 1,000 guests at the Omni Hotel in Louisville heard speakers explain how Volunteers of America started them on a new path.

Megan Coldiron told her story of hope and recovery. Megan came to us at her lowest point. After being prescribed pain pills, her life had spiraled out of control. She dropped out of school and could not live without drugs. Her parents were raising her daughter. She was being evicted from her apartment. That is when she found Freedom House, Volunteers of America’s program for pregnant and parenting women working to overcome addiction.

“Freedom House taught me that the choices I made when I was addicted and at my lowest point did not have to define me for the rest of my life,” Megan said.

We know that’s true – and we know we cannot continue to provide support and care for the women who count on us without the help of our generous donors and partners. We are so grateful to the many people who supported our mission at the breakfast, and invite you to join us and learn more.

