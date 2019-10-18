Break out your tuxedos and ball gowns for the Phantom Ball, a masked black-tie event.

This first-annual event is sure to be a hit. Enjoy beautiful singing from the Louisville Gay Men’s Chorus and Grammy Award-winning singer/songwriter Matt Alber, who has released four self-produced albums. If you like Rufus Wainwright, John Legend, or K.D. Lang, you’ll feel right at home with Matt Alber. Since starting his career nearly a decade ago, Alber has gained over one million views for his Mad Men-inspired music video “End of the World” which debuted on MTV’s LOGO Channel.

Beyond the music, the evening will include a delicious dinner, a fabulous silent auction, and, of course, lots of dancing!

Masks are encouraged at this event to benefit the Louisville Gay Men’s Chorus, a not-for-profit community chorus created to provide opportunities for gay and gay-supportive men to sing. The organization focuses on musical excellence in performance as well as education, enjoyment, and cultural enrichment for the chorus and the audience. They strive to also bring together the social community and present a positive image of the gay community to the general public.

The Phantom Ball will be held on Saturday, October 26 from 7:30 to 11pm. Tickets are $100.