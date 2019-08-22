There’s nothing better—or fancier—than when your food matches your drink.

Enjoy seven harmonious pairings of small plates and cocktails at Perfectly Paired 2019, an event that creates groupings of local chefs, bartenders, and liquor brands. You can’t go wrong with pairings like a bite from Mirin coupled with a Michter’s cocktail created by bartenders from Jimmy Can’t Dance or a dish from Honeywood and a drink from Bardstown Bourbon Company.

In addition to great food and drinks, you can tap your toes to live music by The Zach Longoria Project, Maestro J, DJ Nerddboi, and Jocelyn Duke. Be sure to stay until the end to find out which pairing wins best of show. The star-studded lineup of judges include SuperChefs’ Darnell Ferguson, Old Forester’s McKenzie Peay, Food Network “Chopped” winner Dallas McGarity and Masterchef season nine winner Gerron Hurt.

Perfectly Paired benefits Kids Center for Pediatric Therapies and Children Shouldn’t Hunger. Kids Center for Pediatric Therapies aids kids with cerebral palsy or other developmental disorders and their families by helping them to receive appropriate services and care as well as helping to become involved in society. Children Shouldn’t Hunger teaches gardening and advocates against child hunger in the Louisville area.

Perfectly Paired will be hosted at Rabbit Hole on August 29 from 7 – 10pm. Tickets are $100. Guests must be 21 or older to attend.