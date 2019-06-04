Partying for a Purpose

Bourbon by the Bridge Supports CASA of the River Region

The only thing better than a bourbon-oriented party is a bourbon-oriented party that supports an amazing cause. Bourbon by the Bridge is an outstanding tasting event benefiting Court Appointed Special Advocates (CASA) of the River Region. This year’s iteration will take place on June 8 from 5 to 8 p.m. under the Second Street bridge between Washington and Witherspoon Streets.

Guests of Bourbon by the Bridge can look forward to unlimited pours and cocktails from several distilleries as well as heavy hors d’oeuvres and desserts by Ladyfingers Catering. Individual tickets are $75 and include unlimited spirit tastings, food and a commemorative Old Fashioned glass. Access to high top tables are included with admission, and table seating is available but limited. Designated driver tickets are available for $25.

Bourbon by the Bridge supports the efforts of CASA of the River Region, a nonprofit dedicated to helping children who have been neglected and abused. The organization trains volunteers throughout the community to mentor and advocate for children who need a caring, consistent adult to look out for their safety and nurture their self-worth.