Over the Garden Wall

Photography: Andrea Hutchinson

Stylist: Liz Bingham

Wardrobe Assistant: Anne Baldridge

Makeup: Daniel Strasser, Creative Director of Clique Boutique

Location: Lincliffe

Models: Diaz Bolden, James Burden, Alexandra Hepfinger, Micah Hoag, Taylor Purnsley and Tyler Purnsley

Left to Right:

James

Canali jacket, $1,795; Eton shirt, $215; Eton pocket square, $80;

PT01 pants, $450; Torino leather belt, $155; Trask chukka boots, $245; Krewe tortoise sunglasses, $255, available at Rodes For Him.

Taylor

L’Agence silk bodysuit, $390; L’Agence blazer, $595; L’Agence pants, $265; Milly vegan shearling coat, $395; Christian Louboutin clutch, $1,090, available at Rodes For Her. Donald J Pliner suede studded sneakers, $89, available at Belle Monde Boutique.

Micah

Samuelsohn coat, $1,295; Eton shirt, $260; Eton tie, $145; Eton pocket square, $65; PT01 pants, $425; Krewe sunglasses, $255, available at Rodes For Him. Shoes from model’s personal collection.

Alexandra

Equipment silk blouse, $260; L’Agence jeans, $245; L’Agence suede jacket, $1,225; Vince trench coat, $645; Yves Saint Laurent purse, $1,690, available at Rodes For Her. Patent leather loafers, $22, available at Stella’s Resale Boutique.

Tyler

L’Agence sleeveless turtleneck top, $105; Elliott Lauren cropped pants, $160; Equipment leather shirt, $550; Milly vegan shearling coat, $445, available at Rodes For Her. Miss Wilson Von Fury platform loafers, $99, available at Belle Monde Boutique.

Diaz

Faherty crewneck tee, $68; Faherty woven shirt, $128; Eleventy bomber jacket, $595; J Brand dark wash jeans, $198; Trask chukka boots, $265, available at Rodes For Him.

Vince silk blouse, $325; Vince cashmere sweater, $425; Vince silk pants, $295, available at Rodes For Her. Miss Wilson Von Fury platform loafers, $99, available at Belle Monde Boutique.

Wenjilli vintage sweater dress, $128, available at Stella’s Resale Boutique. Sam Edelman velvet pumps, $68, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Carrie Hoffman earrings, $356, available at CIRCE. Shine Reflexions bracelet, $200; Shine Crown charm, $50; Shine Timeless Sparkle charm, $50, available at PANDORA Louisville.

Theory silk tank top, $245; ATM Anthony Thomas Melillo jogger pants, $295; Kule faux fur coat, $598; Carrie Hoffman earrings, $356, available at CIRCE. Shine Reflexions bracelet, $200; Shine Crown charm, $50; Shine Timeless Sparkle charm, $50; Silver Shimmering Wishbone ring, $45; Silver Wishbone ring, $35; Shine Wishbone ring, $45, available at PANDORA Louisville.

Acler silk dress, $199, available at Belle Monde Boutique. Kule faux fur stole, $198; Carrie Hoffman earrings, $356, available at CIRCE. Studded handbag, $95, available at Glasscock. Krewe sunglasses, $275, available at Rodes For Her. Shine Reflexions bracelet, $200; Shine Crown charm, $50; Shine Timeless Sparkle charm, $50; Silver Shimmering Wishbone ring, $45; Silver Wishbone ring, $35; Shine Wishbone ring, $45, available at PANDORA Louisville.

O.P.T. floral dress, $195; Mikael Aghal floral dress, $950, available at Glasscock.

L’Agence silk bodysuit, $390; L’Agence tweed blazer, $595; L’Agence pants, $265; Christian Louboutin clutch, $1,090, available at Rodes For Her.

L’Agence sleeveless turtleneck top, $105; Equipment leather shirt, $550; Elliott Lauren cropped pants, $160; Prada purse, $1,270, available at Rodes For Her.

Ted Lapidus vintage top and pants, $148, available at Stella’s Resale Boutique. DiOMi wool cape with fur collar, $1,065, available at Glasscock. Yves Saint Laurent purse, $1,690, available at Rodes For Her. Gold hoops, $95, available at Rodeo Drive. Boots from model’s personal collection

Trina Turk suede jumper, $125; Alexis suede cape, $82; Charter Club plaid shawl, $16, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment. Yuzefi leather purse, $525; Tom Ford aviator sunglasses, $395, available at Rodes For Her. Carrie Hoffman earrings, $356, available at CIRCE. Shine Reflexions bracelet, $200; Shine Crown charm, $50; Shine Timeless Sparkle charm, $50; Silver Shimmering Wishbone ring, $45; Silver Wishbone ring, $35; Shine Wishbone ring, $45, available at PANDORA Louisville. Hogl leather wedge sneakers, $289, available at Belle Monde Boutique.

Halston Heritage dress, $645, available at Glasscock. Kayce Hughes leopard print jacket, $48, available at Stella’s Resale Boutique. Silver Wishbone ring, $35, available at PANDORA Louisville.

Le Superbe snakeskin silk dress, $395; Jerome Dreyfuss leather clutch, $265; Carrie Hoffman earrings, $356, available at CIRCE. Prada kitten heel mules, $319, available at Belle Monde Boutique

Cinq a Sept toile top, $295; Amanda Uprichard leather shorts, $172, available at Rodeo Drive. India Hicks leather clutch, $99; Pomme D’or leather mules, $99, available at Belle Monde Boutique. Carrie Hoffman earrings, $356, available at CIRCE.

Samuelsohn coat, $1,295; Eton shirt, $260; Eton tie, $145; Eton pocket square, $65; PT01 pants, $425; Krewe sunglasses, $255; available at Rodes For Him. Shoes from model’s personal collection.

Canali jacket, $1,795; Eton shirt, $215; Eton pocket square, $80; PT01 pants, $450; Torino leather belt, $155; Trask chukka boots, $245; Krewe tortoise sunglasses, $255, available at Rodes For Him.

Taffeta skirt, $195; Douglas Hannant taffeta top, $2,010; quilted purse, $125, available at Glasscock. Gucci leather and pearl heels, $429, available at Belle Monde Boutique. Shine Reflexions bracelet, $200; Shine Crown charm, $50; Shine Timeless Sparkle charm, $50; Silver Shimmering Wishbone ring, $45; Silver Wishbone ring, $35; Shine Wishbone ring, $45; Silver Enchanted Crown ring, $80; Hearts of PANDORA hoops, $100, available at PANDORA Louisville.

Cotton by Autumn Cashmere sweater top, $176; Alice + Olivia plaid pants, $395, available at Rodeo Drive. Fur backpack, $249, available at Belle Monde Boutique.

Alice + Olivia sleeveless turtleneck sweater top, $225; Alice + Olivia plaid skirt, $285; Alice + Olivia faux fur coat, $495, available at Rodeo Drive. Calvin Klein leather boots, $28; Prism snakeskin purse, $24, available at Sassy Fox Upscale Consignment.