Open Doors in KY — Your Basic Civil and Human Rights Explained

Photo by Staff Photographer Kathryn Harrington

Empower yourself and others! Know your rights, know the law! The Kentucky Commission for Human Rights (KCHR) is giving you the opportunity in a free online event Thursday, July 23.

At the core of the current movement for justice is a demand that civil and human rights be recognized and enforced for all people, regardless of race, gender, physical ability, sexual orientation or socio-economic class. All Kentuckians will be empowered by understanding the Kentucky Civil Rights Act and the role the KCHR plays in enforcing this act.

KCHR was created to ensure equality in Kentucky and to enforce the Kentucky Civil Rights Act and federal civil rights laws. For the last four decades, KCHR has been helping enforce the act by investigating, conducting hearings and ruling upon complaints against the Kentucky Civil Rights Act.

Their vision is “a Commonwealth united against discrimination, a Commonwealth united for equality.” You can help them achieve this vision by signing up for this free workshop, which will take place from 6 to 7 p.m. on July 23. Registration is required, and an email with a link will be sent out once you’ve registered for the class. Donations are accepted but not required to attend.