Opal’s Dream Foundation Annual Gala 2019

Get ready to shake, rattle, and roll your way over to a great night of fun at this year’s Opal’s Dream Foundation Gala on Saturday, November 2.

Don your best poodle skirt and get ready to shake your hips to live rock n’ roll music. Dine on a delectable chef-prepared meal while sipping on cocktails and wine.

If you’re a bourbon lover, you won’t want to miss the silent auction—your chance to take home a bottle of Pappy Van Winkle and other rare and collectible bourbons. But don’t worry if you’re not the top bidder. There’s plenty of other treasures to win, like bourbon barrel crafts, vacation packages, and exclusive VIP engagements.

If you register for a premium table, you can enjoy even more perks, like free drink tickets, complimentary bottles, sourvenirs, and more.

The Gala benefits Opal’s Dream Foundation. Founded in 2011 by Jerry Stith, the foundation helps bring happiness and restore dignity to seniors by providing recreation opportunities, companionship, and spiritual support. Opal’s Dream Foundation has helped thousands of seniors in nearly 80 facilities across Kentucky and Indiana.

Doors open at 5:30pm. Cocktail hour will last from 5:45pm to 6:45pm before dinner is served at 7pm. Live auctions will begin at 7:30pm, followed by live music and shows from 8:30pm to 11:30pm.