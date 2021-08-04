1992 – 2021

Sarah Danielle Hutchinson, 29, passed away on July 4, 2021, from injuries suffered during a boating accident in West Virginia.

A native of New Albany, Indiana, Sarah Danielle attended Our Lady of Perpetual Help Elementary School; graduated from Hazelwood Junior High, where she was voted Athlete of the Year; and graduated from New Albany High School in 2011, where she lettered in soccer four years and was a member of the state finalist 4 x 400 meter relay team in track that still holds the school record.

Sarah Danielle earned a bachelor’s degree in anatomy and physiology from Indiana University in Bloomington and worked as an EMT for several years as a stepping-stone to her future career plans. She studied in the physician assistant program at Alderson-Broaddus University, earned a Master’s of Science in Anatomy in 2020, and posthumously will be awarded a Master of Science in Physician Assistant Studies. She also was an Advanced PADI certified scuba diver and certified paramedic.

Sarah Danielle was a determined, courageous and adventurous woman whose quiet confidence and witty attitude were rivaled only by her beauty and brutal honesty. Sarah Danielle lived without fear, whether she was rescuing sea turtles in the Florida Keys or cruising on her motorcycle. She was a tireless caregiver, caring for her patients, her family, and most importantly, her ever-growing menagerie of bunnies and puppies. She enjoyed helping others by serving on many search and rescue teams, and she was ready to take her heroism to the next level through her work as a physician assistant. Her quest to save lives continues through her choice to be an organ donor, bestowing on many people one of the most important gifts that one can receive: a new chance to live life to the fullest, as did Sarah Danielle, her mother’s hero.

She is survived by her parents, Leah and Gary Hutchinson; her sister Andrea (partner Michael Hall); grandmother, Hilda Carr; uncles Chris Carr (Corie) and Patrick Carr (Leslie); her loving boyfriend, Jarrett Beckett; first cousins Colton, Cooper, Ryan and Olivia; and a host of cousins, great aunts and uncles.

Sarah Danielle was preceded in death by her grandparents Harvey and Elizabeth Hutchinson and her great-grandparents Karl and Helen Schmitt.

A funeral service open to friends and family was held at noon on Friday, July 9, 2021, at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church, 1752 Scheller Lane, New Albany IN 47150. Her arrangements have been entrusted to the Naville & Seabrook Funeral Homes.

In lieu of flowers, the family suggests a donation to the Floyd County Humane Society of Indiana P.O. Box 1134 New Albany IN 47151 or at floydcountyhumanesociety.com/donations.