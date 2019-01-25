Rosalie “Rosie” Eskind

1924-2018

Rosalie “Rosie” Eskind died on Nov. 11, 2018, at her residence in Treyton Oak Towers, Louisville, Kentucky. She was born Rosalie Helen Harris on Sept. 28, 1924, at the old Jewish Hospital, the second daughter to Sara Taporski Harris and Benjamin Oscar Harris. Rosalie grew up in what is now Old Louisville, where her father owned a pharmacy. She always told the story of how she and her cousin Marjorie Cohen used to share one pair of skates, skating one-footed together down the sidewalks of First Street. They were ranked number two and number one at Louisville Girls High School, where she graduated in 1942.

She pursued a degree in journalism at the University of Louisville. As editor of the Cardinal student newspaper, she took up many of the issues that would engage her for the rest of her life, including civil rights, expanding educational opportunities and social justice. “I cannot remain silent in the face of the deepening contradictions of our economic system. … I cannot remain silent at the denial of full democratic rights to 13,000,000 American citizens, simply because their skins are black instead of white,” she wrote in the midst of World War II.

In April 1945, Rosalie married the late Dr. Harold G. Eskind and they established a family, an iconic home and a medical practice in the Highlands for 57 years. Rosalie enjoyed theater, music – especially opera – travel and art. A founder of Temple Shalom, Rosalie was active through the years with the League of Women Voters and the Louisville Area Association for Mental Health, Inc., and she was board chair of Planned Parenthood of Louisville and Planned Parenthood of Kentucky. As an educator, Rosie taught English as a second language to displaced persons in the wake of World War II, and she visited public schools to lead frank discussions on sex education. She said it was one class where the kids paid attention.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her husband and her lifetime friend and cousin, Marjorie Cohen Caplan.

Rosie is survived by their three loving children, Andrew of Rochester, New York (Mary Panzer), Robert of Philadelphia, Pennsylvania (Debora Kodish) and Jean Kral of Louisville (Dr. Kenneth Kral); grandchildren Benjamin Eskind of Rochester, Sarah Kodish-Eskind of Philadelphia, Ruth Kodish-Eskind of Olympia, Washington, Meredith Kral, Adrienne Kral Gibson and Michelle Kral Magrum – all of Louisville – and one great grandson, Sawyer Harold Gibson.

Memorial donations may be made to Temple Shalom of Louisville and to Planned Parenthood of Indiana and Kentucky. A memorial service will be held at a later date.