A funeral mass for Robert Wayne Estopinal, 63, of Jeffersonville, Indiana, was held on Dec. 10, 2018, at St. Augustine Catholic Church in Jeffersonville, with burial following in Walnut Ridge Cemetery. Visitation was held at Scott Funeral Home. A celebration of Wayne’s life that included live music and memories from his close friends and colleagues was held at Scott Funeral Home as well. Wayne passed away on Nov. 30, 2018.

He was preceded in death by his son, Christopher Wayne Estopinal; his parents, Robert Jules Estopinal and Martha Jane Bennett Driver; grandparents, Edna Harrell Bennett and Wentworth (Buttons) Bennett; and a brother, Mark Bennett Estopinal.

Wayne is survived by his wife of 40 years, Thresa Taylor Estopinal; a daughter, Ashley Nicole Estopinal; a son, Andrew Wayne Estopinal; a brother, Steven Wentworth Driver (Linda Jackson); a niece, Kendra Bennett Driver; and a nephew, Gregory Wentworth Driver.

Wayne was born on Sept. 19, 1955, in Jeffersonville, Indiana. He graduated from Jeffersonville High School in 1973 and then from Ball State University in 1979 with a bachelor’s of science in architecture. After graduation from Ball State, Wayne and Thresa relocated back home to Jeffersonville. His first job was with James and Associates working for Richard “Dick” Scott. His first solo project under Dick was Mr. Don’s Restaurant. Dick was his mentor throughout life and when Dick was to “retire” he came to work for Wayne. Re-uniting the two was an incredible experience and left lasting impressions for them both and the entire staff at TEG Architects (formerly called The Estopinal Group). Wayne and his family will forever be grateful for Dick Scott.

Wayne worked for Godsey Associates and Humana in Louisville before relocating to Dallas, Texas, in 1986 to work for VHA Enterprises. In June 1989, Wayne and Thresa founded The Estopinal Group in their bedroom, moved to their garage and returned to Jeffersonville in 1991. They built a TEG Headquarters in 1993 where they remain today. TEG is an internationally known architectural firm with offices in Jeffersonville, Louisville and Shreveport, Louisiana.

A few of Wayne’s architectural accomplishments in the Kentuckiana area include: Michael L. Becher Adult Correctional Complex, Jeffersonville City Hall, Jeffersonville Police Station, Scott Funeral Home, Clark Memorial Hospital, New Albany Fire Station, University of Louisville’s Lynn Stadium, Big Four Station and the YMCA of Jeffersonville and New Albany.

Wayne was involved with numerous affiliations, charities, organizations and foundations throughout his life. He previously served on the Greenway Commission in Jeffersonville, Clark Memorial Hospital Foundation Board and the Board of Directors at Your Community Bank. Wayne was actively on the Ball State University Board of Trustees, BSU Alumni Council and BSU Foundation. In the Louisville area, he was active with the Louisville Sports Commission board of directors, Louisville Zoo Foundation board of directors, Lincoln Heritage Council Boy Scouts of America board of directors and the Chicago Fire Juniors Kentucky board of directors.

Wayne was very active in the soccer community of Louisville and nationwide. He was responsible for bringing professional soccer to Louisville as the founder of the current USL team Louisville City FC as well as former PASL indoor team Louisville Lightning. He was a minority owner and board of directors member for the Orlando City Soccer Club of the MLS and owner and managing partner of Mockingbird Valley Soccer Club in Louisville.

Wayne was always thinking of ways to improve what was and create new ideas. He was faced with the dilemma of how Louisville City FC could play at Slugger Field with a pitching mound in the middle of the playing field. As always with his creative mind, he scratched ideas on napkins and came up with a retractable mound, which would allow baseball, soccer and other events to take place in the same venue. It is now its own business entity called the Esto Retractable, a brilliant idea that he turned into a reality that no one thought could happen.

He was full of love and caring for his family, the TEG family, friends, clients, associates and everyone he met, which will live on in their hearts forever. His family believes he was the hardest working human being on the face of this earth, who never stopped imagining, being creative and challenging everyone around him to be the best they can be. The family will continue his legacy.

In lieu of flowers, Wayne’s family requests expressions of sympathy to be made to The Estopinal Family Foundation, 903 Spring St., Jeffersonville, IN, 47130. Envelopes will be available at the funeral home.

