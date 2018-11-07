Obituaries

Albert, John N.

John N. Albert, 72, passed on Nov. 3, 2018. Born in the Bronx to John and Theresa Merger Albert, he grew up in Elmont, New York, where he attended Sewanhaka High. After graduating from the Polytechnic Institute of Brooklyn, he served in Vietnam with the 93rd Engineer Battalion. Upon returning home, he pursued a career as an actuary, starting at MetLife in New York City – where he made many lifelong friends and met his wife – and ending at Humana.

John was preceded in death by his parents and his sister, Suzanne. Left to cherish his memory are his wife, Barbara; his children, Betsy Kelly (Brian), Carolyn and John (Sandra); his grandchildren, Sherlyn, Barbara and John; and his brother, Christopher (Corinne).

The family wishes to thank all at Westport Place Healing Campus for the care and kindness shown to us during his last two weeks.

A Mass of Christian Burial was held Nov. 7, 2018, at Saint Bernadette Catholic Church. Burial followed at Louisville Memorial Gardens East. Visitation was held Tuesday at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home East, 11601 Ballardsville Road.

The family suggests memorials be made to Wayside Christian Mission.

Amburgey, Betty J.

Betty J. Amburgey, born March 6, 1935, returned home to her Heavenly Father on Nov. 4, 2018.

She is preceded in death by the father of her children, William H. Miller; parents, Dennis and Thelma Abell; her late husband, Jim Amburgey Sr.; two sisters, Jodi Pierce and Mary Dee Warren; and her grandson, David Whitney.

She is survived by her children, Shelly Fowler (Steve), Michael Miller, Gina Helms (Todd) and Stephanie Hagen; stepsons, Jim Amburgey Jr. and Mike Amburgey; grandsons, Derek Tingle (Kaitlin) and Nathan Hagen; and sister, Denise Krebs.

Visitation will be from 10 a.m. until the time of the memorial service at 11 a.m. on Nov. 9, 2018, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Dr., Louisville, KY 40243). Burial will be held at a later date at Calvary Cemetery.

The family requests that contributions in Betty’s memory be made to St. Jude Children’s Foundation or the Mass of the Air.

Ernst, Richard A.

Richard A. Ernst, 82, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Nov. 3, 2018.

Richard was born on Nov. 14, 1935, in Louisville, Kentucky, to the late Gottlieb and Dorothy Ernst. He was also preceded in death by his sister, Carolyn Duddingston.

Richard was a graduate of Manual High School and attended Bellarmine College. Richard was a former member of the Air National Guard.

Most recently, he was owner/real estate broker for Ernst & Ernst Properties. He was a systems analyst at various companies in Louisville and Middletown for most of his life and retired last year from JCPS. Later, he was a computer science instructor and department head at Sullivan College (now Sullivan University.)

Richard was an avid UK fan, former president of Jeffersontown Lions Club and read for recording for the blind.

Richard is survived by his loving wife, Deborah Ernst; children, Brenda Bass, Beverly Spine (Terry), Jessica Letson, Corey Letson (Kelly) and Jody Letson (Missy); sisters, Betty Cummins and Doris Lucchese; grandchildren, Terry Spine Jr., Brad Spine (Allison), Nicholas Bass, Ashley Murphy, Branson Fowler, Abby Letson and Bishop Letson; and five loving great-grandchildren.

Visitation was held Nov. 7, 2018, at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Dr., Louisville, KY 40243,) A service to honor the life of Richard will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, with entombment to follow at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Memorial contributions may be made to Jeffersontown Lions Club.

Fry, David “Dave” James

David “Dave” James Fry, 79, died peacefully at his home in Prospect with his wife of 39 years, Marjory “Margie” Ann Eller, at his side.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Alma Van Kuren of Evart, Michigan, and Carl Fry of Pontiac, Michigan; a brother, Louis Fry of West Palm Beach, Florida; a sister, Jean McCurdy of Camp Hill, Pennsylvania; and a daughter, Cheryl Lynn Fry of Louisville, Kentucky.

Along with his wife, he is survived by his children, Sandra Jean Coleman (John), Micco, Florida; Susan Ann Ballew (Frank), Athens, Tennessee; Donna JoAnne Fry (Danny Reinstedler), Louisville, Kentucky; and Karen Denise Blair, Elma, Washington; two sisters: Jane Dixson, Pontiac, Michigan; and JoAnne Rhoads (Bob), Doniphan, Missouri; brother-in-law, Clifford Eller (Ruby), Overland Park, Kansas; seven grandchildren: Jason, Mark, Teara, Christopher, Zane, Savannah and Kenny; and four great grandchildren: Eve, Aurora, Josiah and Miles.

He was greatly loved by many nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.

Dave was a well-known local artist and exhibited at such places as the Speed Art Museum, the Water Tower and traveling exhibits in several states including Colorado, Pennsylvania, Ohio, South Carolina and Florida. He was a sculptor, painter and a potter. He studied art at the University of Louisville.

Prior to his art career, Dave worked in plant engineering and was a partner in creating the company Vacuum Depositing, Inc. that developed vacuum metallizing using NASA test chambers to metallize plastic film.

Dave was known as quite an inventor. A boss of his said, “Dave can build anything!”

He was a pilot (he once built his own airplane) and had a passion for flying. He was a member of the Aero Club of Louisville for over 50 years.

He spent his early life in Michigan. He also lived a year in Sitka, Alaska, where he worked in a pulp mill. The last 60 years of his life he spent in Louisville.

Dave loved family, friends, music and traveling. He was a regular at Saints, Homefront and other music venues of Louisville.

He was an active member of the Thomas Jefferson Unitarian Church.

Per Dave’s wishes, cremation was chosen. A celebration of his life will be held at Thomas Jefferson Unitarian Church (4936 Brownsboro Road, Louisville, KY 40222) on Nov. 24, 2018. Visitation will be held from noon until the memorial service at 1 p.m., followed by a reception where all are welcome.

In lieu of flowers, those who would like are invited to make donations in Dave’s name to the Kentuckians for the Commonwealth (kftc.org) or the Thomas Jefferson Unitarian Church (tjuc.org).

Keeling, Thomas M. “Tommy”

Thomas M. “Tommy” Keeling, 76, of Lebanon, died Nov. 1, 2018, at Jewish Hospital. He was born Dec. 14, 1941, and was a retired employee of Jim Beam.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 53 years, Ellen Sloan Keeling; his parents, William Meredith and Mary Frances “Fannie” Keeling; and two brothers, Edward Keeling (Virginia) and Dennie Keeling.

Survivors include one daughter, Holli Keeling (Mark) of Lebanon; one son, Vince Keeling of Eden Prairie, Minnesota; one sister, Faye Kirtley (Joe) of Bardstown; three brothers, Bobby Keeling (Doris) and Jim Keeling (Jo), both of Louisville, and Jack Keeling (Jo) of New Mexico; two grandsons, Brendan Keeling and Bryan Keeling, both of Eden Prairie, Minnesota; one granddaughter, Dallas Brady (Chad) of Lebanon; one great-grandson, Thomas Leeland Brady; and several nieces and nephews.

The family has chosen cremation. To honor his memory, a celebration of life service will take place at a later date.

The Bosley Funeral Home in Lebanon is in charge of arrangements.

Ratliff, Edwin “Gale”

Edwin “Gale” Ratliff, 87, of Shepherdsville, passed away at his home Nov. 3, 2018, with his family by his side.

Gale was a Baptist by faith and a member of Boston Baptist Church. He retired in 1988 as a retired truck driver of Union Local 89.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Rath Ratliff and Hazel Hall Ratliff.

Gale is survived by his loving wife, Nellene Ratliff, married on July 19, 1953; his children, Joyce A. Ratliff of New Albany, Indiana, and Ed Ratliff Jr. (Wava) of Shepherdsville; his siblings, Leason Ratliff, Freda Ratliff and Glecia LaRocca; along with four grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

Funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. Nov. 8, 2018, at Maraman Billings Funeral Home officiated by Bro. Carl Thomas with burial to follow in Cedar Grove Cemetery.

Visitations held Wednesday from 2 to 8 p.m. and Thursday at 9 a.m. until time of the service.

Tway III, Robert C.

Robert C. Tway III, passed away on Nov. 3, 2018, at Baptist East Hospital.

He was born on July 18, 1935. He is survived by two daughters, Anne T. Smith (Gary) and Louise T. Barousse (Clark); son, William T. Tway II; nine grandchildren; and a sister, Beverly T. Wagner.

He graduated from Culver Military Academy in 1953, where he was one of four seniors elected to Culver Cadet Club and was a three year letter winner on the golf team. He went on to graduate from Vanderbilt University in 1957 with a degree in economics and business.

He joined the Kentucky Trailer Company in 1957, served as vice president from 1967 to 1978 and president and CEO from 1979 to 1997, when he retired as board chairman. He was a regional board member of the National Federation of Independent Business Men and served a four-year term on the University of Louisville Board Overseers. He also served on the Clifton Center Board.

Mr. Tway was a member of the Louisville Country Club, River Valley Club and the Dennbarr Club. He was an avid Kentucky Wildcat and Cincinnati Reds fan and loved golf.

The joys of his life were his children and grandchildren, as well as many wonderful friends. He wanted to die known in life as “a good guy.”

A memorial service will be held at noon on Nov. 8, 2018, at Pearson’s, 149 Breckenridge Lane. Visitation will be on Thursday from 11 a.m. until the time of service. There will be a private burial.

Memorials may go to the Athletic Fund or Fine Arts Guild at Kentucky Country Day School, 4100 Springdale Road, Louisville, Kentucky, 40241.