Obituaries

Jones, Vickie Lee

Vickie Lee Jones, 67, passed away Oct. 24, 2018.

She was a member of the Church of the Living God, Temple #45, and retired from VA Medical Center.

She is survived by her children, Sean and Marcus Jones, Ena Griffin and Camille Stewart (Curtis); mother, Gladys Braxton; 11 grandchildren; siblings, Sherrell Hayden, Donna Smallwood (William), Samuella Gathright (Roderick), Chauncey Brummer (Isabell) and Tyra Dyson; and a host of family and friends.

Visitation will be held from 5 to 9 p.m. on Nov. 2, 2018, at the Church of the Living God, Temple #45, 2401 W. Madison St. The funeral will be held at 11 a.m. on Nov. 3, 2018, at the church, with entombment in Evergreen Cemetery.

To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Vickie Lee Jones, visit adporters.com.

Moore, Margareta

Margareta “Margaret” Moore, formerly of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away on Oct. 12, 2018, at the age of 87 years old in Conway, South Carolina. She will now be reunited with her husband, Marshall; daughter, Betty Jean; sons, Patrick and Michael; and her parents, Joseph and Barbara Aigelsreiter, each of whom preceded her in death.

Margaret was the well-loved mother of Jack Moore (Jerin) of Kenosha, Wisconsin; Sandra Frantz (Ron) of Monterrey, Tennessee; Elizabeth Bradham (Jim) of Poplar Bluff, Missouri; Barbara Johnson of Louisville, Kentucky; and Kathryn Coleman (Rick) of Conway, South Carolina. She was also the treasured mother-in-law to her son Micheal’s wife, Sue, of Linwood, North Carolina.

Twelve beautiful grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren referred to Margaret as “Omi” or “Grandma.” She will be lovingly remembered as soft-spoken, kind and gentle by distant relatives in her childhood town of Salzburg, Austria, and by scores of neighbors and friends she met throughout her lifetime as an adult here in the United States.

After her passing, many have expressed to the family that she made the world a brighter and warmer place and that she will be missed so very much. An intimate service was held on Oct. 19, 2018, at her church in Conway, South Carolina, and she is now peacefully at rest.

Stallard I, Maurice Eugene

Maurice Eugene Stallard I, 69, passed away on Oct. 24, 2018.

He was a member of St. Bartholomew Catholic Church and the Newburg Tennis Association.

He is survived by his wife, Charlotte Stallard; children, Kellie Watson and Maurice Stallard II (Danielle); grandchildren, Kane Watson, Chaz, Jordyn and Jayden Stallard; father, James Sheckles; siblings, Thomas Stallard (Omega), Mary Jones, Jackie Ashford, Cordelia Ford, Viola and Tiara Sheckles, Barry and Kevin Stallard and Judy Osorio; and a host of nieces, nephews, relatives and friends.

Visitation was held from 5 to 8 p.m. on Oct. 29, 2018, at A.D. Porter & Sons Southeast, 4501 Bardstown Road. The funeral was held at 11 a.m. on Oct. 30, 2018, at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 2042 Buechel Bank Road. Burial was held in Calvary Cemetery.

Online condolences may be left at adporters.com.