Obituaries

Barrett, Karen Browning

Karen Browning Barrett, 68, passed away on Oct. 16, 2018.

Karen was born on June 30, 1950, in Newport, Kentucky. She is preceded in death by her father, Aurther Browning, and sister, Laura Farah. Here to carry on her memory are her husband of 35 years, John “Steve” Barrett; daughter, Laura Fogle (John); mom, Rita Browning; stepchildren, Cathy Hardin, John Barrett and Rebecca Kuznik; six grandchildren; two great grandchildren; two aunts and five cousins.

A visitation took place on Oct. 22, at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road, with a private burial following. The family asks that expressions of sympathy be made to the Arthritis Foundation or the Lupus Foundation of America.

Bendingfield, Michael

Michael Bendingfield, 56, passed away Oct. 16, 2018. He is survived by his siblings, Lois McWhorter (Mike), Maxine Bendingfield (Larry Pettiway) and Clarice Cathey (Ronald); and his companion, Monesa Woods.

Visitation was held Monday at G.C. Williams Funeral Home. The funeral was held on Tuesday at at Family Worship Center, 1621 S. Fourth St. Burial was held in Green Meadows Cemetery.

Brown, Peggy L.

Mrs. Peggy Brown, 81, of Louisville, Kentucky, returned to her Heavenly Father on Oct. 16, 2018. Mrs. Brown was born in Beaver Dam, Kentucky, on July 23, 1937.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Garnett D. Brown. She leaves to cherish her memory her son, Tommy Brown (Laura); grandchildren, Jereme Brown and Rachel Vancelette (Chase); brothers, Eddy Simpson and Billy Simpson; sister, Barbara Jean Rock; and a host of other family and friends.

The family would like to express their deepest gratitude to Mrs. Brown’s caregivers – Barbara Jean and Danny Rock, Charlotte Howard and Roseann Lindsey – for their loving care and dedication.

In keeping with Mrs. Brown’s wishes, there will be no public services and burial will be private.

Crisco, Bertha

Bertha (Haywood ) “Big” Crisco, 108, passed away Oct. 19, 2018, at Christian Care Home.

Born in Mt. Gilead, North Carolina, she was a homemaker and Baptist by faith. She was preceded in death by her husband, Loyd Crisco, and daughter, Mary Louise Crisco Phillips. Survivors include her granddaughters, Pamela Repp (Marc), Tammy Phillips Motley (Bob); grandson, Stephen Phillips; and two great-grandchildren.

Her funeral was held Monday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy., with burial at Bethany Cemetery. Visitation was held before the funeral.

Expressions may be made to Norton Children’s Hospital or the Kentucky Humane Society.

Douglas, Sandra Mischelle

Sandra Mischelle Douglas, 27, passed away on Oct. 17, 2018, in Palm Bay, Florida. She was born June 24, 1991, in Louisville, Kentucky, to Elizabeth Ann (Douglas) King. She was a mother of four children.

Visitation was held Monday and Tuesday at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana. Her funeral service was held Tuesday at the funeral home chapel with burial following at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park in New Albany, Indiana.

Gunderson Jr., Arthur James

Arthur James Gunderson Jr., 70, passed away peacefully on Oct. 16, 2018, at Episcopal Church Home. He was surrounded by his family at the time of his death.

Art was a fun-loving father and husband, and he was always “up for a good time” with family and friends. He was an avid sports fan – unwavering in his support for the University of Kentucky Wildcats – and passionate about local grade school and high school basketball. For more than 30 years, he served as a basketball coach in a variety of capacities for Our Lady of Lourdes, Assumption High School and Kentucky Country Day. Art was equally zealous about running: His claim to fame was running 40 consecutive Kentucky Derby Festival half marathons, including the inaugural race in 1974. He was also a lifelong member of Audubon Country Club and an active parishioner at Our Lady of Lourdes Church. Art will forever be remembered as a loyal husband, a benevolent father and a great storyteller who was a stranger to no one.

He is survived by his loving wife of 49 years, Janice Sparks Gunderson; son, Eric Gunderson (Jenny); daughters, Laurie Young (Doug) and Kristin Hunt (Tom); and seven grandchildren, Alex, Maggie, Molly, Elle, Beckett, Lydia and Nora.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Christine Waddle and Arthur Gunderson Sr.; his grandmother, Betty Snead; his mother- and fathers- in law, Jean and Joe Sparks and Bill Emrich; and his sister-in-law, Carol Babb (Steve).

Visitation was held on Oct. 20, at Highlands Funeral Home (3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville). His funeral mass was celebrated Oct. 21, at noon at Our Lady of Lourdes Church (508 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville).

Memorial contributions in Art’s name can be made to the Juvenile Diabetes Research Foundation (jdrf.org/get-involved/#ways_to_give) or to the Our Lady of Lourdes Legacy Foundation.

Legler, Larry Lee

Larry Lee Legler, 70, passed away Oct. 20, 2018. He is preceded in death by his parents, Robert and Mildred Legler, and brothers, Roger and Ronald Legler. Left to cherish his memory are his sisters, Betty Lay (Jack) and Carol Meise (Buddy) and his girlfriend of 22 years, Josephine Craycraft.

The funeral service was held on Oct. 23, 2018, in Evergreen Dignity Memorial Chapel. Visitation was held Tuesday until the time of service.

Memorial donations in Larry’s name can be made to National Kidney Foundation. Please visit evergreen-louisville.com to share your condolences with the family.

Schmuckie, Gretchen L.

Gretchen L. Schmuckie, 84, passed away Oct. 19, 2018. She was a member of St. Raphael Catholic Church. She was a homemaker and a partner with her husband at Hikes Point Bowling Lanes.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Jim Schmuckie Sr., and her brother, Ron Hoeflich.

She is survived by her children, Cathy Morgan (Michael), Barbara Jones (Dave), Rosemary Schmuckie, Linda Thompson (Glenn), Jim Schmuckie Jr., Ted Schmuckie, Ruth Briney and Bob Schmuckie (Rhonda); brothers, Lester Hoeflich (June) and Jim Hoeflich (Janice); sister, Ruth Nowak; 11 grandchildren; four great grandchildren; and daughter in law, Beth Schmuckie.

Visitation was held Oct. 23, at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road, with the funeral on Wednesday at St. Raphael Catholic Church, 2141 Lancashire Ave., with cremation burial on Thursday at St. Michaels Cemetery, 1155 Charles St.

Memorial contributions may be made to Ursuline Sisters of Louisville, 3105 Lexington Road Louisville, KY 40206. Online condolences may be shared at ratterman.com.

Thomas, Augusta

Augusta Yvonne “Evon” Beeler Thomas, 86, passed away Oct. 10, 2018, at home surrounded by family members.

She was born Sept. 17, 1932, in Louisville, Kentucky, to the late Rothchild Beeler and Margaret Lee Beeler Clay, who both preceded her in death. Also preceding her in death were two sisters, Virginia Covington and Doris Merritt. Survivors include sons, Jay Jr., Eugene, Walter, Malcolm, Virgil and Rothchild Thomas; daughters, Paula Brooks (Henry), Victoria Sarver (Victor) and Evette Thomas; sisters, Margaret Butler, Peggy Beeler and Sarah Clay; 11 grandchildren, 29 great grandchildren; and five great great grandchildren.

Augusta retired from the Louisville VA Medical Center years ago and just recently from the American Federation of Government Employees Union in Washington, D.C.

She donated her body to University of Louisville Bequeathal Program for science research.

Memorial services will be held Oct. 27, 2018, at Second Presbyterian Church, 3701 Old Brownsboro Road, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Expression of sympathy may be made to Grace Hope Presbyterian Church in Louisville, Kentucky (wearegracehope.com).