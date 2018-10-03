Obituaries

Gabbert, Alice Faye

Alice Faye Gabbert, 83, of Louisville, passed away Sept. 28, 2018. She was originally from Owensboro, Kentucky, and graduated from high school there. She earned her master’s degree at Spalding University. Alice was a teacher for over 40 years in the Jefferson County and Catholic School Systems. Alice always loved the Lord and was a member of St. Aloysius Catholic Church. She was preceded in death by her son, Mark Smith; her parents, John William and Joan Parrish Gabbert; and her sister, Monica Hicks.

Alice is survived by her loving children, Mike Smith, David Smith, Michele Matthews (Michael) and Yvonne Smith; grandchildren, Heather Smith (Brian), Michael Shawn Matthews (Durae), Jason Matthews and Jonathan Matthews; great-grandchildren, Cooper, Emma, Annabel and Rudy; beloved nieces and nephews; and a host of family and friends.

Visitation was held Oct. 1 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals and Receptions, East Louisville Chapel, 235 Juneau Dr. in Middletown. A celebration of Alice’s life was held at the funeral home on Oct. 2, with burial following in St. Aloysius Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to alz.org. To leave a special message for the family, please visit newcomerkentuckiana.com.

Mullaney, Sister Michael Leo

Sister Michael Leo Mullaney was born in Quincy, Massachusetts. She passed away on Sept. 26, 2018, at the age of 96 at Nazareth Home in Louisville. She was a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 63 years.

Sister Michael Leo graduated from the Bentley College of Accounting and Finance in Boston and later completed a master’s degree in hospital administration from St. Louis University. In 1966, she was appointed administrator of Saint Joseph Hospital in Lexington.

During her time in leadership at Saint Joseph Hospital, Sister Michael Leo liquidated the hospital’s $1 million debt, introduced computerization into the hospital offices, expanded services and put into practice programs initiated by Medicare and Medicaid. Under Sister Michael Leo, the hospital was enlarged twice, increasing its capacity from 285 to 468 beds. Saint Joseph Hospital was, at that time, the largest hospital in central Kentucky. Sister initiated the construction of Saint Joseph Office Park connected to the hospital by a walkway bridging Harrodsburg Road. Sister Michael Leo was responsible for top hospital innovations, including the first physician-staffed emergency room and the first cardiac intensive care unit in central Kentucky, the first balloon angioplasty program in the state, the first hospital helipad in Lexington and the first computerized tomography (CT) scan equipment in the state.

In 1978, Sister became the first woman to serve on the Board of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland. In 1981, Sister Michael Leo was elected president of the Kentucky Health Association, the first woman to hold this position in almost 40 years. In 1987, she received the Kentucky Hospital Association Distinguished Service Award for outstanding service to hospitals in Kentucky. In 1988, Sister Michael Leo was honored by The Bluegrass Chapter of The National Conference of Christians and Jews for outstanding leadership in fostering amity, justice and cooperation among those in central Kentucky.

Sister Michael Leo served as hospital administrator of Saint Joseph Hospital for 22 years before serving as president of The Sisters of Charity of Nazareth Healthcare System from 1988-1992. She went on to become a lobbyist for the Kentucky Catholic Conference, a member of the Kentucky Health Policy Board and director of missions for the Diocese of Lexington.

She received many awards for her work in health care, including the Wade Mountz Visionary Leader Award in November 2004, given to leaders in Kentucky who have made significant contributions to the enhancement of health care in the state. In 2005, she received the Kentucky Women Remembered award. Sister’s portrait is part of the permanent collection, which honors outstanding Kentucky women and is displayed in the West Wing of the Kentucky Capitol.

She is survived by two nieces and a nephew, all of Massachusetts, and by her religious community.

The wake was held at St. Vincent Church at Nazareth, Kentucky, on Oct. 1 with Mass of Christian Burial in St. Vincent Church on Oct. 2.

Funeral arrangements were handled by Ratterman Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY. Memorials may be offered to Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048.

Schutte, Betty Ann Bramer

Betty Ann (Bramer) Schutte, 84, passed away Sept. 26, 2018.

Betty was an active member of the Louisville Board of Realtors for 51 years. She was the owner of Betty Schutte Realtors and received the honor of Kentucky Realtor of the Year in 2014. Betty’s kind and gentle nature was her most endearing quality. She was a beautiful mother and friend. Her love will endure.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Mr. and Mrs. Daniel Bramer; husband, H. Joseph Schutte; and brother, Donald Bramer.

Betty is survived by her children, Sharon Benim (Bob), Mike Schutte (Pam), Kim Wissing (Mark) and John Schutte (Mary Beth); sister, Vickie Bramer; brother, Gordon Bramer (Patty); grandchildren, Tim, Tiffany, Greg, Tara, Sara, Andrew, Collin and Cameron; and great-grandchildren, Connor, Reese, Remi and Mav.

Betty’s funeral mass was held Oct. 1, at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, 7813 Shelbyville Road, with burial in Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation was held Sunday at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Catholic Education Foundation or Mass of the Air.

The family would like to thank Dr. Karageorge, Dr. Kommer and the CBC staff for their care and compassion.

Her optimistic attitude inspires us to move forward with hope and compassion. Her courageous spirit challenges us to seek love and peace in our lives.