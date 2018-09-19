Obituaries

Barfield, Mike

Mike Barfield, 65, passed away Sept. 12, 2018. He was the family grill master, Chevy II lover, a jack of all trades and a friend to everyone.

Mike was preceded in death by his father, Paul Barfield, and mother, Louise Barfield.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 33 years, Susan Barfield; children, Bryan Barfield (Mary Kay) and Mike Barfield; grandchildren, Laughlin and Delaney Barfield; siblings, Merle Malluzzo, Paula Bouvier (Wayne) and Pam Barfield; and several nieces, nephews and many friends.

The funeral service was held Sept. 18, 2018, at Evergreen Funeral Home Dignity Chapel with entombment at Evergreen Cemetery. Visitation was held Monday at the funeral home.

Memorial contributions in memory of Mike can be made to the Kentucky Humane Society.

Please visit evergreen-louisville.com to share your memories of Mike with the family.

Cole, Halbert “Hal” Nelson

Halbert (Hal) Nelson Cole, 89, passed away on Sept. 11, 2018, at his home in Louisville, surrounded by his family. He was born on Aug. 22, 1929, to Bert LeRoy and Lulu Nelson Cole in Pasco, Washington. He grew up in St. Paul, Minnesota, and graduated from the University of Minnesota in 1952, receiving a B.S. degree in chemical engineering. He then was commissioned as Ensign, U.S. Navy and served during the Korean War on Destroyer Escort USS LeRay Wilson, USN Pacific Fleet until 1955. From his home port in San Diego, California, he had two overseas tours in the Philippines. He served three two-month tours as “Station Ship Hong Kong” and received the China Service Medal.

Hal held memberships in the American Institute of Chemical Engineers, Hunting Creek Country Club and Beckham Bird Club. He was also proud to be an Eagle Scout.

Following his military service, he began his career at duPont Chamber Works in Deepwater, New Jersey. In 1966, he was transferred by duPont to Louisville, Kentucky, to work in the Neoprene plant, where he retired in 1987.

Throughout his time in Louisville, Hal was an active member of Springdale Presbyterian Church and Harvey Browne Memorial Presbyterian Church, serving as elder and deacon. During retirement, he pursued a variety of hobbies such as golfing, birding, traveling, model airplanes, reading, classical music and opera.

Hal was married to Marjorie Clements from 1953 until her death in 1984. They had two daughters, Mary Lou Cole Hoerster of Fredericksburg, Texas, and Carol Ann Cole of Louisville, Kentucky. He was married to Beverly Oyler from October 1991, until her passing in October 1993.

On Dec. 30, 1995, Hal married his current wife, Barbara Grant Graves, of Prospect, Kentucky. He and Barbara had a wonderful marriage of almost 23 years.

Hal was considered by one of his grandsons to be a “gentleman extraordinaire,” as he had an incredibly friendly and welcoming nature and was deeply loved by all those in his life. He had a remarkable intellect and loved discussions ranging from his experiences in the Navy to antique furniture. He had such a passion in everything he did and it showed in how he related to people.

Hal is survived by his loving wife, Barbara; his sister, Luella Hasbrouck of Fairfax, Virginia; his daughters, Mary Lou Cole Hoerster and Carol Ann Cole; step-son, Stuart Alexander Freeman (Kim) of Birmingham, Alabama; step-daughter, Elizabeth Freeman Daly (Colin) of Columbus, Ohio; grandchildren, Laura Hoerster of Fredericksburg, Texas, Nicole Chausenko of Centennial, Colorado, and Craig Hoerster of Northbrook, Illinois; and step-grandchildren, Will, Maggie, Grant and Sarah Freeman and Patrick and Carolyn Daly.

A service of celebration of Hal’s life will be held at Harvey Browne Memorial Presbyterian Church, 311 Browns Lane, Louisville, on Sept. 22, 2018, at 2 p.m. followed by a reception in the church foyer.

Private interment prior to the service will be at the St. Francis in the Fields Memorial Garden.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donations to Hosparus of Louisville, who led them through this journey, or to Harvey Browne Memorial Presbyterian Church.

Graves, Dennis H.

Dennis Graves, 73, passed away Sept. 15, 2018. He was born in Tompkinsville, Kentucky, on July 20, 1945, to Less and Wilma Bowman Graves. Dennis retired from General Electric in 2000.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife, Jean; daughter, Lisa Wells (Rob); grandson, Wesley Estep of Florence, Kentucky; and his siblings, Gary Graves of Louisville and Jeannie Saylor-Stoner (Robert) of Alpine, California.

Visitation was held Sept. 18 at Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road, Louisville. His funeral service was held Sept. 19 at the funeral home.

Clemons, Kathy (Stuckenberg)

Kathy (Stuckenberg) Clemons, 71, of Louisville, passed away on Sept. 12. Kathy was retired from UPS as a package handler and she was a member of St. James Catholic Church. She was an avid UK Wildcat fan and loved sports in general. She loved watching her grandkids play sports, she loved to socialize with her friends, she loved playing cards and gambling and was beloved by many people of all walks of life.

She was preceded in death by her parents and her older brother, George Stuckenberg.

She is survived by her children, Tammy Clegg, Tommy Clemons (Sally) and Shannon Hosey (Keith); five grandchildren, Jessica Clegg, Ella Clemons, Emmet Clemons, Emilia Clemons and Kayla Hosey; and nieces and nephews.

Her memorial visitation was held Sept. 18, 2018 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road. Her memorial mass was held Wednesday at St. James Catholic Church, 1826 Edenside Ave.

Whobrey Sr., Billy G.

Billy G. Whobrey Sr., 83, passed away peacefully at his home.

He is survived by his living wife of 61 years, Shirley Whobrey; daughter, Gina Helseth (John); son, Bill Whobrey Jr. (Andrea); granddaughter, Brittany Koroly (Joshua); two great-grandchildren, Samuel and Grace; brother, Danny Whobrey (Joyce); sister, Linda Coomer (Ken); and many nieces, nephews and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Hayden and Grace Whobrey, and sisters, Louise Vincent (Hack), Nevada Sanders (Paul Henry) and Loden Wilson (Jim)

Billy served in the United States Army Reserves and retired from GE’s Appliance Park.

His funeral service was held Sept. 19, 2018, at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, with burial following in Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation was held Sept. 18 at the funeral home.