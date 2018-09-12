Obituaries

Baker, Marjorie Kean

Marjorie Kean Baker, 81, passed away on Aug. 22, 2018, at her home surrounded by loving family. Margie was born in Chicago growing up amongst a wonderful family who have through her lifetime remained amazingly close.

Moving to Louisville in 1955, Margie quickly became active in her congregation, serving on their board for years and as president of the Sisterhood. Through this association, she established lifelong friendships cherished throughout her life.

In 1967, Margie attended the first Weight Watchers meeting in Louisville. Losing 137 pounds and through dedication and heart, 25 years later she became a top executive to the CEO, running the franchise in their absence. This was her calling, helping thousands do the same. There was never a moment in public that someone didn’t approach and thank her.

In 1996, Margie married the love of her life, Allan Baker, and began a beautiful and fun-filled life together. Margie helped Allan continue to grow the business at Korrect Optical. She served as an ambassador and once again established so many close friendships. They traveled the world and loved to throw extravagant parties.

Margie will be so missed by so many that cherished her. With her children, step children, grandchildren and many friends, the legacy that was “Margie” will forever live on. Margie is preceded in death by her parents, Fred and Florence Kean; brother, Bob; niece and nephew, Nancy and Michael Kean; and her loving husband, Allan Baker.

She is survived by her daughter, Carol Lee Martin (Jim); son, Scott Kean Goodman (Kristal); stepchildren, Vicky Unrich, Sharon Butler (Greg), Barry Baker (Shevvy) and Steven Baker (Sheila); and her grandchildren, Stacy Boros, Michael Kleinman and Melissa, Ellie and Andrew Baker. Also, so much gratitude to her caregivers, Paula Burr and Patricia Burdette, for their caring, love and friendship.

Visitation and service was held on Aug. 26 at The Temple, 5101 US Hwy 42, with burial following in The Temple Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy can be made in Margie’s memory to The Temple or WHAS Crusade for Children.

Mahon, Martha Snowden

Martha Snowden Mahon, 99, born May 31, 1919 in Goshen, Kentucky, died Aug. 30, 2018, at Sunrise Retirement Community. She was predeceased by her mother, Martha Lloyd Snowden, and brother, Joseph Giltner Snowden. She also outlived five husbands, Chester E. Slider, Joe H. Seay Jr., Walter L. Clark, John “Don” Hill and Boyd B. Mahon Jr.

Martha graduated from Atherton High School for Girls in 1935 and lived most of her life in Prospect, working at the family business, The Prospect Store. She was a long-time member of the Prospect Christian Church. In retirement, she moved to Naples, Florida, where she belonged to The Covenant Presbyterian Church. She attributed her longevity to a daily dose of bourbon and had many devoted friends who celebrated life with her. She is survived by her daughter, Susan Lloyd Seay, of Sarasota, Florida, and her son, Joe (Joey) H. Seay III, of Prospect, Kentucky.

Visitation was held on Sept. 7, at Pearson’s, 149 Breckenridge Lane. Burial was private in Cave Hill Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may go to Hosparus Health of Louisville or Butterflies in Motion-Heuser Hearing Institute.

Huelsman, Charles

Mr. Charles “Chad” E. Huelsman, 35, of Louisville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Sept. 8, 2018. Mr. Huelsman was born in Louisville, Kentucky, on April 29, 1983. He was a member of St. Rita Catholic Church.

He leaves to cherish his memory, his daughter, Azlyn M. Huelsman; his parents, Pamelia C. Huelsman and Edward C. Huelsman; his brothers, Chris Huelsman (Vikki), Stephen Colebank (Rhea), Billy Huelsman, Brian Colebank (Laurie) and Jon Huelsman; his nieces and nephews, Kelsea Huelsman (Billy), Alex Colebank, Tyler Colebank, Corey Huelsman, Jared Colebank, Madisyn Huelsman, Nicole Huelsman, Macy Colebank, Luke Colebank and Olivia Colebank; great- nephew, Wyatt; and a host of other dear family and friends.

Mass of Christian burial was held on Sept. 12, at St. Rita Catholic Church (8709 Preston Hwy., Louisville) with burial at Brookland Cemetery. Friends paid their respects on Tuesday at Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home.