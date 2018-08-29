Obituaries

Grove, Ralph F.

Ralph F. Grove, surrounded by family, peacefully passed on Aug. 16, 2018, at the age of 92.

He was born in Pitcher, Oklahoma, one of 12 children who have remained close throughout the years. Ralph left home at 16, joining the Navy, and served in WWII aboard the USS Corregidor aircraft carrier in the Pacific.

A self-made man, he owned and operated many restaurants in downtown Louisville. His great work ethic made him a very successful restaurateur. The Kupie Restaurant at Chestnut and Armory was a favorite for downtown business people, including WHAS, Courier Journal, Federal and Telephone Company employees. It was a real family business as his children all worked there. He was widely known for his daily lunch specials, country ham and biscuit and gravy breakfasts and most of all, his famous cheesecake. He generously greeted his customers and friends with an impressive free buffet during the holidays.

He is preceded in death by his wife, Jeane Easterling Grove and his first wife, Ella Leber Grove. Ralph will also be lovingly remembered by siblings, other relatives, Masonic Home friends, & Wentworth neighbors, including a special friendship with Joe Paul & Maria. Also, a special thank you to his Hosparus team, including nurse Cassie for her care and compassion, and to the nurses at Baptist Palliative Care Wing.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Carol (Al) Hinkle, Kathy (Joe) Becker, Ralph (Nuray) Grove, Jr., Wendy (Dale Veron) Grove and his special granddaughter, Wendy Hanger.

The family will receive relatives and friends from 4 to 6 p.m. on Sept. 4, 2018, at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, “in St. Matthews.” A memorial service and a time of sharing will follow visitation starting at 6 p.m.

Harmon M.D., Donne DeMunbrun

Donne DeMunbrun Harmon M.D., 92, died Aug. 26 at the Nazareth Home.

She was a native of St. Paul, Minnesota, and a retired physician who had a family practice in Shively.

She was a graduate of the University of Kentucky and University of Louisville Medical School, and was a member of Sigma Pi Sigma, Pi Mu Epsilon and Alpha Lambda Delta honor societies, Jefferson Co., Kentucky and American Medical Associations. She was a board-certified member of the American Academy of Family Practice and was cited by Who’s Who in American Women and in Medicine and Healthcare.

She was predeceased by her first husband, Dr. Truman Weldon DeMunbrun; her son, Michael Jerome DeMunbrun; and her granddaughter, Katherine Georgia Webb.

Survivors include her husband, Dr. Donald L. Harmon; son, Dr. Steven M. DeMunbrun (Gretchen); daughters, Julie DeMunbrun and Suzanne Gilmore (Steve); grandchildren, Suzi Green, James Green (Stacey), Paul B.A. Webb, Andrew T. Webb (Caitlin), Alex DeMunbrun, Holly DeMunbrun and Eric DeMunbrun; and great-grandchildren, Lily Green-King, Julie Green-King, Josie Green-King and Ian Cummins.

Funeral was held on Aug. 29, 2018, at Pearson’s, 149 Breckinridge Lane, with burial following in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation was held preceding the funeral.

Memorial gifts may be made to the Kentucky Humane Society or Hosparus Health.

LaRue, Grace Joy Lerch

Joy LaRue, 90, of Louisville, passed away Aug. 24.

Joy was a devoted Christian, wife, mother and grandmother. She cherished her dogs and visits to the beach and enjoyed music, reading, traveling and cooking. She was resilient and optimistic in all aspects of her life.

Joy was born in Louisville in 1928. She was a member of St. John Lutheran Church for more than 50 years, where she volunteered enthusiastically in the kitchen. She was an artist and a member of Homemakers.

Joy was preceded in death by her parents, Christine Emrich Lerch and Marshall Lerch; her beloved husband, Paul Edwin LaRue; and her brother, George Fredrick Lerch.

She is survived by her daughter, Betty Joy LaRue Coffman; son-in-law, Eric Coffman; granddaughters, Anna Christine Coffman and Sarah Kathryn Coffman; nieces, Sharon Lerch Gathright (Johnny) of Longview, Texas, and Sandra Lerch Goodwin (Michael) of Houston; cousin, Michelle Tonna Souder Browning (Travis); and a wealth of great nieces and nephews, cousins and friends.

The family wishes to thank the compassionate caregivers and nurses at Baptist Hospital, Beehive Homes of Lyndon, Barton House and Jefferson Place, as well as Hosparus Health of Louisville, who appreciated her wit and feisty spirit.

Her funeral service was held Wednesday at St. John Lutheran Church, 901 Breckenridge Lane, with burial following in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation was held Tuesday at Pearson’s, 149 Breckenridge Lane.

Expressions of sympathy are welcome in the form of donations to her church or Woodstock Animal Foundation.