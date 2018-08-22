Obituaries

Bobsin Andrew “Andy” Booker

Andrew “Andy” Booker Bobsin, 52, passed away with family and friends around him on Aug. 15. After years of personal struggles, he can finally stop fighting and rest in peace in the arms of his Heavenly Father.

Andy held many jobs during his life – construction foreman, RN (Galen graduate) – but his most rewarding job was working at the airport in passenger assistance.

Andy touched the lives of many. He was kind, compassionate, intelligent and quick-witted. His willingness to sacrifice his time to help others was a hallmark of his life. He loved spending time with family, being outdoors, fixing anything broken, traveling and going to Disney World with his wife.

Although Andy’s personal struggles never fully ceased, he put his faith in Jesus Christ in 2014 and always ran back to Jesus in faith when things reached their worst point. Andy was confident that Jesus was enough for him to be made right with God and held onto that hope always.

His life was enriched by the love of his wife, Kim; mother and stepfather, Julia and Stanley Spaulding; sisters, Frances Asbury and Christine Hyatt (Richard); brother, Curtis Bobsin (Tory); step-brother, Danny Spaulding; nieces, Cheyenne, Summer and Shelby; and nephews Tyler, Christopher, Jonah and Henry. He was preceded in death by his father, Harry Bobsin.

Andy’s imprint on our lives will last forever.

Andy loved all animals. Please consider a gift in his memory (note section) to Louisville Metro Animal Services at fomaslou.org/donate

Visitation was held on Aug. 20 at Highland Park First Baptist Church, 7321 Billtown Road, with the funeral following.

Burckley, LaVerne Agnes

LaVerne Agnes (Emge) Burckley, 91, of Louisville passed away Aug. 17, 2018.

LaVerne was a retired trust clerk at Liberty Bank and a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 68 years, Robert Lee Burckley, and her grandson, Gregory Neil Burckley.

Survivors include her two children, Paul Henry Burckley (Nancy) and Sharon Ann Hamm (Wayne); a sister-in-law, Nellie Emge; two grandchildren, seven great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren.

Funeral mass was held at St. Peter the Apostle Church, 5431 Johnsontown Road, with burial in Bethany Cemetery. Visitation was held Monday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy.

Memorial gifts may be made to her church.

Elliott, Mary Agnes

Mary Agnes Ruzanka Elliott, 89, passed away on the Feast of the Assumption, Aug. 15, 2018.

She was the former Mary Agnes Ruzanka – a Catholic, an Ursuline Academy alumni, a secretary at the Brown Hotel in the late ’40s and early ’50s, a founding member with her husband Ed of St. Athanasius Catholic Church, a member of St. Ignatius Martyr Catholic Church and currently a member of St. Patrick Catholic Church in Louisville, Kentucky. Mary was a graduate of Jefferson Community College, a polio survivor, a wife, a mother, a grandmother and a great-grandmother.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Romuald and Agnes Ruzanka, and her brothers, Stanley, Edward and Frank Ruzanka.

While other children were preparing for first grade, Mary found herself confined in a hospital, a child polio victim. Here she would spend the next two years of her life. But Mary was a fighter, and emerged from the hospital to attend Our Mother of Sorrows parochial school, where she graduated in 1944, and Ursuline Academy, where she was a 1948 graduate.

Mary began her working career as a secretary at the Brown Hotel, where she worked until becoming a stay-at-home mom, nursing and directing the activities of her new and growing family. This she blended with her varied interests in travel and the arts in the form of music, dancing and theater while always finding time to enjoy the company and accomplishments of her children and grandchildren.

In life, Mary was a role model, a people person who never met a stranger. Her warmth and engaging personality made her a welcome addition to any gathering. Her life and contributions touched many people and made our world a better place. She will be missed in this lifetime, but she leaves behind memories for her family and friends that will be cherished for generations to come. Mary is survived by Edwin, her loving husband of 65 years; her children, Stephanie Godsell (Britt), Elaine Wright (John), Suzanne Bracksieck (Albert) and Edwin Jr. (Laurie); her sister, Anne; her grandchildren, Elliott, Gretchen (Alex), Alexander (Danae), Clara, Madeline (Will), Alexa (Nic), Evan (Caroline), Mackenzie and Emerson; her great-grandson, Owen; and by her many nieces and nephews in her extended family.

Visitation was held on Aug. 19 at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road. Funeral services were held on Aug. 20 at St. Patrick Catholic Church, 1000 N. Beckley Station Road, followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial contributions may be made to Little Sisters of the Poor, the Crusade for Children or St. Patrick’s Catholic Church.

Flanigan, Jane Ann

Jane Ann Flanigan, 83, died Aug. 17, 2018.

She was retired from General Electric, a competitive tennis player, a member of Beulah Presbyterian Church and Fern Creek High School Hall of Fame and a former member of Belles & Beaus.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Elmer and Lillian Bailey; husband, William “Bill” Flanigan; and granddaughter, Amanda Ryan.

She is survived by her daughters, Susan Ryan (Allyn) and Jennifer Hagan (Brian); grandchildren, Matt Hagan (Camie), Clay Ryan, Ben Hagan, Blake Ryan (Maddie), Jordan Hagan (Chloe) and Chad Hagan (Alison); great-granddaughter, Ruby Jane Hagan; brothers, Gaar Bailey (Nancy) and Joey Bailey (Barbara) and their families; step-children, Kim Flanigan and Charmaine Flanigan; and step-grandchildren, Michael (Eunice) and Hayden.

Her funeral was held Monday at Beulah Presbyterian Church, 6704 Bardstown Road, with burial in Highland Memory Gardens. Visitation was held Sunday at Fern Creek Funeral Home, 5406 Bardstown Road.

Her family is thankful for the compassionate care given by the staff at Nazareth Home.

Memorial gifts may be given to her church memorial fund.

Gossman, Richard F. “Rick”

Ret. Captain Rick Gossman, 51, was at home surrounded by family when he left this earth to begin his eternal round of golf on Aug. 17, 2018, after a courageous battle with cancer.

Born March 6, 1967, he was a lifelong resident of Louisville, Kentucky, and graduate of Trinity High School. Rick served his community for 32 years as a volunteer firefighter with McMahan Fire Department and passed his passion along to his son and several recruitment classes.

Rick was a regional manager and sales trainer with L’Amy America. He enjoyed teaching others and valued the friendships he made over the years across many states. Rick and his family are extremely grateful for all the support his L’Amy America family provided throughout his battle and beyond.

Rick was preceded in death by his daughter, Katherine, and grandparents, Joseph “Rich” Clements and Frank and Millie Gossman.

He is survived by his loving wife, Sheri Berrier, and adored children, Joshua Gossman and Camille Berrier.

He will be missed dearly by his grandmother, Mary Clements; parents, Carol Gossman and Ron Gossman (Sherri O’Bryan); sisters, Lori Pottinger (Steve) and Kathleen Satterwhite; and brother, Kevin O’Bryan (Mary), along with numerous nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles, cousins and in-laws.

He will be remembered fondly by his friends, coworkers and fellow firefighters.

Visitation was held on Aug. 20, 2018 at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home located at 3800 Bardstown Road. Celebration of life service was held the following morning at the funeral home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the WHAS Crusade for Children, National Fallen Firefighters Association or Hosparus of Louisville. Online condolences may be left at ratterman.com.

And a voice came from heaven, “You are my son, whom I love; with you I am well pleased.” Mark 1:11

Kalfus Sr., James Lawrence “Skinny”

James Lawrence “Skinny” Kalfus Sr., born Feb. 4, 1932, in Louisville, Kentucky, to George Kalfus and Velma Inez Kalfus, passed into the arms of his Heavenly Father on Aug. 16, 2018.

James was a member of Middletown Christian Church.

Skinny graduated from Central High School in 1951, where he lettered in four different sports, and was inducted into the Central High Hall of Fame. He retired from the former Celanese Coatings (Jones Dabney) after 30 years of employment.

He was preceded in death by his parents; sons, Erick Lamont and Michael Andrew Kalfus; and sister, Alverna McCallie.

He is survived by his wife of 30 years, June Stewart Blair; sons, James Lawrence Kalfus Jr. “Larry” and Jonathan Derick Maye-Cates (Laurie); daughters, Rickie Brooks, Tonette Moore (Theo Sr.), Ruby Moore and Charry Horace.

A celebration of Skinny’s life was conducted on Aug. 21, 2018 in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road, with interment following at Resthaven Memorial Park. Guests were invited to attend a visitation on Aug. 20 and after 9 a.m. the day of the funeral.

Patmon II, Louis Clyde

Louis Clyde Patmon II passed away on Aug. 13, 2018. He is survived by his mother, Ann, and his husband, Daniel. Louis was a graduate of Ballard High School and attended the University of Louisville.

His life will be celebrated privately by family. His humor, wit, charm and joy for life will always be remembered.

Streeter, Robert Ware

Robert Ware Streeter was born on Jan. 26, 1998, with a twinkle in his eye, a tender heart and a jaunty grin. He kept all of those from his first breath until his last.

Born to Amy Lynn Schoenhoff Streeter and Warren Stuart Streeter II (JR), Robert was the second of four children, a devoted brother, both little and big.

He was always his own person. Genuine, sincere and generous to a fault, his life was lived with a heart wide open. He shared his caring nature with the world every day. A student of the culinary arts at the University of North Alabama, Robert loved to cook for people and would regularly entertain a kitchen full at his family home. He was the best hide-and-go-seek player of all of us, and his mother’s right hand man at the family florist business. As a born athlete, he played rugby, lacrosse and football at both college and his alma mater, Trinity High School.

Robert was beloved by every soul he ever met, and his love for us was the most precious of gifts. He was killed by a car while crossing the street. We will miss him for the rest of our lives.

Robert is survived by his parents, Amy and JR Streeter; siblings, Stuart, Edward and Margaret Streeter; grandparents, Anne Streeter and Robert and Peggy Schoenhoff; aunts and uncles, Debbie Kaufmann (Alan), Paula Schoenhoff, Molly Schoenhoff (Jason Weber), Nancy Schoenhoff (Jessica George) and Emily Schoenhoff Iliff (Nick); cousins, Hannah and Joseph Steere, Noah Weber, Eloise, Everett and Beckham Iliff, Daniel Kaufmann (Tatum), David Kaufmann (Rebekah) and Amy Madison (Doug); significant other, Rachel Nutt; and a wealth of extended family and friends.

Visitation was held at 27 Eastover Court on Aug. 21. Funeral mass at Church of the Holy Spirit was held Aug. 22.

In lieu of flowers, spend some time with the people you care about. Raise a glass to Robert. And speak your love.