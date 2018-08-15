Obituaries

Bauman, Edith June Houchin “Houch”

Edith June Houchin “Houch” Bauman, 89, passed away peacefully at home with her family by her side. She was born in Louisville on Dec. 1, 1928 to Carl M. Houchin and Gertrude Jaggers Houchin.

Edith graduated from Shawnee High School and worked at the Board of Health and General Electric. As a mature and sassy 16-year-old, she met a strapping older man 12 years her senior, Francis E. Bauman “Sam,” to whom she was later married. They enjoyed 64 years of marriage together.

A beloved wife, mother, daughter and friend, Edith had a special way of making all those around her feel loved and welcomed. Her heart was always wide open.

Her family always came first and she dedicated her life to them.

Edith loved life and participated in it fully despite decades of suffering in chronic pain. She loved opera and classical music and played it on high volume. She was an incredible duplicate bridge player and held in the highest esteem by her bridge-playing friends. Her flower gardens exuded her gardening expertise and love for the beauty of nature. You could find her most summers working in her garden with the Cincinnati Reds baseball game blaring on her transistor radio. Edith was the best of cooks, providing healthy meals for her family and anyone else who might wander into her house. Known as the neighborhood mom, she was always feeding and caring for someone. She loved travel and was lucky enough to have traveled the world.

Edith’s bright smile and welcoming manner will be forever missed by her family: daughter, Dr. Lisa A. Bauman (Dr. Greg Nunnally); son, Dr. C. Nicholas Bauman (Dr. Jan Rohn Bauman); son-in-law, Stephen J. Wilson; and grandchildren, Greta M. Pittenger (J. Ben Pittenger), Eva C. Nunnally, Miles F. Wilson, Chase R. Bauman, Chad L. Bauman and Schuyler J. Wilson. Her husband, Francis E. Bauman, and daughter, Laura E. Bauman, predeceased her.

The family would like to thank Hosparus of Louisville and all of her wonderful caregivers who expertly cared for and loved her: Mary, Dana, Angela, Angie, Sabeen, Sydney, Frances and Brenda. This journey would have been impossible without them.

Edith’s celebration of life ceremony will be held at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road, Louisville, KY 40205 on Aug. 16, 2018. The visitation will be from 4 to 6 p.m. followed by a memorial service from 6 to 7 p.m.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Eastern Star Nursing Home (easternstarhomeky.com), 923 Eastern Star Ct., Louisville, KY 40204 or the Smiths Grove Cemetery (smithsgrove.org), Smiths Grove, KY 42171.

Cox, Robert E. “Bob”

Bob Cox, 70, died Aug. 1, 2018. Being the scholar he was, he donated his body to the University of Louisville Medical School to further the pursuit of knowledge.

He was born in Seymour, Indiana, on March 2, 1948. He is survived by a son, Micah (Nicole), and three special grandchildren, Isaiah, Finley and Briggs; a daughter; a brother, Steve (Beth Ann) and two nephews. He is also survived by a partner, Brenda Major, that will miss him for the rest of her life.

Bob was an artist, a poet, a chef, a photographer and a lover of travel, art and music. He made this world and those he touched better because of his positive outlook and sense of humor.

A celebration of his life will be held at Flame Run, 815 West Market St., on Saturday, August 18, from 5 p.m. on. Anyone who knew Bob and would like to help celebrate his life is welcome to attend.

Davis, Floyd Reed

Floyd Reed Davis, 95, entered life with his Heavenly Father on Aug. 11, 2018 at home in Treyton Oak Towers.

Born in Speed, Indiana, he followed his father in becoming a pharmacist. Upon graduation from Butler University Pharmacy School in 1943, he joined the Navy as the only pharmacist aboard the USS Oregon City. On his second day home from military service, he met a young woman on the recommendation of his father. Within five months, they were married, which has lasted nearly 72 years. Floyd owned Davis Audubon Drugs for 35 years and was a caring and respected member of the community. He was the local walk-in clinic before the concept was created. He was the consummate peace maker.

At Walnut Street Baptist Church, Floyd was a deacon for many years and served on numerous committees, including the board of Baptist Towers. He was invited to join the Veteran’s Drug Club where he served a term as president. He was a member of Lewis-Parkland Masonic Lodge # 638, Scottish Rite and Kosair Shrine.

Floyd was a loving patriarch and frequently told his family to, “Love one another!” and he lived by that mantra.

He is survived by his wife, Marjorie Bishop Davis; his daughter, Deborah L. Davis; sons, Floyd R. Davis II (Mely) and Keith E. Davis (Mary Jane); and grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Visitation was held on Aug. 14 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road.

Funeral service was held Aug. 15 at Walnut Street Baptist Church, 1101 S. Third St. A private burial followed in Cave Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts may be sent to Walnut Street Baptist Church.

Delaney, Dorothy

Dorothy Delaney, 94, a resident of Brookdale Dunwoody Assisted Living Community, passed away on Aug. 7, 2018. Dorothy was born on Jan. 15, 1924 and was a native of Louisville, Kentucky. Dorothy and her husband, Elmo, moved to Atlanta in May of 2010 to be near their family. Dorothy was a graduate of Pleasureville High School, where she was senior class secretary and a cheerleader. She married Elmo Delaney in 1944 while he was serving in the Navy with the Seventh Fleet during the height of World War II. Together, they embarked on a happy, 69-year marriage that produced a daughter, son, two grandchildren and three great grandchildren. Dorothy was always anchored by her Christian faith and was a member of the South Louisville Christian Church. In addition to her roles as a caring wife and loving mother, she had a 19-year career at JCPenny, where she managed the jewelry department until her retirement in 1990.

Dorothy was predeceased by her parents, Gilbert and Lillian Lee; husband, Elmo Delaney; and brothers, Bobby Lee and Gilbert Lee Jr. Dorothy is survived by her brothers, William Lee married to Toshiko and Jimmie Lee married to Jo Nell; sister-in-law, Lois Lee; daughter, Donna; son, David married to Cathy; grandson, Evan Delaney married to Erica; granddaughter, Courtney Wheeler married to Jeff; great grandsons, Connor Delaney and Jaxon Wheeler; and great granddaughter, Emily Delaney.

Memorial services will be held at All Saints Episcopal Church Chapel on Aug. 16, at 11 a.m. Sympathy can be expressed through donations to Canine Assistants, a non-profit organization that teaches and provides service dogs for children and adults with physical disabilities or other special needs. Email info@canineassistants.org.

Hoke, Casey

Casey Hoke, 21, passed away at his home in Pomona, California on Aug. 8. He was a Louisville native who attended duPont Manual High School.

Hoke was an artist, activist and national public speaker. He was well known in the national trans community, particularly among the younger generation for his dedication to the LGBTQ community, especially in his art and in art history. He was also a Point Foundation scholar and worked closely on trans rights with GLSEN (formerly the Gay, Lesbian & Straight Education Network).

Hoke, who contributed to the Huffington Post and MTV News, had given a TEDx Talk and was also working on QueerArtHistory.com, an educational resource for all to learn about the visual storytelling of LGBTQ+ identity through time. He was matriculating as a third-year student and Point Foundation scholar at California State Polytechnic University of Pomona for graphic design communications.

“Casey was a beloved member of the Point Family and the love and warmth he brought to every space he was in will be missed,” Point Foundation executive director and CEO Jorge Valencia told the Los Angeles Blade. “Casey’s family told us how proud he was of his Point community service project (QueerArtHistory.com), and that we in the Point Foundation would ask that folks go see the incredible work that Casey was doing,” he added.

Casey is survived by a younger sister and brother, an older brother, his dad and stepmom and several grandparents, uncles, aunts and cousins. He also left behind many close friends in Southern California, Louisville, Central Florida and around the world.

Arrangements will be kept private. In lieu of flowers, Hoke’s family is asking that donations be made to the Cal Poly Pomona Pride Center, a place that supported Casey during his time in California up to his passing. Mail a check made out to: Cal Poly Pomona Pride Center, 3801 W. Temple Ave., Bldg. 26 Room 107, Pomona, CA 91768.

McLellan, Betty Nash

Betty Nash McLellan, 71, passed away on Aug. 11, 2018. She was surrounded by family and friends. She was able to converse with each and every one of them, expressing her love for them and best wishes for their future.

Betty was preceded in passing by her father, James Nash, and her sister, Faye Elliott.

She is survived by her loving husband of 44 years, Lin McLellan, and his three children, Pam Newman (Charlie), Jeff McLellan (Vanda) and Wendy Newell (Dub); seven grandkids, Elizabeth Linden Newman, Emily Kathryn McLellan, Charles Leatherbury Newman Jr., Jeffrey Adams McLellan, Caroline Elizabeth McLellan, Walter Raleigh Newell III “Trip” and William Ware Newell; mother, Normarene Nash; brother, Roger Nash (Beverly); and sister, Kay White (Dannie).

A funeral service was held on Aug. 14 at the Arch L. Heady at Westport Village. Visitation was held on Tuesday. Betty was laid to rest at Fairview Cemetery in Bowling Green on Wednesday.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Home of the Innocents, American Cancer Society or a charity of the donor’s choosing.

Please visit archlheadywestport.com to leave a condolence for the family.

Tileston III, Harry Bryant

A bright light has faded into oblivion. Always cheerful and gregarious, Harry Tileston lived 90 years and was active right to the end. “I’m going to wear out, not rust out!” was his motto.

Orphaned at the age of 10, Harry lived in the Louisville foster care system until the age of 18 when, after graduating at the top of his class from Anchorage High School, he joined the Army, where he served in the Medical Corps in Osaka, Japan, from 1946-48.

Upon his return to Louisville, he married his high school sweetheart, Susie Crask of Middletown, who survives him. They had two sons: Keith (Rose Duvall), who preceded him in death, and David (Marysue), who survives him.

He earned a degree from the University of Louisville and was employed by General Electric, retiring as manager of information systems. Harry’s lifelong passion was numismatics and he was widely respected in that world, serving as past president of both the Louisville Coin Club and Central States, a regional numismatic organization.

Harry is survived by three grandchildren, Ashley Kay Tileston, Katie Means (Jonathan) and James Richard Tileston (Cheltzy); two great grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews. He will be missed by everyone who knew him.

Funeral Services for Mr. Tileston were held on Aug. 13, 2018 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville. Burial followed at Middletown Historical Cemetery. Visitation was held Sunday at the funeral home.

Vincent, Nancye Stout

Nancye Stout Vincent, 77, passed away on Aug. 11, 2018. She was born on June 14, 1941 to the late Richard and Eloise Stout. She was a proud member of Beta Sigma Phi Sorority, Lambda Master Chapter, since 1960. She retired from Valley High School after working there for many years.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, William G. Vincent Sr. She is survived by her son, William G. Vincent Jr. (Christy), and two grandchildren, Victoria and Amanda Kute.

Funeral Services will be at 11 a.m. on Aug. 16, 2018 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. Louisville, KY 40216, with burial to follow at Bethany Cemetery.

Visitation will be held from 12 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday and from 9 to 11 a.m. on Thursday, at Owen Funeral Home.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the American Heart Association (donatenow.heart.org) or the American Cancer Society (cancer.org/donate).