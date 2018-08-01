Obituaries

Barmore, C. Paul

C. Paul Barmore, 84, of Louisville, passed away on July 27, 2018 surrounded by love.

Paul was a Navy veteran of the Korean War and in 1963 started his company, Barmore Development and Construction. He was a beloved dad, grandfather, great-grandfather, friend and so much more. He made a positive difference to so many people in his life, directly and indirectly. He will be missed by so many. Anyone who met him knew he was a genuine gentleman and his word was golden.

He loved golf, and until very recently, continued to play. He was a founding member of Valhalla Golf Club and a member of Shadow Wood Country Club.

He is survived by his children, Andrew Barmore (Renie Beusie), Paula Barmore (Anoosh Shariat) and Jeff Barmore (Jackie); grandchildren, Chase (Jamie), Keegan, Kelsey, Shane and Nicholas; great-granddaughter, Addison Brennan; special friend, Ann Allen; brothers-in-law, Tom Carter (Sandra) and Ben Stewart; and many nieces and nephews.

Preceding him in passing was his wife, Shirleene C. Barmore; parents, Alonzo and Abbey Gretan Barmore; brothers, Irvin, Willis and Robert; and sister, Louise Stewart.

Visitation was held July 29 with a service following at the Arch L. Heady at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Road. A private entombment was held on Monday at Resthaven Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to either “The Shirleene Barmore Nursing Scholarship” c/o Baptist East Hospital or Pewee Valley Women’s Club Scholarship Fund, PO Box 363, Pewee Valley, KY 40056

Barrick, Andrew Taylor

Andrew Taylor Barrick, 47, of Louisville, passed away peacefully July 27, 2018.

Andy is preceded in death by his grandparents, Paul and Marion Barrick and Dr. Fred and Kathlyn Taylor.

He is survived by his son, Benjamin Taylor Barrick, whom he loved dearly, and by Benjamin’s mother, Carrie Callahan Barrick; parents, Peter and Judy Barrick; his three brothers, Jeff (Betsy) Barrick, Adam (Emilie) Barrick and Josh (Jessica) Barrick; along with his nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and many close friends.

Andy is loved and will be missed by many.

Cremation was chosen and a celebration of his life will be held at a later date.

Gifts in his memory may be directed and made payable to The Benjamin Taylor Barrick Education Fund in care of Ratterman Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY 40218. Online condolences may be left at www.ratterman.com.

Cavanaugh, Connie

Connie Cavanaugh of Louisville entered into rest on July 28, 2018.

She was a production lead with Humana and a member of the old Beth Haven Baptist Church.

Mrs. Cavanaugh was preceded in rest by her husband, John Cavanaugh.

She is survived by a son, Kent Cavanaugh (Stacy); a daughter, Erin Lawson; five grandchildren, Jonathon, Matthew, Loren, Tye and Breauna; two sisters, Charlotte Phillips and Janet Humston (Sam); and a brother, Tom Railey (Rhonda).

Her funeral was held Wednesday at the Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Hwy., with interment following in Bethany Cemetery. Visitation was held on Monday and Tuesday.

Krebs, Bernadette

Bernadette Klein Krebs, 99, passed away July 28, 2018 at the Hospice Inpatient Unit.

She was a former processor for the Hall of Justice and a school crossing guard for Bloom Elementary for over 14 years.

Bernadette was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Leonard Krebs; daughter, Bernadette; grandson, Kevin; and daughter-in-law, Mary Beth Krebs.

She is survived by her children, Leonard Krebs (Kathy), Mary Sue Irvin (Winston), Peggy Lutes (Carl), Ken Krebs, Jim Krebs (Cathy) and Joe Krebs (Beverly); 15 grandchildren and 26 great-grandchildren.

We are forever grateful to the Hosparus team that took care of our mother for so long and also for the loving care given by the staff of the Atria St. Matthews

Visitation was held on both July 30 and July 31 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road.

Funeral mass was held Aug. 1 at St. Brigid Catholic Church, 1520 Hepburn Ave, Louisville, KY. 40204, with burial in Calvary Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hosparus of Louisville or the donor’s favorite charity.

Ludwig, Robert J. “Bob”

Robert J. “Bob” Ludwig, 63, of Louisville, passed away July 29, 2018 at Hosparus Inpatient Care.

He was an employee of Veritiv Corp.

Bob was preceded in death by his father, Bryan Ludwig.

He is survived by his mother, Margaret Sadlo Ludwig; sisters, Elaine Ludwig and Patty Boone (Mike); brothers, Gary Ludwig (Ginny) and Richard Ludwig; three children, Jon Ludwig, Lauren Lynch and Mychal Ludwig; three grandchildren, one niece and two nephews.

His funeral mass was held at 10 a.m. Wednesday at Mary Queen of Peace, 4005 Dixie Hwy., with burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation was held Tuesday at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road.

McDonald, Jill D.

Jill D. McDonald, 68, of Louisville, passed away suddenly on July 26, 2018 while vacationing in Tampa, Florida. She was born July 29, 1949 and previously resided in Nashville, Tennessee.

She was predeceased by mother, Elizabeth Williams, and daughter, Tracy Newman.

She is survived by her soulmate and loving husband of 33 years, Dennis A. McDonald; stepmother to Jennie Cook (Bill), Dennis J. McDonald, James L. McDonald (Wendy) and Kelly J. Jacobs (Rob); grandmother (Gi Gi) to Elizabeth Sherman, Jessica, Dana, Dustin, Kaitlyn and Jenna; very loving Great Gi Gi to Rico Benoit and Alayah; and sister to Patricia (Tish) Franklin, Peggy Bell and Sherry Williams.

Funeral services were held on Aug. 1 at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home, 12900 Shelbyville Road, East Louisville, with burial following at Calvary Cemetery. Visitation was held on July 31 and August 1 at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home.

“Best Gi Gi Ever.”

Schoenbaechler, Carroll

Carroll Albert Schoenbaechler, 88, passed away July 29, 2018. He retired after 46 years with Standard Gravure, was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church (Polycarp Campus) and an Air Force veteran of the Korean conflict. He is preceded in death by his wife, Martha Lorraine. Survivors include his children, Steve Schoenbaechler (Mary Noel), Greg Schoenbaechler (Susan), David Schoenbaechler (Shirley), Joe Schoenbaechler (Susan) and Maria Anderson (Todd); sisters, Edith Lyons and Ethel Hartlage; 11 grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.

His funeral mass was celebrated Wednesday at St. Peter the Apostle, 5431 Johnsontown Road, with burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens West. Visitation was held Tuesday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. In lieu of flowers, expressions may be made to his church.

Street, William M.

William M. Street, 79, passed away July 25, 2018 after a courageous multi-year battle against cancer. Born Sept. 23, 1938 in Louisville to Daniel Street (former president of Brown-Forman) and Frances (Woodruff) Street, Bill Street graduated from Princeton University, earned his MBA from Harvard University and worked at Brown-Forman his entire career, rising from a sales trainee when he joined the company in 1956 to president of the corporation when he retired in 2003. He also served on Brown-Forman’s board of directors for 40 years before retiring from it in 2011.

But this brief summary gives short shrift to the contributions of one of the most outstanding leaders of the country’s beverage alcohol industry and one of Louisville’s most prominent civic leaders.

Bill began his career with Brown-Forman in 1956 as a summer intern and started working on a full-time basis in 1963. He rose through the ranks of sales and marketing to executive management, becoming a vice president in 1977. In 1986, he assumed the post of president of Brown-Forman Beverage Company, responsible for the company’s U.S. beverage business, and was named chief executive officer of the Beverage Company in 1993. He was named CEO of Brown-Forman Beverages Worldwide, responsible for the company’s global beverage business, when that organization was formed in 1994.

Working closely with then-Brown-Forman Corporation Chairman and CEO Owsley Brown II, Bill, Owsley and other executives developed and implemented the company’s globalization strategy in the mid-1990s, affording Brown-Forman the opportunity to build its international business to encompass more than 170 countries around the globe. The success of this strategy has allowed Brown-Forman, one of the largest American-owned companies in the industry, to grow and thrive against much larger global competitors.

Bill served on the boards of Papa John’s International, Inc. and the Filson Historical Society. He was director emeritus of the Metropolitan YMCA of Greater Louisville and Louisville Collegiate School. He was former chairman of Greater Louisville Inc., former chairman of the board of Leadership Louisville, the Governor’s Scholars Program and the Kentucky Horse Racing Authority, a position he held from 2004 to 2008.

Bill was also an excellent mentor, and current Brown-Forman CEO Paul Varga had the good fortune of working closely with Bill and says: “Bill Street will be remembered fondly by us all as an enormously successful Brown-Forman president and board member, a luminary in the global spirits industry and a prominent Louisville civic leader. Most notably, however, he will be remembered as a gracious and good man who enriched the lives of so many people at our company and in our community. We will miss him dearly, and our thoughts are very much with his wife Lindy and his family on this sad occasion.”

Perhaps no greater testament to Bill’s character and leadership came from Owsley Brown II, who said when Bill retired from Brown-Forman in 2003:

“Bill Street is a paragon of leadership for corporate America. He has conducted himself with the utmost integrity as he constantly strived to meet the needs of Brown-Forman’s constituents – our shareholders, our management team, our partners, the communities where we work and, of course, our employees.

“Bill has never been one to shy away from getting all of us to face the hard truths of business. By challenging assumptions, asking the tough questions and by his willingness to listen and learn, Bill has helped create an environment where those around him thrived and developed into new leaders.

“Most importantly, for a generation, Bill has been at the heart of forging new corporate strategies and helping the company adapt to the ever-changing landscape by keeping our focus on building our brands and developing our people. As a result, he has been vitally important in sustaining our company’s growth and independence and setting the stage for our continued prosperity over the next decade.”

Always modest about his contributions, Bill wasn’t much for public recognition of his contributions. However, the Kentucky Distillers’ Association was very pleased when Bill agreed to be honored as an inductee into the Kentucky Bourbon Hall of Fame in September 2015. He was also named to the Kentuckiana Business Hall of Fame in 2012 by Junior Achievement; was a 2004 recipient of Greater Louisville Inc.’s Gold Cup award for outstanding business and civic leadership and received the Spirit of Louisville award in 2003 from the YMCA of Greater Louisville.

Bill will be greatly missed by all those who knew him, as there is no finer example of a husband, father, grandfather, friend and business and civic leader than William M. Street.

Bill is survived by his wife, Lindy Barber Street; daughter, Woody Gardner; and stepchildren, Liz Quail (Brian), Bob Weldon (Maria), Sallie Talbott, Jennie Talbott (Jim), Kit Walden and Martha Lee Walden. Also surviving are his grandchildren, Ty, Warner, Amelia, Chloe, Sophia, Isabelle, Robert, Maggie, Jackson, Hunter and Tyler.

A celebration service to commemorate Bill’s life will be held at 10:30 a.m. Aug. 4 at St. Luke’s Episcopal Church, 1206 Maple Lane, Anchorage, Kentucky. Visitation will be from 3 to 7 p.m. Aug. 3 in the Dan and Frances Street Learning Commons at Louisville Collegiate School. Please enter at the Ray Avenue entrance, where valet parking will be available.

Bill asks that your support be directed to: Louisville Collegiate School, 2427 Glenmary Ave., Louisville, KY 40204; Filson Club, 1310 S. Third St., Louisville, KY 40208; and Gilda’s Club Louisville, 633 Baxter Ave., Louisville, KY 40204, in lieu of flowers.