Obituaries

Armstrong, Guthrie Allen

Guthrie Allen “Pop” Armstrong, 75, of Louisville, passed away July 20, 2018. Guthrie was born Oct. 13, 1942 in Mt. Washington, Kentucky. He was an Army veteran and retired from Rohm Haas. He was an avid bass fisherman and owner of Strong Arm Baits. He enjoyed Nascar, baseball and was loyal to the UK Wildcats.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Myron and Thelma Porter Armstong; brothers, Zane and Norman; sisters, Rebecca and Rita; and step-daughter, Dianna.

Guthrie is survived by his loving wife of 28 years, Patricia; sons, Jeff (Michelle) and Troy (Monica); loving grandpa to nine grandchildren and six great-grandchildren; devoted brother, Royce “Shorty” Armstrong (Ethel); sister, Mable Ann Stewart (Richard); and a host of relatives and friends.

A celebration of Guthrie’s life will be held at a later date at a fishing tournament in his honor.

Brun, Dorothy Christine

Dorothy Christine Brun, 93, passed away Friday, July 20, 2018.

She was born Jan. 15, 1925 in Oldham County, Kentucky. In 1937, the family relocated to Washington County, Indiana, where she was a 1943 graduate of Salem High School.

Dorothy is survived by her husband, Allen W. Brun; two sons, Todd Brun (Linda) and Rhett Brun; one brother, Lloyd; three grandsons, Philip, Matthew and Henry Brun; a granddaughter, Rebecca Ingram; and a great-granddaughter, Evelyn Ingram.

Dotty was an outstanding artist from early childhood and was a graduate of John Herron Art Institute and was initially employed by the Millican Advertising Agency of Louisville. Among various adventures, she designed ladies blouses and children’s furniture. Her artistic creations are scattered throughout the USA as treasured gifts to her many relatives and friends and will continue to be enjoyed by many. She was a rare natural and creative artist, as well as being a loveable wife and mother with many admiring friends.

The family will conduct services privately.

Cesler, Richard Paul

Richard Paul Cesler, 84, known to his loving family and friends as Dick, passed away peacefully at his home on July 19, 2018 after finally succumbing to a long illness. Paula, his wife of 39 years, was by his side.

The third of three children to Floyd and Mary Thomas Cesler, Dick was born on Vine Street in Cincinnati on May 25, 1934 – growing up in the Over-the-Rhine neighborhood of his hometown. A graduate of Woodward High School, Dick spent his youth playing sandlot baseball and football while developing a lifelong affinity for the local-style chili and his beloved Reds, often showing his colors by selflessly sneaking into old Crosley Field to provide his booming vocal support and eventually landing a job there in his teens.

Dick graduated from Taylor University, where he played football and went on to complete post-grad work at Southern Baptist Seminary. He was a Methodist minister in the communities of Quincy, Michigan; Hoagland, Indiana; Greenville, Indiana; Galena, Indiana; as well as Shawnee Methodist in Louisville’s West End.

He transitioned from the pulpit into education, serving as the personnel director in the former Louisville City School system. After the city and county boards of education merged, Dick chose the classroom where he taught social studies and history at Thomas Jefferson HS, Shawnee HS and Doss HS, as well as coaching football, baseball and girls’ basketball. He was especially fond of his TJ teaching family, a circle of friends that he remained close to through his final days. Dick was a resident of Louisville for more than 50 years, touching countless lives as a preacher, teacher and coach.

Dick’s love of country inspired him to run for political office in 1980 by seeking a bid as the Republican candidate in Kentucky’s Third Congressional District. While unsuccessful in the general election, and never to take the political plunge again, it never kept Dick from advancing his agenda through volumes of letters to the editor over the years.

Dick loved practical jokes, was a lifelong student of history and always taught that no matter what you do, strive to do it well.

He was preceded in death by his son, Paul, and is survived by his wife, Paula; six children from his first wife, Shirley Cesler: Stephen (and wife, Judi) Cesler, Susannah (Brendan) Mullally, David Cesler, Jonathan Cesler, Margaret (Terry) Sandefur and James (Paris) Cesler; 14 grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A celebration of life will be held at 5:30 p.m. Aug. 9 at Fisherville Baptist Church at 14910 Taylorsville Road. Owen Funeral Home, Taylorsville Road, entrusted with arrangements.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests all donations go to Hosparus of Louisville.

Knappenberger, George Thomas (Tom)

George Thomas (Tom) Knappenberger, 90, of Louisville, died July 19, 2018, in Louisville. He was a native of Warren, Ohio. He attended the University of Virginia and graduated from Hiram College.

Tom worked for Republic Steel and Airco Carbide until his retirement. He was a longtime member of Audubon Country Club, where he served two terms as president. A lifetime golfer, he started a second career in retirement as a United States Golf Association (USGA) Certified Rules Official. Tom officiated at many USGA National Championships tournaments, including the US Senior Open, US Women’s Open, US Men’s and Women’s Amateur and Mid-Amateur Championships. He served as regional affairs director for the USGA for many years. He also officiated at many NCAA Men’s and Women’s Golf Championships. Tom was a director emeritus of the Kentucky Golf Association and one of the founding members of the Kentucky Senior Golf Association. He officiated at numerous events for the KGA, KPGA, KPGA Junior Golf Tour, the KY Junior Golf Foundation and the Kentucky State High School Golf Championships. His passion for the rules of golf was unparalleled and he loved teaching the rules to others – especially if you were playing with him.

He was preceded in death by his first wife of 49 years, Dianne VanHuffel Knappenberger; a daughter, Kristine Knappenberger; and his second wife, Dorothy Masterson Knappenberger.

Survivors include a daughter, Karen Dunham (Lee); sons, Tommy Knappenberger and Erik Knappenberger (Marcy); a brother, Dr. Sam Knappenberger; a sister-in-law, Marijo Stewart; and four grandchildren, Ellie and Lucy Mei Dunham, Mackenzie Perry (Ryan) and Nicholas Been.

A celebration of his life was held at Audubon Country Club on July 25.

His funeral mass will be held at 10 a.m. July 28, 2018 at St. Frances of Rome, 2119 Payne St.

Memorial gifts may go to Hosparus of Louisville (hosparushealth.org) or The First Tee (thefirsttee.org).

The family wishes to express its gratitude to Tom’s many caregivers, including Magnolia Springs Memory Care (Melissa and crew), Bluebird Homecare (Joanne and Marianne, yes, we are referring to you) and Episcopal Church Home (Alice, your compassion has no bounds).

Minton, Sue C. (McGowan)

Sue C. (McGowan) Minton passed away on July 21, 2018.

She was born in Uniontown, Kentucky, to Mary Willie and Raymond “Wink” McGowan. She was a graduate of St. Agnes School in Uniontown. She married Bennie “Bess” Minton. They were married for 52 years until his passing in 2007. Sue was a clerical worker for JCPS, retiring as attendance clerk at Iroquois High School.

She is survived by her children, Kay Kupper (Tom) and David Minton (Terry); grandchildren, Allison DuBois (Michael), Tom Kupper (Lesli Deckard), Erin Minton (Seth Wisecarver) and Alan-Michael Kupper (Aubrey); great-grandchildren, Reece and Wade Kupper; and sister, Angie Philippone.

She was preceded in death by her parents and husband; sisters, Rosie Schaeffer and Martha Jean Fenwick; and brothers, Charles and Ray McGowan.

Her funeral mass was held on July 25 at Mary Queen of Peace Catholic Church, 4005 Dixie Hwy. with burial following in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation was held Tuesday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy.

The Minton family would like to thank the ICU team at Sts. Mary and Elizabeth Hospital, Westport Place Health Campus and Sue’s Hosparus teams for their compassionate and outstanding care they provided during her illness.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like donations to be made to Hosparus.