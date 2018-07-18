Obituaries

Anderson, Howard J. “Andy”

Howard J. “Andy” Anderson, 90, of Louisville, went home to be with his Savior on July 13, 2018 following a short battle with cancer.

He was an Army veteran of World War II and the Korean wars and was a member of the First Alliance Church. Andy was a faithful man of great integrity. He will be greatly missed.

He is preceded in death by his parents.

Andy is survived by his wife of 64 years, Marjorie Anderson; their children, Dale Anderson (Cindy) and Jody Anderson Lubenec (Serge); grandchildren, Peter, Bethany, Timothy, Emily and Jennifer; and five great grandchildren.

A funeral service to celebrate Andy’s life was conducted on July 17, 2018 in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road. Entombment was held at Resthaven Memorial Park Mausoleum.

In lieu of flowers, please send donations to: Word of Life Fellowship, P.O. Box 600, Schroon Lake, NY 12870. Marked for “Island renovations in memory of Andy Anderson.”

Drexler, RosaLee “Rosie”

RosaLee “Rosie” Drexler, 87, of Louisville passed away on July 13, 2018.

She was an avid UofL basketball fan who enjoyed Christmas and watching the Hallmark Channel. Rosie also loved her 8 p.m. phone time with her sister Mary Ann.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Eddy Drexler; their daughter, Joan Whitehouse; a grandson, Jeff Geoghegan; and a brother, Jimmy Schaefer.

Rosie is survived by her children, Linda Hughes (David), Diana Geoghegan (Bob) and Maureen Fifer; a sister, Mary Ann Brewer; five grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. A special thanks to Rosie’s best friend, Valerie Sturdivant. She is also survived by her loyal dog, Sandy the Schnoodle.

A celebration of Rosie’s life was conducted on July 18, 2018 in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Road, with interment following at Resthaven Memorial Park.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Missouri Search and Rescue K9 Inc. 1710 NW Saunders Road, Blue Springs, MO 64015.

Groves, Amelia “Millie”

Amelia “Millie” Groves, 103, of Louisville, passed away July 13, 2018.

She was the third child of 11 children and was born in Louisville, Kentucky on Aug. 28, 1914, to the late Rose and Henry Kaelin Sr.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Ernest Groves Sr.; her parents; five brothers, Fred, Carl, Louis, Albert and Martin; and two sisters, France Garrity and Barbara Ann Kaelin. She was also preceded in death by her daughter-in-law, Gay Hammond Groves; son-in-law, Michael Schaffer, M.D.; and a granddaughter, Gwynne Groves.

She is survived by her children, Ernie Groves and Kathy Schaffer Palk (Roy); her grandchildren, Gabriella Mendoza, Lyndi Barnhill (Kevin) and Jason Schaffer (Tina). Great-grandchildren who survive her are Julia Mendoza, Aaron Moyers, Alyssa Barnhill, Jason Barnhill, Alex Barnhill and Tatum and Ashlyn Schaffer. She is also survived by one great great-grandson, Avery Cooper, and siblings, Henry Kaelin Jr., Joe Kaelin and Carolyn Nolan.

Millie, a very devout Catholic, was a life-long member of Holy Trinity Church. She attended Ursuline High School for a period of time, and in 1968, she proudly earned her GED at age 54.

As a teenager, she worked at Plehn’s Bakery in St. Matthews and then at the Brown Hotel in Louisville, where she met her future husband, Ernie Groves. She was later employed at Artmaster when she was in her early 40s and retired from there in her early 70s.

At age 90, she was asked what three things were the most important in her life. Without hesitating, she replied “My faith, my family and my friends.”

The family of Millie wishes to extend a special “thank you” to the Charity Court staff at Nazareth Home for their loving care and devotion to Millie, a job done extremely well.

Her funeral mass was held on Tuesday at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 501 Cherrywood Road, with burial in Resthaven Memorial Park. Visitation was held Monday at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, in St. Matthews.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the WHAS Crusade for Children, 502 W. Chestnut St., Louisville, KY 40202.

Kays, William (Bill) Thomas

William (Bill) Thomas Kays, 79, passed away on June 29, 2018.

Bill was a retired truck driver. He is survived by his wife of 36 years, Joyce Brown Thomas Kays; sister, Barbara Ann Rouse; daughter, Karen Kays Maye (George); son, Tom Kays, step-daughter, Kathy Thomas DeStephanis (Dion); brother-in-law David Brown; grandchildren, Corey Lynn Triana (Edwardo), Billy Kays, Chess Thomas, Samuel Kays and Bailey Thomas; and great-grandchildren, Illonna Puris and Victoria Triana. He was preceded in death by his step-son, Michael Thomas.

A memorial service will be held on July 21 at 2 p.m. at Union Christian Church, 970 Union Church Road, Hodgenville, KY 42748.

Smith, Claudia

Claudia Smith, 73, passed away on July 14, 2018. She was born on March 4, 1945, to the late Charlie and Lillie Garrett.

In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her husband, David Smith, one infant brother and two sisters, Alene Smith and Nancy West.

She is survived by her children, Linda Crabtree (Gary), Lois McClellan (Dana) and Tony Smith; one sister, Oradean Crabtree (Ben); four grandchildren, Austin Cannon, Sam Crabtree, Lance McPherson and Jordan Nunn; five great-grandchildren; and several nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held on July 18, 2018 at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy., Louisville, KY 40216. Burial followed in Bethany Cemetery.

Visitation was held at Owen Funeral Home on Tuesday and Wednesday before the funeral.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital (stjude.org/donate).