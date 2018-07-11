Obituaries

Averette Sr., Robert Douglas

Robert Douglas Averette Sr., 88, passed away Monday, July 2, 2018.

Robert was preceded in death by his wife, Eddie Mae Averette.

He is survived by his children, Jesse Averitte, Robert Jr., Yolanda and Kenneth Averette and Shavonda Averette-Jackson; grandchildren, Jullien Averette, Destyne and DaShawn Jackson and Rhonda Tandy; and a host of great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Visitation was held on July 7, 2018 at A. D. Porter & Sons, Southeast, 4501 Bardstown Road, with funeral service at noon, entombment in Resthaven.

Beha, Margaret Joanna (Knopp)

Margaret Joanna (Knopp) Beha of Louisville, Kentucky, 87, passed away July 1, 2018. She was preceded in death by her husband, George Thomas Beha Sr.

She is survived by her daughters, RoseAnn Harwood, Julie Dicken (Kevin), Amy Tindel (Mike) and Nancy Stocker (Buck); her sons, George T. Beha Jr. (Dianne) and Paul Beha; seven grandchildren and one great grandchild.

Visitation was held on July 5 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road. Mass of the Christian burial was held at St. Bartholomew Catholic Church, 2040 Buechel Bank Road.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to Hosparus of Louisville or a charity of choice.

Brown, Robert

Robert L. “Bob” Brown, 86, of Louisville, Kentucky. His spirit was ushered into the presence of Jesus his Lord and Savior on July 2, 2018 at his residence. He was the son of the late Frank A. Brown and Lois Grinstead Brown.

He married Joyce Wade. He graduated from Bowling Green High School and served in the United States Marine Corps during the Korean War, serving as sergeant with Marine Air Group-14. A graduate of Western Kentucky University, he retired from Bellsouth as manager-engineer after 35 years of service. He served as a Junior Achievement advisor in Owensboro. He was a member of Westport Road Baptist Church, formerly a member of Calvary Baptist Church in Danville, Kentucky, where he served as chairman of the deacon committee for several years and was elected and served as chairman of the sanctuary building committee, chairman of the ushers and a member of other committees. He also served as a deacon at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Louisville.

He was preceded in death by his parents and a sister, Bernice Miller. He is survived by his loving and devoted wife of 63 years, Joyce; a son, Dennis, wife Charlene, of Louisville; three granddaughters, Stephanie Gates (husband Zach) Jamie Brown and Jackie Brown, all of Nashville, Tennessee; a brother, J. T. Brown (wife Nadine) a niece, Marsha Nauman, Bowling Green, Kentucky; and a nephew, Mark, Jacksonville, Florida. A service to honor his life was held on July 7, 2018 at J. C. Kirby & Son Lovers Lane Chapel with burial following at Bowling Green Gardens.

Cummings, Elizabeth Menier “Lizzie”

Elizabeth Menier “Lizzie” Cummings, 32, passed away July 4, 2018.

Lizzie was a free spirit who never met a stranger. She had an absolutely radiant personality, abundant with humor, compassion and kindness. Lizzie was gifted in so many ways. She was an artist in and of life.

Now, Lizzie is flying with tye-dye wings in heaven. She loved nature, art and music. She loved her daughter Vivian. She loved her sister, mother and granny. She loved family, friends and life.

She was preceded in death by her grandfather, Richard T. Burke, and step-grandmother, Lou Harris. She is survived by her daughter, Vivian Menier Cummings Caldwell; her mother, Sarah Burke Harris (Terry); sister, Sally V. Cummings (Jeremy); stepsiblings, Nicki Harris Avery (Billy) and Jason Harris (Becky); grandmother, Gwendolyn Young Burke; aunts and uncles, Toby Burke (Ann), Gwennie Burke and David Burke (Ginny); and cousins, Molly, John, Henry, David and Claire Burke.

Her funeral service was held Monday at Pearson’s, 149 Breckenridge Lane, with burial following at Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation took place on Sunday at Pearson’s.

In lieu of flowers, contributions to go to Centerstone Recovery Center, 600 S. Preston St. Louisville, KY 40202.

Gooden Jr., James

James (“Sonny”) Martin Gooden Jr., 81, of Flower Mound, Texas, died June 26, 2018 surrounded by his family. Born on September 2, 1936 in Louisville, Kentucky, he was the son of the late James M. Gooden Sr. and Mabel (“May May”) Schroeder.

Jim worked as an electrician with Local 369 of the International Brotherhood of Electrical Workers (I.B.E.W.) for 44 years. He spent his free time watching various sports games both live and on TV. He also enjoyed music, golfing and spending time traveling with family.

Jim is survived by his loving wife of 52 years, Helen Gooden; their son, Gregg Gooden; his daughter Deborah Williams; step-children, Barry Friedman and Joanne McAvoy; sister, Phyllis Smith; and loving grandchildren, nieces, nephews and extended family. Jim was a loving husband, father, brother, grandfather, great-grandfather, uncle and friend to everyone.

A funeral service was held on July 6 at Arch L. Heady Funeral Home and Resthaven Memorial Park, 4400 Bardstown Road, Louisville, KY 40218.

In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be sent to St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital, 501 St. Jude Pl., Memphis, TN 38105 or online at www.stjude.org, Memorial ID #11330215.

Hensley Jr., Henry

Henry Clifford Hensley Jr., 92, passed away peacefully at home in Zephyrhills, Florida. He is preceded in death by his parents, Carrie and Henry Clifford Hensley Sr., and his brother, George Hensley.

He is survived by Helen Myers Mines; two siblings, Helen Lockwood and Bette (Gary) Stone; his children, Henry (Ann) Hensley, Gail (Jeff) Franklin, Karen (Jay) Richardson, and Kathy Satow. He had 11 grandchildren: Stephen Franklin, Michael (Jackie) Franklin, Charlie Ball, Justin Hensley, Kathryn (Keith) Miller, Jillian (Michael) Gettelfinger, Zachary Hensley, Abigail Satow, Cole Taylor, Matthew Satow and Isabelle Satow. He had two great-grandchildren (with another one on the way) and numerous nieces and nephews he loved dearly.

Henry “Cliff” was a World War II veteran, a freemason and an avid fisherman. He loved to tell stories, play cards, collect rocks, woodworking and golf. He always had a project in the works.

He attended Kinsman Presbyterian church. He will be cremated, and his remains will be interred at Evergreen Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky, on a date to be determined. Arrangements by Hodges Family Funeral Home 54 Chapel, Zephyrhills, Florida.

Johnson II, Dr. E’ Austin B.

Dr. E’ Austin B. Johnson II, 82, passed away July 3, 2018 at his home in New Albany, Indiana. He was born August 30, 1935 in Manila, Philippines to the late E’ Austin R. Johnson Sr. and Camila Bilar Johnson.

E’ Austin began his medical career at Broad Street and Mercy Douglas Hospitals in Philadelphia. He had a family practice in Sellersburg, Indiana from 1977 to 2007. Dr. Johnson was an emergency room physician at Clark Memorial Hospital, medical director for several local nursing homes and the physician for Clark County Jail.

He was the past president of Filipino-American Medical Association of Kentuckiana, a founding member of Kayumanggi Society of Philadelphia and member of Indiana State Medical Association, Indiana Academy of Family Physicians and Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church in New Albany. Along with his parents, E’ Austin was preceded in death by his sister, Maria Rosario Acol.

Survivors include his wife of 61 years, Amada Reyes Johnson; children, Maria Johnson-Galang (Dr. Mariano A. Galang III) with their children Martin and Marissa, Maria Johnson-Agtuca (Relly Agtuca) with their children Amanda and Aaron, Eric R. Johnson (Lalaine Johnson) with their children Kaitlyn and Kelsie, and Caroline R. Johnson; siblings, Samuel Johnson, Corazon Tan, E’ Austin B. Johnson III, Maria Teresita Johnson, Maria Asuncion Trinidad, E’ Austin B. Johnson IV and E’ Austin B. Johnson V.

Visitation was held on Friday and Saturday at Kraft Funeral Service, 2776 Charlestown Road, New Albany, Indiana. His funeral mass was held on Saturday at Our Lady of Perpetual Help Catholic Church with burial at Kraft-Graceland Memorial Park in New Albany, Indiana.

The family requests expressions of sympathy to the American Heart Association.

Online condolences may be made to www.kraftfs.com

Jackson, Gladys Ellison

Gladys Ellison Jackson, 92, transitioned from this life on July 3, 2018. Survivors include her three daughters, Waldine and Ramona Ellison and Joyce Hart; and one son, Antonio Ellison. Visitation was held Saturday July 7, 2018 at Quinn Chapel A.M.E. Church, 1901 W. Muhammad Ali Blvd., with home going service following. Burial was held at Green Meadows Cemetery. G. C. Williams in charge of arrangements.

Mosley, Barbara Jean

Barbara Jean Mosley, 79, passed away July 2, 2018

Ms. Barbara was preceded in death by her husband, Edward Mosley Sr.

She is survived by her children, Edward Mosley Jr. (Phyllis), William Mosley, Rita Mosley, Jeannette Alexander (Rodney), Ricardo Mosley, Eric Mosley and Pamela Moore; siblings, Delores, Debbie and Charles; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great great-grandchildren, family and friends.

Visitation was held on July 6, 2018 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St. Funeral was held on July 7, 2018 at the funeral home with burial in Green Meadows.

Pettway, Hettie

Hettie Pettway, 88 passed away peacefully July 1, 2018 at her residence. A native of Boykin, Alabama, she received her bachelor of arts degree from Tennessee State, her nursing degree from Vanderbilt University in 1961 and her masters degree in education from Spalding University in 1974.

Hettie spent her life’s work in education, retiring after 27 years from Jefferson County Public Schools. During her career, she received the following: a Distinguished Service Award Certificate from the Louisville Education Board in 1974, a Certification of Appreciation for service in School Volunteer Programs 1974, an Effective Training Certificate in 1977, a Certificate for Participation in the Teacher Learning Process Workshop Level 1 & 2 in 1984, a Certificate of Achievement in attendance in 1984 and a Certificate of Appreciation from JCPS for her dedication to the time spent contributing to teaching in 1986.

Upon moving to Louisville, Kentucky, she united with Emmanuel Baptist Church where she was an active participant in many aspects of the church receiving a Certificate of Appreciation for service in Vacation Bible School 2006, the Spirit of Emmanuel Award in 2007, an Appreciation Certificate for VBS in 2007 and a Certificate of Recognition for Christian Leadership at the Sunday School in 2010.

Hettie also was very active in her community, volunteering her time and service to numerous organizations. She received a Leadership Training Completion Certificate from the Board of Christian Education of the United Presbyterian Church in 1949, was recognized as an Honorary Citizen of Fr. Flanagan’s Boy’s Home in 1966, was awarded a Certificate of Completion in the WHAS Frantic Fitness Fun Run in 1980, received a Certificate of Recognition from the Courier Journal for her support in the Young Authors Awards in 1981 and a Certificate of Appreciation for the Young Author Project at Breckenridge School in 1981. She received Donor of the Year Recognition for work with charitable causes in 2001 and was a recognized as a member of the National Committee to Preserve Social Security and Medicare in 2004.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Burl and Annieliza Pettway; and siblings, Clinton Pettway, Naman Pettway, Edna Austin, Clovie Pettway, Mary Pettway Collins, Stamper Pettway and Burl Lee Pettway.

She is survived by her nephew and caregiver, Eric L. Pettway, and by so many loving nieces and nephews, great nieces and nephews and friends being too numerous to name individually.

Funeral services were held July 6, 2018 at Emmanuel Baptist Church 3815 W. Broadway with visitation before the service at the church. Burial services were held July 10, 2018 at Pleasant Grove Cemetery in Boykin, Alabama, following a funeral service held July 10 at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church in Boykin, Alabama.