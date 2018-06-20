Obituaries

Bickel, Katherine “Katie” Lynn

Katherine “Katie” Lynn Bickel, 26, passed away on June 12, 2018 after losing her battle with addiction. Katie was born on March 4, 1992. Katie dearly loved and appreciated the support of her family and friends. She enjoyed playing with all types of animals.

Katie was preceded in death by her grandparents, August (Marian) Bickel and Baldwin (Carolyn) Haag; uncle, Tony Haag; and aunt, Diane Haag. She is survived by her parents, Timothy and Anne Bickel, many aunts, uncles, cousins and her sisters at Bethesda House.

Visitation was held at St. John Paul II Parish, 3521 Goldsmith Lane at 9 a.m. Tuesday, June 19, 2018. Mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. Burial at St Michael’s Cemetery followed the mass. A reception followed in the church cafeteria after the burial.

In lieu of flowers, please send expressions of sympathy in the form of memorial gifts to Bethesda House Ministries C/O The Journey Baptist Church, 120 Chase Way, Elizabethtown, KY 42701 or to St John Paul II Academy, 3521 Goldsmith Lane, Louisville, KY 40220.

Bissig, Paul Francis

Deacon Paul Francis Bissig, 67, of Louisville, passed away June 16, 2018 at Hosparus Health Inpatient Care Center.

He had been store manager and accounts payable clerk at Porter Paint Co. where he retired in 2012.

Paul served the people of St. Cecilia Church and Good Shepherd Catholic Church as an ordained deacon for 30 years. He was proud to have been born and raised in Portland and he served in its various civic organizations in his early years. He enjoyed camping. He loved his family and his church family and was a much appreciated neighbor for his helpfulness.

He is predeceased by his loving wife of 25 years, Carolyn Anne Karley Bissig, and brother, David Bissig.

He is survived by his daughter, Maria B. Gagne (Nicolas); sister, Mary Alice Fortener (Ed); brothers, William B. Bissig (Pat), George F. Bissig (Beverly) and Thomas J. Bissig (Diana). He loved his nieces and nephews and Bandit, his furry companion.

Mass of resurrection was held at 11 a.m. Wednesday at Good Shepherd Catholic Church, 3511 Rudd Ave. with burial in Calvary Cemetery.

Visitation was held 1 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at J.B. Ratterman & Sons, 2114 W. Market St. and 9 to 11 a.m. Wednesday at the church.

Memorial contributions may be made to Good Shepherd Catholic Church or St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital.

Castagno Jr., Pete Paul

Pete Paul Castagno, Jr. 89, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away on June 7, 2018 at his home.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 62 years, Rosalie Castagno. He is survived by four sons, Tim, Phil (Sherry), Larry (Patti) and Bob (Carolyn); seven grandchildren, Andrea (Justin), Megan, Allison (Brad), Robert, Catelyn, Anna and Jack; and three great grandchildren, Hunter, Brooks and Levi.

Visitation was held at St. Albert the Great Catholic Church, 1395 Girard Dr., on June 18, 2018 from 10 to 11 a.m.. A memorial mass was held in his honor at 11 a.m.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made in his memory to the Dream Factory of Louisville, 410 West Chestnut St., Suite 530, Louisville, Kentucky 40202.

Kayse, Mary Ann

Mary Ann Kayse, 80, of Middletown, passed away peacefully Saturday, June 16, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Lawrence and Alberta Kuerzi Steiner, and her loving husband, Donald J. Kayse Sr.

She is survived by her children, Donald “Joe” Kayse (Karren), Mark Kayse (Kim), David Kayse (Donna), Cheryl Cox (Doug) and Julie Vatter (Scott); 10 grandchildren; 15 great-grandchildren; and two brothers.

Her funeral mass will be 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Aloysius Catholic Church, 212 Mt. Mercy Dr., Pewee Valley with burial in St. Michael’s Cemetery. Visitation will be 1 to 8 p.m. Wednesday at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road “in St. Matthews.”

Memorial gifts may be made to Apple Patch.

Leight, Adele Iris

Adele Leight (born Markowitz) died on Saturday, June 9, 2018 in Louisville. She was 94. Adele was born in Brooklyn, New York and moved to Louisville with her husband, Dr. Leonard Leight, in 1954. After graduating from Brooklyn College, she trained as a social worker at Tulane and Columbia Universities and worked as a family therapist at the Family and Children’s Agency in Louisville for many years. She later opened a private practice in family therapy.

Adele was a committed and vibrant member of the community who gave freely of her time and energy to support the arts in Louisville. She served on the boards of the Speed Art Museum, the Kentucky Museum of Arts and Crafts (KMAC) and most recently the Kentucky Opera. She loved art and music. In the course of their 69-year marriage, Adele and Leonard amassed a large collection of glass and ceramics that has been partially and will be fully donated to the Speed Art Museum. The Center for Women and Families named her a Woman of Distinction in 2006.

Although she lived for many years in Louisville, she remained a Brooklyn girl at heart, devoted to half-sour pickles, corned beef, pastrami and Nathan’s hot-dogs. She loved licorice, lemon meringue pie and grandchildren. She is survived by her husband, Dr. Leonard Leight; her children, Peter, Jonathan and Jenna Leight; and eight grandchildren. The burial will be private, and a memorial celebration will be held later this summer.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be sent to either the Speed Art Museum or the Kentucky Opera Association.