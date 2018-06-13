Obituaries

Brickley, Robert Burch “Bob”

Robert Burch “Bob” Brickley, 66, died at his home on May 1, 2018. Bob was known to many as an agent and producer for Triangle Talent, where he worked for more than 30 years. But, long before he booked and produced talent, Bob was a musician and entertainer himself. His musical career began around 1967 with a variety of bands including Exit, Parade, the Vanguards, Ever After, Copperfield, The Bob Brickley Band and Heat.

Bob was a great singer with an incredible stage presence, which also helped him to recognize talent in others. He had an exceptional eye for talent and was instrum

ental in the early careers of Brad Paisley, Kenny Chesney, Blake Shelton, Toby Keith and dozens of other music stars.

He will be remembered as kind, gentle and always smiling. Bob attended Atherton High School in Louisville, Kentucky, and graduated from Wentworth Military Academy in Lexington, Missouri.

He was a member of Holy Spirit Church and a Kentucky Colonel.

He was preceded in death by his father, Darrell Barrickman; mother, Betty Burch Brickley Yates; grandparents, Chester W. Brickley and Emilie Mae “Mom” Burch Brickley; cousins, Betty Ann Burch Alvey (Claude) and Ormond Hunter Burch Marion (Joe). Bob’s grandmother played a major role in his life and she shared this poem with him many years ago:

“This is the beginning of a new day. God has given me this day to use as I will. I can waste it, or use it for good. What I do today is important, because I am exchanging a day of my life for it. When tomorrow comes, this day will be gone forever, leaving in its place something that I have traded for it. I want it to be a gain not loss, good not evil, success not failure, in order that I shall not regret the price ‘I’ paid for it.”

Bob is survived by his brother, Ray Barrickman; niece, Taylor Ray Barrickman; and longtime friends, Stephen Bowles and June Downs, all of Louisville. He is also survived by his cousins, Ann Elizabeth Alvey Triplett (Hank), Samuel S. Alvey (Nancy) and James P. Alvey (Peggy) of Louisville and Francis C. Alvey Jr. (Linda) of Knoxville, Tennessee.

The family held a public memorial service to celebrate Bob’s life on June 1 at Pearson’s, 149 Breckenridge Lane, Louisville.

Donations may be made in Bob’s name to the Louisville Musicians Emergency Relief Fund. MERF Foundation, 6916 Chimney Hill Road, Crestwood, KY 40014 or online at: www.merflouisville.com. Simply click on “donate.”

Rest in peace, our dear friend Bob.

Lake, Vivianne O.

Vivianne O. Lake, 84, died peacefully at home in Naples, Florida on May 30. A native of Guadalajara, Mexico, Vivianne was educated at l’Ecole Française, Notre Dame de Sion and the University of Kansas City. She and Charles, her beloved husband of 50 years, lived most of their married life in Louisville, Kentucky, where Charles was chief legal counsel for GE Appliance Park.

Vivianne was active in the community, serving on numerous boards including the American Red Cross Louisville Chapter, Children’s Hospital Foundation, the Kentucky Art and Craft Foundation – of which she was a founding board member and chairman of its first Bourbon Ball – the Kentucky Opera and the Speed Art Museum. She also served on the Bellarmine University Women’s Council and the Kentuckiana Metroversity Council. Earlier in their married life, Vivianne served on the boards of Syracuse Memorial Hospital, the Syracuse Symphony and the Everson Museum of Art.

Over the years, Vivianne and Charles made many lifelong friendships through their memberships at the Corinthian, Larchmont, Willow Banks and Naples Yacht Clubs as well as the Onondaga Country Club, Cavalry Club and the Louisville Boat Club. Vivianne was an avid tennis player, golfer and skier, and she loved sailing with Charles in the Virgin Islands and up the New England coast to Nantucket, where they summered for many years.

Vivianne was known for her warmth, grace and elegance, and her generosity of spirit brought sunshine into the lives of many. She cherished her friendships and she will be dearly missed.

Vivianne is survived by her loving daughter Vivianne of New York City and an extended family in Mexico, with whom she remained close her entire life. A memorial service will be held in Naples, Florida in the fall. She will be interred with Charles at Arlington National Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be made to Memorial Sloan Kettering Cancer Center, ATTN: Emily Carter, 885 Second Ave., 7th Fl. New York, NY 10017.