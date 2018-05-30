Obituaries

Alvarez, Daniel “Danny” Michael

Danny Alvarez, 43, was born on March 27, 1975 in Queens, New York. He returned to the Lord on May 23, 2018. He is survived by his wife, Therese; his three children, Gabriela, Benedict and Isabela; his parents, Maria and Ernesto Alvarez; his brother and sister, David and Susan; five nieces and nephews; and close friends throughout the community.

Danny was a true treasure to our entire community. As a lawyer, he was passionate about giving a strong voice to immigrants. He won numerous awards for his advocacy and for his work in standing up for justice.

Danny dedicated his life and career to public service. He began his legal career as a public defender protecting the rights of the indigent. Danny opened his private practice in 2003 in order to expand his advocacy to include helping immigrants, defending the accused and assisting people from all walks of life in their time of need. Danny was a leader in the legal community, recognized for his talent, integrity, ethics and pro bono service.

Danny was honored that on May 22, the citizens of this community voted overwhelmingly for him to serve as the first Latino judge in Kentucky. Danny spent his last day with friends and family, feeling joyful about his historic win. He would want the community to know how grateful he was for their support.

Funeral services for Danny were held at 9:30 a.m. Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 1406 E. Washington St., Louisville. Visitation was held from 2 to 5 p.m. Monday, and 3 to 8 p.m. Tuesday, at the church.

In lieu of flowers, The Danny Alvarez Memorial fund has been set up at Republic Bank. You can make contributions by visiting or mailing a check to any Republic Bank or through Danny Alvarez Memorial Go Fund Me. Contributions will go to supporting his wife.

Harned, Mary Hazel

Mary Hazel Harned, 89, of Mt. Washington, passed away Friday, May 25, 2018.

She was preceded in death by her parents, William Clyde and Geneva Harned; sisters, Naomi Thurman and Martha Huffman; and brother, Robert Harned.

Mary was a lifelong member of Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Lebanon Junction, Kentucky. She retired from LM Berry (Kentucky/East Tennessee Division) after 34 years of service in record control and customer service.

Left to cherish her memory are her nieces and nephews, Ron Huffman, Doug Huffman, Susan Kaufman, Angie Hutchins, Bill Harned, Bobby Harned, Ginny Turner, Jim Harned, Mary Alice Keffer, Jan Sut and Jill Angeles; 22 great nieces and nephews; and 18 great-great nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, May 29, 2018 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Arch L. Heady & Son Funeral Home, 8519 Preston Hwy. Funeral services were held on Wednesday, May 30, 2018 at 10 a.m. at Mt. Carmel Baptist Church in Lebanon Junction, Kentucky, with burial following in the Mt. Carmel Baptist Church Cemetery.

Hussung, Ted

Ted Hussung, 72, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away on May 23, 2018.

Ted was born on July 14, 1945, in New Albany, Indiana to the late George and Wanda (Miller) Hussung.

He retired from Ford Motor Company LAP and also the Phoenix Sky Harbor International Airport. Ted enjoyed renovating homes throughout the country with his wife.

Ted is survived by his wife, Margaret Hussung; sons, Brent Hussung (Rachel), Bill Martin (Jeannette) and Gary Martin (Tammy); daughter Jean Dargle (Col. Peter); grandchildren, Bailey, Jackson, Bayleigh, Abbey, Cassie, Savannah, Anna, Stephanie, Zach, Paige, Morgan, Bryce, Heidi and Peyton; and great-grandchildren, Julian, London and Bo.

Visitation was held on Saturday, May 26, 2018 from 2 p.m. until the time of the memorial service at 5 p.m. at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive, Louisville KY 40243).

Memorial contributions may be made to the Animal Care Society (12207 Westport Road, Louisville, KY 40245).

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.

James Jr., Louis Henry

Louis Henry James Jr., 83, of Louisville passed from this life on Sunday, May 27, 2018. He was born on March 5, 1935 in Louisville to the late Louis Henry James Sr., and Mary (Bryan) James.

Mr. James was the former owner of James Lock & Key Service, a volunteer firefighter with the Dixie Suburban Fire Dept. having attained the rank of major, a member of the Knights Of Columbus St. Louis Bertrand Counsel, Knights of St. John, International Order of Alhambra and a member of Sts. Simon & Jude Catholic Church.

Left to cherish his memory is his wife of 62 years, the former Shirley (Fell) James; daughters, Marita Hays, Rosetta Turner, Letitia Shawler and Roxanna Jonas; sons, Louis H. III, Dale E., Darrell W., David E. and Jason S. James; sister, Margaret Asuncion; brother, Frank James; 20 grandchildren and 12 great grandchildren.

Funeral mass for Mr. James will be held at 10 a.m. Friday at Sts. Simon & Jude Catholic Church, 4335 Hazelwood Ave. with interment to follow in St. Andrew Cemetery. Visitation will be from 1 to 8 p.m. Thursday at the Southern Home of Arch L. Heady & Son, 3601 Taylor Blvd.

Memorial gifts may be made to Kosair Charities. Online condolences may be shared with the family at www.archlheadysouthernfh.com.

Rowland, Janet Orick

Janet Orick Rowland, 78, of Louisville, Kentucky, passed away peacefully Friday, May 25, 2018, with her husband of 35 years, Robert (Bob) and family by her side. Jan was born in Harlan County in Cloversplint, Kentucky to the late Ed and Lois Orick. Jan attended Carson Newman College, Lincoln Memorial University and the University of Kentucky.

Jan was the founder and president of the Hair Design School (HDS). She built the business from one school in 1972 to six schools when she sold the business and retired in 2008. Over the 36 years, Jan and her HDS team/family influenced many young people and graduated thousands of young professionals. Her HDS family was very important to her all throughout her career and retirement. Many graduates came back and gave testimonies of how Jan was a major influence on their lives.

Jan served at the national, state and local levels of the cosmetology industry. She was on the board of directors and zone commissioner of the National Accrediting Commission of Cosmetology of Arts & Sciences, president of the American Association of Cosmetology Schools, chair of the National Convention of Cosmetology Educators of America and president of the Kentucky Association of Cosmetology Schools. Jan was a nationally recognized professional and a leader in the cosmetology industry.

As Jan grew her business, she garnered awards like Business First’s 50 Fastest Growing Companies and named Woman Business Owner of the Year by the National Association of Women Business Owners. She was asked by former President George W. Bush to meet along with other small business owners to discuss the impact of small business on the nation’s economy.

Jan was a founding member the Wall Street Women Investment Club as well as the BBB Investment Club with many of her female friends in Louisville. In addition, Jan served on the UofL STAR Board of Directors for Autism Research. She was a member of the Hurstbourne Country Club, the Turf Club at Churchill Downs, Beargrass Christian Church (Louisville) and the Naples United Church of Christ.

Jan’s passion was shared between her loving family and her dedication to helping others in the cosmetology industry. She enjoyed spending time with her children and grandchildren while attending University of Louisville ball games and going to Churchill Downs. Post retirement, Jan enjoyed spending her winters in Naples, Florida.

Jan is survived by her loving husband, Robert (Bob); children, Melissa (Missy) Dickinson (Chris), Barbara Heile and Jenny Segin (Sean); seven grandchildren, Peyton Dickinson, Claire Dickinson, John Michael Heile, Lauren Heile, Hannah Heile, Nicholas Segin and Meredith Segin; sister, Juanita Oster; brother, Ed Orick Jr. (Janice); as well as several nieces and nephews. Jan also is survived by many special friends both in Louisville and Naples, all of whom will miss her dearly. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her sister, Pauline Barnes, and her brother, Bill Orick.

Visitation took place at Pearson’s Funeral Home, 149 Breckenridge Lane (Louisville) on Sunday, May 27 from 12 to 4 p.m. with a celebration of life following at 4 p.m. A private burial at Cave Hill Cemetery will take place at a later date.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy can be made in the memory of Jan Rowland to the Beauty Changes Lives Foundation, which empowers individuals through educational scholarships.

To donate, you can text BEAUTY to 91999 or online at https://app.mobilecause.com/form/nkzBQA. Donations can also be made in Jan’s memory to UofL Autism Center, Attn: Lisa Warner, 132 E. Gray St., Louisville, KY 40202.