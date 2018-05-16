Obituaries

Buster, Charlotte Alexander

Charlotte Alexander Buster, 85, passed away May 7, 2018. She was a native of Scottsville, Kentucky, a 50+ year member of St. Matthews United Methodist Church, a retired hairdresser and owner of LaRee Beauty Salon.

She is preceded in death by her husband of 48 years, Frank V. Buster; her parents, Jack Alexander and Maddie Moss; and her siblings, Sarah and Jack Douglas.

Charlotte was a beloved member of the St. Matthews community, where she spent countless hours serving others. She was a long serving member of Twigs #4, North East Louisville Business Association and, of course, her beloved St. Matthews Methodist Church. She was also a member of the Order of the Eastern Star.

She was a volunteer for countless charitable organizations including Apple Patch Inc., St. Matthews Women’s Club and The American Cancer Society’s “Look Good Feel Better” program for cancer patients undergoing treatment. Her community interests and service to others were extraordinary in depth and longevity.

Charlotte was a pioneer and a role model for young women across the state. She was voted amongst the Top 15 Businesses in the City of Louisville (two years in a row), voted Kentucky’s Outstanding Hairdresser four times and was inducted into the Kentucky Cosmetology Association Hall of Excellence in 1988. Charlotte was well known in and outside of her profession. She received accolades recognizing her outstanding service, some of which include a Key to the City of Louisville, The National Cosmetology Association of Kentucky 2002 Community Leadership Award and The First Capital Bank “Deep Roots” award recognizing her commitment to serving others.

Charlotte enjoyed life to the fullest. Her network of friends who loved and admired her deeply spanned the country. She was a sweet soul and truly one of a kind. Until her final days, she was thinking of others, evidenced by gifts prepared and left on her dining room table. Although we know the void will be deep as we long for her spark and wit, we pray that the happy memories overflow and carry you each forward until that time we meet again.

Survivors include Frank Buster (Jody) and Curtis Buster (Anne); grandchildren, Katherine Whitworth (Richard), Sarah Shanks (Nathan), Elizabeth Buster (Michael Boone) and Rebecca and Patrick Buster; and great grandchildren, Reid and Virginia Whitworth.

Visitation was held from 3 to 7 p.m. on Wednesday at Pearson’s, 149 Breckenridge Lane. A graveside service will be held at 12 p.m. CST on Thursday at Cave City (KY) Cemetery.

Saunders, Rebecca Jo Schneider

Rebecca Jo (Schneider) Saunders, “Bekki Jo,” passed away Friday, May 4, 2018, at Norton Hospital in St. Matthews after a long illness. She was born November 14, 1946 to the late Rogerlene and Joseph Schneider of Louisville.

Bekki Jo has been co-owner and producer of Derby Dinner Playhouse since 1985. A familiar face in area theatrical circles, she has amassed an extensive career wearing every hat known in the theatrical world. As a producer and artistic director, she has worked for Lexington Children’s Theatre, Metroversity Summer Theatre, the Kentucky Shakespeare Festival, and has directed more than 600 productions in the United States and England. As a teacher, she taught theatre to students from kindergarten to college level at The Lexington School, Louisville Children’s Theatre, Jefferson County Schools, the University of Kentucky, Indiana University Southeast, Spalding University and the Kentucky Department of Education. She is a past board member of Leadership Southern Indiana, the National Alliance for Musical Theatre, and is past President of the National Dinner Theatre Association.

Over the years, Bekki Jo has received many distinguished awards for community and artistic achievement, the most recent being the 2017 Dan Mangeot Lifetime Achievement Memorial Award, the 2017 Leadership Southern Indiana Lifetime Achievement Award, the 2016 Arts-Louisville/Broadway World Lifetime Achievement Award and the 2016 Indiana Leadership Association Distinguished Leader Award. Although her theatrical career has spanned the globe, the work she took the most pride in was as friend, mentor, educator, sister, mother and Nana to many.

Bekki Jo is survived by her partner, David Myers; sons, Dudley Saunders Jr. and Jeremy Saunders; daughter, Karen Marion; stepdaughters, Annie Myers and Sally Scott; nephew, Jason Grant; grandchildren, Haley Marion, Livingston Marion, Madeline Grant, Rianissa Jo Saunders, Oliver Scott, Simon Scott and Lucy Scott.

In lieu of visitation, a celebration of her life will be held at a later time.