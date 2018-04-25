Obituaries

Anderson, Sherman Scott “Scottie”

Mr. Sherman Scott “Scottie” Anderson, 84, of Shepherdsville, returned to his Heavenly Father on Thursday, April 19, 2018. Mr. Anderson was born in Butler County, Kentucky on October 8, 1933 to the late Roy and Sally Anderson of Round Hill, Kentucky.

Scottie served in the United States Navy for four years. He leaves a distinguished career with the Louisville Police force after 33 years of service. His highest rank was assistant chief of police. He attended UofL and completed training at the FBI Academy. He enjoyed skeet shooting, gardening, cooking and was a talented woodworker. He was loved and respected by all who knew him.

Among those who preceded him in death include his son, David Anderson, and his brothers, Mack Anderson and Roy Anderson Jr.

He leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 64 years, Ruth Anderson; his daughters, Angala Lyttle (Mike) and Cathy Anderson; grandchildren, Tina Mahaffey and Anthony Stauble; great-grandchildren, Lilly and Harper Mahaffey; siblings, Imogene Mitchell, Paul Anderson and Devaughn Anderson; and a host of nieces and nephews.

Funeral service was held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, April 24, 2018 in the chapel of Schoppenhorst, Underwood and Brooks Funeral Home (Preston Highway at Brooks Road) with burial following at Highland Memory Gardens. Friends and family paid their respects on Monday from 3 p.m. until 8 p.m. and on Tuesday from 9 a.m. until the time of service at the funeral home.

Bayens, Mark Joseph

Mark Joseph Bayens, 62, of Louisville, died peacefully at his home Sunday, April 1, one month to the day after being diagnosed with pancreatic cancer.

Born February 28, 1956, Mark was the oldest of six children and the only male. Mischievous and full of life, he was a boy in every sense of the word. On June 28, 1975, he married the love of his life, Linda Marie Kunz, with whom he had three children.

Mark grew up in St. Martha Parish, graduated from Trinity High School and attended the University of Louisville. An IBEW Local 369 journeyman electrician, E & I designer and supervisor, he was also the co-owner of Cooking at the Cottage, a retail store and cooking school, where he was a familiar figure on date nights. He loved preparing and eating good food, fishing, art, travel and NASCAR. Music was part of his soul, and for a time, he played guitar and sang in the rock band Disoriented Pedestrians.

At six-feet-four inches, he was a gentle giant, and was once described as a geode with a beautiful center beneath a hard exterior. Many things made Mark special – his love and pride of family, his knack of never meeting a stranger, his raucous laugh, his childlike sense of fun (he staged elaborate haunted houses at Halloween complete with intricate costumes) and his often-warped sense of humor. (He would have appreciated leaving on April Fool’s Day.)

He was preceded in death by his infant son, Mark J. Bayens Jr., his father, Paul R. Bayens, and his beloved golden retriever, Holley – the best present he ever received. He is survived by his mother, Betty Jean Elder Bayens; wife, Linda Kunz Bayens; daughter, Christina Bayens Faust; son, Craig R. Bayens; and son-in-law, Jeffrey C. Faust, all of Louisville. He is also survived by sisters, Paula Cates (Riley) of Mt. Pleasant, South Carolina, Sally Barman (Ken), Jenny Warren (Bill), Martha Clark (Greg), Beth Tetley (Dan) of Henryville, Indiana; brothers-in-law, Fred J. Kunz III (Sandy), John B. Kunz (Tina), James R. Kunz (Michelle) of LaGrange, Kentucky, all of the Louisville area; 10 nieces and nephews and 11 great nieces and nephews.

“What a long strange trip it’s been,” Mark often said, quoting the Grateful Dead, and in that spirit, on April 29, beginning at noon, the Bayenses will open their home for “Markapaloosa,” a joyful celebration of his life. In lieu of flowers, the family encourages contributions to Trust for Life for Organ Donor Awareness, Apron Inc. and the Cystic Fibrosis Foundation.

Brown, Mildred Lee

Mildred Lee Brown, 94, of Mt. Washington, returned to the Lord on Friday, April 20, 2018.

Mildred and her husband, Amos, owned the Brown’s IGA Food Mart, and sponsored many girls and boys sports teams while serving the community. She was a member of First Baptist Church of Mt. Washington, where she served as a Sunday school teacher for toddlers to teenagers for many years and served as the church librarian for ten years as well as on numerous committees.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Amos Brown, and her son, David Gilmore Brown.

Mildred is survived by her sister, Dorothy Dean Porter; her niece and nephew, Bonnie Roof and Murrell Porter (Judy); as well as a host of great nieces, great nephews and cousins.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Monday at McFarland-Troutman-Proffitt Funeral Home with burial to follow in Highland Memory Gardens. Friends may visit from 10 a.m. until time of service on Monday.

Memorial gifts may be made to First Baptist Church of Mt. Washington or Oneida Baptist Institute, 11 Mulberry St., Oneida, KY 40972.

Colley, Edna Earl

Edna Earl Colley, 75, passed away April 18, 2018. She was a foster grandparent at Hazelwood for many years. Survivors include her brother, Sanford Colley; niece; Yvette Brown; cousin, James E. Walker (Edith); and other family and friends. Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at G. C. Williams with burial following at Green Meadows Cemetery. Visitation was held from 1 to 2 p.m.

Fulton, Susan Irene

Susan Irene Fulton, 67, passed away Wednesday, April 18, 2018.

She is survived by Shawn Bilyeu (Nakeshia Kimberly); grandchildren, Ke’yana and Grabriel Bilyeu; siblings, Robert (Mary Jo), William (Patsy) and James Craigmyle (Dottie), Judith Bilyeu Thompson (Skip) and Cynthia Skaggs (Lennie); close friends, LaTanya White and Joe Garr; and a host of nieces, nephews, family and friends.

Visitation was held from 6 to 7 p.m. Monday, April 23, 2018 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St., with a memorial service following at 7 p.m.

Goodfleisch, Robert Bruce

Robert Bruce Goodfleisch, 78, known to friends as “Bob,” passed away on April 11, 2018 following a courageous battle against cancer. He was residing in Niceville, Florida at the time of his death.

Born in Erie, Pennsylvania to Wilbur and Doris Goodfleisch, he grew up in Louisville, Kentucky. Bob graduated from Eastern High School and attended Western Kentucky University before leaving for service in the United States Army. After completing his military service with an honorable discharge, he began working for RCA, and then later General Electric, as an appliance serviceman. Bob retired from General Electric and moved to Niceville, Florida to pursue his passion for the sea. He earned his captain’s boating license (“Captain Bobby G”) and operated charter and private fishing boats.

Bob was an avid outdoorsman who loved both hunting and fishing. He enjoyed competitive pursuits including fishing tournaments throughout Florida and the Caribbean and race car driving. He was a Master Mason, member of AMVETS and a US Army veteran.

Bob was preceded in death by his wife, Patricia, and his brother, Jack. He is survived by his son, Bruce L. Goodfleisch (Julia); his daughter, Susan H. Sharp; his brother, Don A. Goodfleisch; and two grandsons, Bruce & Scott Goodfleisch.

Captain Bobby G was loved by many and will be missed by all. Private memorial services will be held in the future for all his friends in Louisville, Kentucky and Niceville, Florida. Expressions of sympathy may be made in his name to St. Jude Organization.

Hubbard, Corarita B.

Corarita B. Hubbard, 54, passed away Tuesday, April 17, 2018.

She is survived by her mother, Liber Delores Burton; siblings, Angela D. Burton and John Tommy; nieces, Kevonna Burton, Kenithia Avery and Ashlee Clark-Thompson; and a host of family and friends.

Visitation was held from 6 to 8 p.m. Monday, April 23, 2018 at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St. Funeral was held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, April 24, 2018 at the funeral home with burial in Green Meadows Cemetery.

Moody, Delores

Dolores T. “Dodi” Moody (nee Vanover), 82, entered Eternal Life Thursday, April 19, 2018. Dodi was born in Louisville to the late John and Elizabeth Vanover. She attended Ursuline Academy and retired as a daycare worker from Saint Joseph’s Child Development Center. Dodi was a long-time member at St. John Paul II, formerly St. Pius Catholic Church. She will be remembered as a loving and caring Granny.

She is preceded in death by her son, Charles “Chuck” Moody; her sisters, Aurelia Terry, Mary Weilage, Jackie Dowdle and Dottie Meyer; and her brothers, Jim, Bill, John and Ray Vanover.

Dodi is survived by her loving husband of 55 years, Bob Moody; her daughter, Beverly Oswald (Brad); her grandchildren, Brooke Schroeder, and Morgan, Madison, and Harper Oswald; her sisters, Norma Fry (Bob), Clara Rosenbaum (Joe), Betty Zipperle, Judy Pescador, and Linda Clark (Tim); and her many beloved nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held on Monday, April 23 from 2 to 8 p.m. at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Road in Louisville. Funeral mass took place on Tuesday, April 24 at 11 a.m. at St. John Paul II on Goldsmith Lane.

Memorial contributions may be made to the St. John Paul II Academy in her name. Online condolences may be given at www.Ratterman.com.