Obituaries

Brown, Dr. Robert Jeffrey

Dr. Brown was born June 7, 1927 at Bellevue Hospital in Manhattan. It was on or about that day that Charles Lindbergh was given a ticker tape parade. His childhood was spent in New York City. At an early age, the family moved across the Hudson River to New Jersey.

He attended Union College, Rutgers University, and then the University of Louisville. There he met and married Diana Parket. They were together for 64 years and had two loving daughters.

After graduation from the University of Louisville in 1950, he attended the Chiropractic Institute of New York and earned his doctor of chiropractic degree in 1954. In 1958, he was qualified to sit for the Maryland Board of Homeopathic Examiners and was granted his MD degree in homeopathic medicine.

Later, through a friend and colleague, he became interested in Oriental medicine and received certification in clinical acupuncture by Logan University. He practiced holistically with emphasis on spinal therapy, clinical nutrition and medical acupuncture.

He will be sorely missed. In accordance with his wishes, there will be no service.

In lieu of flowers, Dr. Brown would be most honored by any contribution to Logan University, 1851 Schoettler Road, Chesterfield, MO 63017, Attn: Development/Memorial Donations/Medical Acupuncture Program.

Clements, Martha Kane

Martha Kane Clements, 91, entered Eternal Life Friday, April 6, 2018.

Martha was born to the late Charles and Mary Helen Clark in Louisville. She spent her early childhood at St. Joe’s Orphan Home. She enjoyed cross stitching, raising her vegetable and flower garden, was Catholic by faith and was a caregiver to many.

She was preceded in death by her first husband, Vincent J. Kane; second husband, John R. Clements; and seven siblings.

Survivors include her children, Patricia “Pat” Lambright, Rose Marie Kaller (Jim), Mark Kane (Kim); several grandchildren, great grandchildren and a great great granddaughter.

Visitation was held from 12 to 8 p.m. Sunday at Ratterman and Sons, 3800 Bardstown Road. Funeral services in celebration of her life were held at 12 p.m. Monday at the funeral home.

Online condolences may be shared at www.Ratterman.com

Dippel, Theresa Bernadette Wnetrzak

Theresa Bernadette (Wnetrzak) Dippel, 92, was born on January 17, 1926 in Detroit, Michigan. She passed away peacefully on April 3, 2018 in Louisville, Kentucky, surrounded by loving family.

She was the beloved wife of the late Lawrence Dippel and loving mother of Dianne Archer, David Dippel, Donald Dippel, Carol Ellis and James Dippel. She was the loving grandmother of Jessica McElroy, Ben and Max Dippel, Jennifer Dippel, Christopher Dippel and Mark Dippel. She was the loving great grandmother of Darius and Dasan McElroy.

Kramer, Jerry Robertson

Jerry Robertson Kramer passed away Easter Sunday, 2018. She was a beloved wife and mother. Jerry was preceded in death by her husband, Dr. Harold M. Kramer. She is survived by four children, Gregory Jefferson Kramer (Sue), Elizabeth Kramer Cobb (William), Charles Kramer and Rebecca Kramer Shain (Michael); and one grandchild. Services will be private. Expressions of sympathy may be made to Hosparus of Kentucky.