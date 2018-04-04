Obituaries

Bartley, Margaret T. (Sivori) Bartley

Margaret T. “Margie” (Sivori) Bartley, 90, passed away March 31, 2018 at Nazareth Home.

She was a member of Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic Church.

Preceding her in death was her husband, Charles R. Bartley.

Survivors include her children, Kathy Warren (Larry), Charles David Bartley (Curtis Hawkes) and James Michael Bartley (Teresa); grandchildren, Richard Warren (Autumn), Brian Warren, Jeffrey Warren, Christopher Bartley and Danielle Bartley; great grandchildren, Brandon, Logan and Lucas Warren; and her sister, Patsy Turner (Coleman).

Funeral services were held 11 a.m. Wednesday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Hwy. with burial in St. Andrew Cemetery.

Memorial gifts may be made to Hosparus. Special thanks is given to Dr. Cornett and the staff at Nazareth Home for the love and care given to Margie.

Brasher Jr. Terrance A.

Terrance A. Brasher Jr., 19, passed away Saturday, March 24, 2018.

He was a member of Spirit Fill Life. He is survived by his mother, LaShonda Flanagan; his father, Terrance Brasher Sr. (Niki); siblings, DaSaun Brown, Laila Boyd and Notorious Brasher; step-brothers, Cinthion, Chancey and Calaun Brown; and a host of family and friends.

Visitation was held from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday at A. D. Porter & Sons, 1300 W. Chestnut St. Funeral services were held 11 a.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Brown II, Joseph Anthony

Joseph Anthony Brown II, 50, of Louisville, passed away peacefully Friday, March 30, 2018.

Joseph was a member of St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, KYANA Antique Car Club, Knights of Columbus and Knights of St. John. He volunteered for over 20 years at the American Red Cross Center.

Joseph’s passing was preceded by the passing of his parents, Robert L. (Bob) and Leonilda (Nell) Brown; his brother, Jude Thaddeus; brother-in-law, Randy Jamison; and sister, Donna Campbell.

He is survived by his brothers, Robert L. Brown Jr., Paul R. Brown II and John B. Brown II (Marcia); his sisters, Leonilda Jamison and NaomiRose Paulin (Curtis); nieces and nephews, Andrew, McCauley and Alexander Paulin, Josie Powell (Zach), Austin Beavers, Lacie Buchter, Jordan, Chase, Jonathan, Madison, Paige and Bryce Brown; great nephew, Kayden Brown; and close friends, Stacey Brown and James and Kim Mattingly.

Visitation will be 2 to 8 p.m. Wednesday, April 4, 2018 at Bosse Funeral Home, 1355 Ellison Ave. The funeral service will be 10 a.m. Thursday at St. Elizabeth of Hungary Catholic Church, 1020 East Burnett Ave., followed by a celebration of Joseph’s life at the church cafeteria.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in memory of Joseph Brown to House of Ruth or the WHAS Crusade for Children.

Bruck, Donald Lee

Donald Lee Joseph Bruck, 69, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away on March 26, 2018.

He retired from Bellsouth after 39 years of service, was a member of Telephone Pioneers of America and was a Vietnam War era veteran, serving as an Army medic at Fort Knox. Don was a passionate family man and loved spending time with his granddaughter.

Donald was born on August 5, 1948 in Louisville, Kentucky to the late Lawrence and Ada (Hayes) Bruck. He was also preceded in death by his son, Peter Allen Bruck, and brother, David Bruck.

He is survived by his daughters, Emily Samantha Bruck (Jeremy Semones) and Laura Elizabeth Bruck; son, Benjamin Lee Bruck (Donna Iuzzolino); and former wife, Sherri L. Shepherd. He is also survived by his grandchildren: Shaden Eastwood, Layla Semones, Benjamin Iuzzolino and Elisa Claire Thurman.

Funeral mass will be held on Thursday, April 12, 2018 at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen Martyr Church (2931 Pindell Ave. in Louisville) with burial to follow at 1:30 pm at Kentucky Veterans Cemetery Central (2501 North Dixie Blvd. in Radcliff).

Remember, it’s a choice….be happy!

In lieu of flowers memorial contributions may be made to Shirley’s Way (P.O. Box 58098 Louisville, KY 40268).

To leave a special message for the family, please visit www.NewcomerKentuckiana.com.

Cordy, Ronald Lee “Bud”

Ronald Lee “Bud” Cordy, 77, passed away March 24, 2018. He proudly served his country in the United States Navy aboard the USS Wasp CVS-18. After the Navy, he went to work for UPS as an over-the-road truck driver. He retired after 37 years, during which he received numerous awards for safe driving.

Ron is preceded in death by his parents, Bernard and Olivia Cordy; and his brothers, Bernard Jr., Robert, Thomas and Bruce “Doug.” Ron is survived by his wife, Qiufang Wu; children, Ronald Jr., Phaedra Moore (Steve), Scott (Lisa), Quentin (Lauren) and Preston; grandchildren, Justin (Jake), RJ (Brittany), Katlyne, Daniel, Brianna, Nathan, Matthew, Stephanie, Brandon and Austin.

He is also survived by his sisters, Mary Ann Costello and Gail Meyer (Steve), and many more extended family members. In accordance with Ron’s wishes, there will be no visitation or funeral. Instead, we will have a celebration of life in May for family and friends (date TBD).

Email ronaldcordy502@gmail.com for more information.

‘We leave this life with nothing tangible, including the one thing we have when we enter it……..the breath of life!’ – R

Everett, Alice Joyce (Purvis)

Alice Joyce Everett, 81, passed away March 30, 2018 at Nazareth Home Clifton. Joyce was born April 17, 1936 to Kathleen and James Douglas Purvis in Russellville, Kentucky. She graduated from Russellville High School in 1954 and attended Bethel College and Kentucky Wesleyan College. She was retired from Bacon’s/Dillard’s. She was a member of Hurstbourne Baptist Church.

Joyce was preceded in death by her husband, John C. Everett; sister, JoAnn Waltrip; and grandson, Andy Tibbs.

She is survived by son, Scott Tibbs (Trish); daughter, Mary Kay O’Connell (Ken); stepson, Johnny Everett; grandchildren, Allison Neumann (Geoff), Patrick O’Connell, Kathleen O’Connell and Brandon Bosworth (Leah); great-grandson, Lucas Bosworth; and brother, Doug Purvis (Anne).

Her funeral service was held at 1 p.m. Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Road with burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

Donations can be made to The Alzheimer’s Association, Hosparus Health of Louisville or Nazareth Home.

The family would like to thank the wonderful nurses and caregivers at Nazareth Home Clifton and Hosparus Health of Louisville.

Paulin, Franklin

Franklin Paulin, 69, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away on March 28, 2018 at home with his loving wife by his side. He retired from Tube Turns after 34 years of service.

Franklin was born on December 4, 1948, in Louisville to the late Franklin and Clara (Howe) Paulin. He was also preceded in death by his brother Nick.

Franklin is survived by his wife of 48 years, Linda (Washburn) Paulin; son, Billy Edwards (Lisa); daughters, Angela Twombly (Matt) and Melissa Paulin; grandchildren, Kaylynn Paulin, Nathan Twombly and Kiara Paulin; four brothers, Jim, Bob, Tom and David; four sisters, Carolyn, Betty, Janice and Gloria; and several nieces and nephews to mourn his passing.

His funeral ceremony was held 10 a.m. on Tuesday, April 3, 2018 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions – Southwest Louisville Chapel.

Koppel, Fern C. “Peggy”

Fern C. “Peggy” Koppel, 92, passed away on March 31, 2018 at Hosparus Inpatient Unit in Louisville.

She was born on August 28, 1925 in Louisville to Lloyd B. and Grace A. (Bousquet) George.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, A. J. Koppel Sr.; her six sisters, Louella Stone, Blanche Oser, Edith Hartlage, Grace Hartlage, Gladys Bibelhauser and Shirley Bibelhauser; and her brother, Lloyd R. George.

Peggy graduated from Valley High School in 1943. During WWII, she was a “Rosie the Riveter” for Curtis Wright Mfg. She was a secretary for her dad’s business, General Construction Company. She married A.J. Koppel in 1946 and became a homemaker after their first child was born. Later she was a clerk/secretary for Kelly Girls Services.

She had been a member of Louisville Turners and Louisville Singletons, serving as treasurer. She enjoyed living at Blairwood Apartments for the past eight years and talking with all of the residents.

She is survived by her daughter, Diane Porter (John); her sons, Jack Koppel (Sheree) and Phil Koppel (Debbi); three grandchildren, Brittany Hansen (J.P.), Johnny Porter and Kimberlee Hunt; 2 great grandchildren, Karma Hunt and Porter Hansen.

Visitation was held Tuesday from 2 to 8 p.m. at Ratterman-Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road. Her funeral service was held Wednesday at 11 a.m. at the funeral home with burial following at St. Andrew Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to WHAS Crusade for Children (520 W. Chestnut St., Louisville, KY 40202) or Hosparus of Louisville (315 E. Broadway, Louisville, KY 40202).

Kries, Sarah L.

Mrs. Sarah L. Kries, 95, of Louisville passed away on March 20, 2018.

Sarah Elizabeth Lashbrook was born to parents James and Sallie Price Lashbrook in Russellville, Kentucky. A fourth generation Kentuckian and a product of the Great Depression, she grew up as an only child and attended public schools. Sarah was especially known for her musical talent and beautiful voice, and often performed at local concerts. Sadly, her mother passed away when Sarah was a young lady. Her father and his sisters took a particularly active role in her upbringing.

Following high school, Sarah attended Centre College in Danville, Kentucky, and in 1942 graduated from Bowling Green Business University. She then moved to Greenville, South Carolina, where she worked as a bookkeeper for Pet Dairy Co. During World War II, she moved to Louisville to be closer to her father, who had since remarried and worked in the business office of Standard Oil of Kentucky. It was at work, following the end of the war, that Sarah met her future husband.

Sarah married Lawrence E. Kries on November 22, 1947 in Evanston, Illinois and the couple had three children. He would continue to work for Standard Oil while she went to work as a full-time mother and grandmother. In addition to her many duties as a stay-at-home mom, Sarah took up knitting. She became known among friends and family for her beautiful handmade sweaters and afghans.

Sarah is survived by her daughter, Sharon Eppler (Bob); son, Larry Kries (Linda); daughter Sallie Kries (Lizzie); and five grandchildren, Bobby Eppler, Jessica Eppler, Lauren Read, David Read and Andrew Read. She is preceded in death by her husband.

The family is especially grateful to the caregivers who helped Sarah during the last several years of life. There will be a private ceremony and no viewing. The family appreciates all condolences but declines flowers and requests any donations be made to your preferred charity.

Sarah was known to enjoy an occasional drink of Kentucky bourbon with a splash of water. So, please toast her long, full life with the beverage of your choice.

Palmer Jr., Allan M.

Allan M. Palmer Jr., 92, passed away at home with his family by his side on March 29, 2018. He was born in Louisville on December 8, 1925 to Allan M. Sr. and Emma (McCord) Palmer.

He is preceded in death by his loving wife of 68 years, Elizabeth A. (Leake) Palmer, and his brother, William H. Palmer Sr.

Allan was a proud WWII veteran who served in the Navy on the USS LST 381. He retired from E.I. Dupont and was an avid sports fan. Saint Al loved his family as much as they loved him.

He is survived by his six children, Bill Palmer (Jonetta), Bruce Palmer (Joyce), Gale Crowe, Barry Palmer, Gwen Spears and Bob Palmer; 11 grandchildren; 14 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; and his brother, Chip Palmer (Boogie).

Funeral services will be held on Thursday at 11 a.m. at Louisville Memorial Gardens Funeral Home, 4400 Dixie Hwy. Visitation will be Wednesday from 1 to 7 p.m. and from 10 a.m. until the service on Thursday.