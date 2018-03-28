Obituaries

Baskett, Helen “Kathy” Catherine

Helen “Kathy” Catherine Baskett, 68, born on November 21, 1949, known to everyone as “Kathy,” lost her battle with pulmonary disease on Saturday, March 17, 2018.

Kathy was preceded in death by her parents, Hobart and Christena Tudor.

Kathy is survived by her husband of 47 years, Robert (Bob). She also leaves two brothers, Larry Tudor (Claudia) and Danny Tudor (Pat), and one sister, Evelyn Al Misnad (Misnad Al Misnad). Bob and Kathy have two children, Rob Baskett and Christina L. Adkins (James) and two grandchildren, James R. and Sidney J. Adkins.

Kathy grew up in Denver, Colorado, where she attended George Washington High School and Denver College. In 1971, she married the love of her life, Bob. She supported Bob’s pursuit of a career in the Air Force with numerous moves and temporary duties throughout the U.S. In 1980, Bob and Kathy left active duty to move to Bob’s home state of Kentucky. They moved again to New Jersey, where Bob continued his flying career. In 1989, they moved one more time to Pewee Valley, where they were close to family and Bob’s career. She so loved visiting in Florida, which enabled her to spend special times with her daughter and grandchildren.

Kathy enjoyed numerous activities. She served as a teen group 4H leader and was a member of the Pewee Valley Women’s Club. Kathy was very active at the local and state level of many recovery programs. She volunteered for many years at the Pewee Valley Women’s Correctional Facility with their recovery and counsel program. Kathy loved to travel and enjoyed numerous vacation trips around the world with Bob and their many friends.

Kathy was an avid UK Basketball fan, and followed the Big Blue team’s every game. One of her many gifts was that she always made others laugh, no matter the situation, and she made everyone feel special and welcome.

A visitation with the family will be held on Friday, April 6 from 4 to 8 p.m. at the Arch L. Heady and Son Funeral Home at 7410 Westport Road in Louisville. A memorial service followed by a reception will be held on Saturday, April 7 at 11 a.m. at the funeral home.

In lieu of flowers, the family has requested donations to either of Kathy’s two favorite charities: The Healing Place 1020 W. Market St., Louisville, KY 40202 or the Alzheimer’s Association, 6100 Dutchmans Lane, Ste. 401 Louisville, KY 40205.

Jacobs, Jack Hughes

Jack Hughes Jacobs, 82, of Louisville, died peacefully on Monday, Feb. 12, 2018 at Masonic Homes of Louisville. Jack was born on March 31, 1935 in Grayson, Kentucky to Ira Gee “Big Jack” Jacobs and Elizabeth Pryor Hughes Jacobs. He became a lifelong Louisvillian and was a lifelong member of Christ Church Episcopal Cathedral, where he began singing in the choir during the mid-1940s and became an altar boy.

Jack was a 1953 graduate of DuPont Manual High School and went on to serve in active duty with the U.S. Coast Guard. Upon his return, he became a 1962 graduate of the University of Kentucky. While at the University of Kentucky, he became a fraternal member of the Sigma Chi Fraternity and a “Life-Loyal Sig” in 2003, receiving a 2009 Military Recognition Sigma Chi pin.

Jack also dabbled in commercial enterprises, where he conceived and developed one of the first parcels of land along the Westport Road corridor in Eastern Jefferson County, Kentucky. A small strip shopping center known as Jacobs Plaza in 1969 that remained in the family until 2012. During the Jacobs Plaza venture he opened Jacobs’ Liquors – the first major liquor store in Eastern Jefferson County – in 1970. This liquor store served many of the first workers from the Kentucky Ford Plant on Chamberlain Lane.

Jack is survived by his son, William Kirtley “Kirt” Jacobs (Cynthia “Cinthy” Fanning); his daughter, Elisabeth “Lis” Jacobs Williams (Bobby Williams); two loving, adorable grandsons, Jack Duval Williams and Dominic Bingham “Bing” Fanning Jacobs; and the mother of his children, Elisabeth “Lis” Kirtley Jacobs. He is also survived by his wife, Jane Broyles Jacobs, and her children, David Broyles (Robin) and Tammy Broyles Beasley (Dale) and their children: Taylor, Sarah Jane, Lexie, Emma Grace and Marlin. He also is survived by four nephews: Clay, Bond, Brent and Andrew Jacobs of Lexington, Kentucky.

He is preceded in death by his brother, the late William “Billy” Claiborne Jacobs just this past October 24, 2017, who is survived by his wife, Embry “Mimi” Winston Jacobs.

Jack had a very colorful life, filled with advice, a quick wit and a philosophy on every emotion any one human could have in one life! He loved and worshipped his two children more than any other singular achievement of his life! Especially the 49-year bond he held with his son Kirt from 1968-2018.

The visitation took place at Pearson’s, 149 Breckinridge Lane on Friday, Feb. 16, 2018. Funeral mass took place at Christ Church Episcopal Cathedral, 421 South Second St., on Feb. 17, 2018 with a reception following. Entombment took place in Cave Hill Cemetery.

Donations should be made to: Endowment Corporation of Christ Church Cathedral Louisville, Inc. in memory of Jack Hughes Jacobs or The Sigma Chi Foundation, 1714 Hinman Ave., Evanston, IL 60201.

Olsen Jr., Enochi Eli “Bud”

Enoch “Bud” Eli Olsen Jr. 77, of Louisville passed away peacefully on Monday, March 12, 2018. He was born in Hobart, Indiana on July 25, 1940. He grew up in Vincennes, Indiana and then moved to Dayton, Ohio, where he graduated from Belmont, played basketball and made lifelong friends.

He earned a bachelor’s degree from UofL in economics, physical education and sociology and intended to teach and coach. As a senior and captain of the Louisville Cardinals basketball team, he averaged 20.8 points and 13 rebounds and scored a record 44 points. He was the #11 NBA Draft pick by the Cincinnati Royals. He played three seasons with the Royals and teammates included Oscar Robertson and Jerry Lucas. He played two seasons with the Golden State Warriors followed by Seattle and finished his NBA career with Milwaukee, Boston and Detroit. His greatest memory as an NBA pro was scoring 24 points against Wilt Chamberlain.

He came home to Louisville to finish his pro career with the ABA Kentucky Colonels as a reserve center. He was an unselfish player who believed in getting the ball to the open man as a passer. He served two years as assistant coach to the Colonels before moving to ABA administration as the head of league officials. Following his basketball career, he coached numerous youth sport teams and continued to play in pickup games in Louisville into his 40s

He was an entrepreneur who had interest in the LUM’S restaurants and was an original owner and founder of the Bargain Mart and Auto Trader newspaper in Louisville. He also briefly owned and bred Thoroughbred race horses. He loved basketball, horse racing, his family, spending time with friends and sharing gifts from the trunk of his car with everyone who knew him.

Bud was inducted in the Kentucky Athletic Hall of Fame, the Ohio Basketball Hall of Fame and was a member of the National Basketball Retired Players Association.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Mary and Enoch Olsen; his brother, John; and his wife, Betty. Bud is survived by his brothers, Bill Olsen (Sharon) and Jim Olsen (Margie), and his sisters, Mary Ann Schwartz (Bill) and Debbie Inman (Brent).

He leaves behind his daughters: Kim Campbell (Doug) of Vacaville, California; Kelly Hutchinson (Paul) of Sellersburg, Indiana; Ellen Gaussiran (Dave) of North Carolina; six grandchildren: Austin Johnson (Eric) and Chris Campbell, Mariah and Caleb Hutchinson and Eli and River Gaussiran; two great-granddaughters, Cameron Lee and Charlotte Paige Johnson; and so many loving nieces, nephews and devoted friends. He is also survived by a god-daughter, Britt, and first wife, Donna, who was a devoted companion and friend during his illness.

Special thanks to the staff at Norton Hosparus Inpatient Unit on Broadway, where he received loving care in his final weeks. A visitation and celebration were held on March 21 at Pearson’s Funeral Home on Breckinridge Lane.

Please consider a donation in his memory to The Salvation Army Louisville Command, 911 S. Brook St., Louisville, KY 40203.