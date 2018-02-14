Obituaries

Daniels, James “Jimmy” Boyd

James “Jimmy” Boyd Daniels, 75, a native of Louisville and a resident of Dallas, Texas since 1982, passed away Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 at Norton Hosparus Inpatient Care.

He owned and operated Daniels Dental Studio in Dallas.

He was a grateful member of Alcoholics Anonymous for 35 years. He carried the AA message across the United States through his inspirational and compassionate sharing of his own experience, faith and hope. He was a founder of the Ethel Daniels Foundation.

Jimmy was predeceased by his loving wife, Ethel Zoeller-Daniels.

He is survived by two daughters, Dori Youngs (Mark) and Melissa Daniels; son, Petie Daniels (Michele); three brothers, Terry Daniels, Bobby Daniels (Sharon) and Michael Barrett; one sister, Glenda Susan Lish (Donnie); six grandchildren and six great-grandchildren.

His celebration of life will be held at 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24 at Ratterman Keenan Southwest Chapels, 4832 Cane Run Road.

Memorial visitation will be 1 to 3 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 24.

Marks, Judith Greenfield

Judith Greenfield Marks, 90, passed away Saturday, Feb. 10, 2018 at Episcopal Church Home. She was born September 16, 1927 in New York, New York to the late Julien and Shirley Greenfield. Judy, as she was known, was a beautiful woman who spent most of her life volunteering her time to make her community a better place to live and helping her husband at Allied Sporting Goods. She was state president of the League of Women Voters, bringing the first presidential debate to Louisville in 1984 and running several political campaigns. She volunteered with the criminal justice system, organized the program Family and Friends United for Hope and was past president of local PTAs. Judy was a member of The Temple and board member of NCJW-Louisville Section, JCC and Hadassah.

She is preceded in death by her parents; her husband, Samuel Marks; and a son, Gregory Marks.

She is survived by her loving family: her sons, Michael Marks (Joanne) and Harry Marks; her daughter-in-law, Lorna Marks; her sister, Carol Behr; her grandchildren, Lauren Marks (Doug), Caryn Marks (Marc), Michelle Marks, Abigail Reed (Ian), Nicole Marks, Justin Marks and Kyle Rodgers; five great-grandchildren; and many nieces and nephews.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 14 at Herman Meyer & Son, Inc., 1338 Ellison Ave., with burial following in The Temple Cemetery. Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Jewish Community Center or the donor’s favorite charity.

Metzner, Edward Severance

Edward Severance Metzner, 86, passed away peacefully in his sleep on Feb. 8, 2018 at Baptist East Hospital in Louisville, Kentucky. Born May 15, 1931 to Eberhard and Lucy Severance Metzner, Edward (known affectionately as Ned after his grandfather), spent his entire working life in various areas of real estate, just like his father and grandfather before him. A polio survivor, he persevered through physical hardship undaunted, graduating from Louisville Male High School and then the first graduating class of the School of Business at the University of Louisville in 1954.

Ned was the official photographer for the University of Louisville, where he took vibrant pictures of the sports teams he enjoyed so much. He also loved to sing barbershop, which led to him becoming the president of the Louisville Thoroughbred Chorus.

In his professional life, he was a past member of the Louisville Board of Realtors and The Institute of Property Management. Ned spent much of his life donating his time to numerous business organizations and went on to become the president of the Louisville Chapter of the Institute of Real Estate Management, and was treasurer of both the Detroit and Chicago chapters. He served on the board of directors of Goodwill Industries of Kentucky, was president of the Louisville Lutheran Home and chairman of the board of the Waterfront Condominium Association in Ft. Myers, Florida, where he spent his winters for the past 25 years. Ned loved to golf, and was a member of Hurstbourne Country Club and Lexington Country Club in Ft. Myers. He was a long standing member of Christ Lutheran Church and Peace Lutheran Church in Ft. Myers.

He is survived by his wife of 48 years, Mary Carlyle Winkler Metzner; his son, Mark Winkler Metzner; his daughter, Mary Lucille (Michael) Leocata; and his two grandchildren, Ryan Hudson and Mason Edward.

The funeral service was held at 12 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 13 at Pearson’s, 149 Breckenridge Lane with burial in Cave Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of flowers, Ned would have appreciated donations given to Goodwill Industries of Kentucky, an organization that meant a great deal to him.