Obituaries

Auerbach, Dr. S.P. “Sy”

Dr. S.P. “Sy” Auerbach, 97, died peacefully at home on Thursday, Feb. 1, just shy of his 98th birthday.

He attended the University of Miami (Florida), where he met the love of his life, Minx, and he graduated from the University of Louisville School of Medicine.

Sy was devoted to his career as an orthopedic surgeon. He was the Chief of Orthopedics at Kosair Children’s Hospital, and he was the co-founder and medical director of the Southeastern Rehabilitation Center in Clarksville, Indiana. Over the course of his career, Sy served as President of Medical Staff at Jewish and Kosair Hospitals and at the Louisville Rehabilitation Center. He was an innovator in orthopedic surgical procedures, bringing new techniques from Europe to the United States. He devoted time to training doctors in third-world countries and received Medico awards for service to underdeveloped nations, including South Vietnam and Afghanistan. After retiring from surgery, Sy continued practicing medicine into his 90s.

Sy was beloved by his patients, respected by his colleagues and appreciated by the community for his many contributions to it. His legacy includes endowing the Auerbach School of Occupational Therapy at Spalding, the Auerbach Chair of Psycho-Oncology and the Minx Auerbach Lecture in Women’s & Gender Studies at the University of Louisville. Sy lived in the moment and always gave others his full attention. He had a great sense of humor that stayed with him until his final days, and a deep appreciation for the arts. He collected and repaired antique clocks from around the world, but he was never on time!

Sy Auerbach is preceded in death by his wife of 64 years, Minx Mansbach Auerbach. He is survived by his three children, Penny Auerbach Friedberg (Jean), Keith Auerbach (Lynn Walker) and Robert Auerbach (Pumpkin); six grandchildren, Michael, Alex, Leah, Summer, Star and Peter; five great-grandchildren; and his dear friend, Pat Golde.

Sy often said that he had lived a full life, had a wonderful family and a fulfilling career. He died with no regrets, and at peace with a life well-lived.

A memorial service was held at 2 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 5, at The Temple, 5101 U.S. Highway 42. Expressions of sympathy may be directed to The Temple.

BOWMAN, SHIRLEY A. Kuhn

Shirley A. Kuhn Bowman, 84, of Louisville, passed peacefully from her home at Belmont Village and this world on Saturday, Feb. 3, 2018

She was a loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and homemaker for her family. She was a member of St. Martha Catholic Church. She will be deeply missed by all who had the pleasure of meeting her. No one who came into her presence was a stranger for very long. She loved people and they loved her.

Preceding Shirley in death was her husband, Charles W. Bowman; brother, William Kuhn; and parents, William and Pearl (Zimmerman) Kuhn.

She is survived by her sons, Robert (Marilyn) and Richard Bowman (Janie); daughters, Patti Wood (Ronnie), Linda Daniels (Blaine), Mary Davis (Dennis), Diane Guilford (Ken) and Amy Zehnder (Tom); ten grandchildren; seven great grandchildren; brother, Douglas Kuhn (Jo); and several nieces and nephews.

Her funeral mass was celebrated on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at 10 a.m. at St. Martha Catholic Church, with entombment following at Resthaven Cemetery. Visitation was held from 2 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Ratterman & Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Rd.

Please make any expressions of sympathy in Shirley’s memory to either St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital or to Kosair Charities.

Her family wishes to express their deepest gratitude and sincerest thanks to the staff at Belmont Village for creating such a fun and safe environment during her last two years as well as to Hosparus of Louisville for the exceptionally compassionate and excellent medical and palliative care they provided in her last week on Earth.

Condolences may be left by going online to www.Ratterman.com.

BROWN, LILLIE SAUNDERS

Lillie Saunders Brown, 96, passed away Jan. 31, 2018. She was a member of Zion Baptist Church and a graduate of Central High School Class of 1940. She is survived by her children, Elder Teresa Johnson, Nedra Brown, Ronald “Tim” Brown, Marissa Horton (Lewis) and Deborah Brown; grandchildren; great and great-great grandchildren; and nieces and nephews.

Visitation was held from 12 to 1 p.m. with funeral following at 1 p.m. on Wednesday at her church, 2200 Muhammad Ali Blvd. Burial took place in Green Meadows Cemetery. Arrangements were handled by G.C. Williams Funeral Home.

Special thanks to the staff at Norton Hospital and Hosparus.

FRANKLIN, Alyce B.

Alyce B. Franklin, 90, of Louisville, passed away Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018.

Alyce was the photo librarian for the Courier Journal and The Louisville Times for over 40 years. She was the former president for the old Kosair Children’s Hospital Auxiliary. Alyce, along with her husband, loved to travel the world and enjoyed their many trips together.

She was preceded in death by her husband, William R. Franklin, and she is survived by his nephew, James Turner.

A memorial service was held at 11 a.m. Monday at Highlands Funeral Home, 3331 Taylorsville Rd., with private burial following in Louisville Memorial Gardens, West.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to Kosair Charities, WHAS Crusade for Children and Masonic Homes of Kentucky.

Higdon, Jaime Leon

Jaime Leon Higdon, 53, of Louisville passed away on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. He was born in Louisville, Kentucky on September 17, 1964 to Zachary and the late Anna Rose Higdon.

Jaime was a automotive technician and a loving brother.

Jaime is survived by his father, Zachary A. Higdon Jr.; siblings, Eric Higdon (Sue Wolfe), Dean Higdon (Melissa), Keith Higdon (Deanna), Kevin Higdon, Sherri Cox (Robert) and Beverly Johnson; and a host of nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.

Funeral services were conducted at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, Southwest Louisville Chapel, 10304 Dixie Hwy. with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

Kaufman, Dorothea B.

Dorothea “Dot” B. Kaufman, 93, passed away peacefully with her family by her side on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018. She was preceded in death by Russell, her husband of 68 years, in February 2015 and her son, Bill, in July 2016.

Dot and Russell were long-time members of the Atherton High School Booster Club. In February 2001 the concession stands were dedicated in their honor for their 22 years of service. She was employed by JCPS for 14 years, working in the counselor’s office at Atherton and the Binet School. Dot enjoyed music, shoes from Byck’s and Selman’s in “sample size 4.5,” costume jewelry, antiquing and attending auctions with Russell.

She is survived by her daughters, Karen Nolan (Tom) and Dottie Ochsner (Robbie); son, Rick Cruse (Sara); grandchildren, Kara and Christopher Cruse, Joseph Ochsner (Abby); and sister, Sandra Bishop. The family would like to thank caregivers Cassy Bryant and Tiffany Carroll for their devotion.

Mother always said, “When I die I’m going to sit up in the casket and say ‘I don’t know why I died; I was never sick!’”

Private burial will be held at Cave Hill Cemetery.

Parker, Evelyn Marie Skaggs

Evelyn Marie Skaggs Parker, 94, of Louisville departed this life on Friday, Feb. 2, 2018 at Baptist Health in Louisville with her family by her side. The Russellville, Kentucky native was born on Oct. 9, 1923 to the late Smith Skaggs and Gertie Ferguson Skaggs. She was married to Vollie B. “Steamboat” Parker, who preceded her in death.

Evelyn was a homemaker and a clerk for Parker Hardware, Furniture and Appliances. She was a member of Chalybeate Homemakers, and Chalybeate United Baptist Church, where she was a Sunday School teacher for many years.

She leaves to honor her memory two daughters, Arlene Meredith and Alecia Decker (David Hines) both of Louisville; three adored grandchildren, Allyson Presley (Eric Cunningham) of Columbia, Missouri, John Meredith (Nicole Dittrick) of Queens, New York and Matthew Decker of Houston, Texas; three great-grandchildren, Ryan Presley, Katherine Presley and Sarah Meredith; special nieces, Carla Foster and Eleanor Lindsey; and several nieces, nephews, friends and family members. Evelyn was preceded in death by three brothers, Walter, Carl and Conner Skaggs.

Memorial contributions can be made to Chalybeate Church Building Fund, c/o James Napier, 351 Renfro Ray Rd., Smiths Grove, KY 42171.

Visitation was held from 4 to 8 pm on Monday, Feb. 5 and from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 6 at Patton Funeral Home, Brownsville Chapel. The funeral service was held at 1 p.m., Tuesday, Feb. 6 at Chalybeate United Baptist Church. The interment followed at Kinser Cemetery.

Online condolences can be made at www.pattonfuneralhome.com.

Scarpellini, Dr. Louis Alan “Al”

Dr. Louis Alan “Al” Scarpellini, 69, passed away peacefully Jan. 31, 2018 following a sudden illness. He was born to the late Louis P. and Dorothy M. (Ganocy) Scarpellini in Akron, Ohio on Sept. 11, 1948, and raised in Cuyahoga Falls, OH.

Al was a graduate of Hoban High School in Akron, and went on to earn a B.S. in social sciences from Kent State University, an M.A. in political science from Bowling Green University and D.A. in American government from Lehigh University in Pennsylvania. He was a graduate of St. Louis County Reserve Police Academy, and attended the National Fire Academy in Emmitsburg, Maryland.

His career began with HUD in Kansas City, followed by moves to St. Louis and Louisville. These assignments gave his family wonderful friendships and experiences.

Al and his wife of 44 years, Denise (Rauckhorst), married in 1973. His family and his sons, Zachary and Jason, were Al’s heart. The family enjoyed sports, scouting and swimming. He was a devoted father, husband, son and brother.

Al’s deep commitment to helping people and making the world a safer place led to volunteering with Middletown and Lyndon, Kentucky Fire Departments, and Vincennes, Indiana Sheriff and Fire Departments. He joined the faculty of Vincennes University in 1999, developing and chairing the largest fire science program in Indiana. He was named the State of Indiana Fire Instructor for 2014. Al retired from Vincennes in 2014, and took great pride in the success of his students.

Al was a life-long scholar, community leader, member of the Douglass Hills City Council (1997-2000) and a Kentucky Colonel. During his diverse career he exemplified leadership and professionalism. His energy, resilience and strong work ethic served him well. He was the go-to person for information and guidance. Al was humble and kind in his approach to others and modest about his achievements. He was a loyal friend and mentor to many.

He was preceded in death by his parents; cherished son, Zachary; and Don and Pearl Rauckhorst. Al is survived by his wife, Denise; son, Jason (Mary); granddaughters, Mia and Bella; sisters, Cynthia Hagerman (John), Lorrie Schur (Martin) and Dian Scarpellini; his wife’s family members, Donna Rauckhorst, Dawn Scott and Donald Rauckhorst (Barbara); and many dear cousins and friends.

Funeral services for Al were held at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 7 at Ratterman Funeral Home, East Louisville, 12900 Shelbyville Rd. Burial was held in Middletown Historic Cemetery.

In Al’s honor, donations may be made to WHAS Crusade for Children, whascrusade.org.

Wesley, Larney Eugene “Gene” Jr.

Mr. Larney Eugene “Gene” Wesley Jr., 70, passed away after his short but courageous battle with cancer on Thursday, Feb. 1, 2018 at Baptist Health of Louisville. He was born in Ann Arbor, Michigan on Nov. 11, 1947 to Larney Eugene Sr. and Margaret Hortense Wesley. Gene received his undergraduate degree from the University of Louisville and in 1986 received his MBA from there as well. He proudly served his country in the Army Reserve for six years and spent many years working as a vice president of CoBank.

Gene leaves to cherish his memory his wife of 30 years, Anita Wood Wesley; daughters, Christi Michelle Harper and Melissa Wesley Ruwe (Brian); son, Alex M. Wesley; brothers, Dan Wesley (Dee) and Tim Wesley (Teena); grandchildren, Caitlynn Harper, Madisynn Harper, Emmalynn Vanmeter, Michael Huston Embry, Aspynn Dunaway, Masin Callis and Cameron Barrick; three great grandchildren; and his good friend, Mike Mathews.

He is preceded in passing by his parents and his daughter, Lori Dawn Colucci.

A visitation was held from 12 to 5 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 4 at the Arch L. Heady Funeral Home at Westport Village, 7410 Westport Rd. A funeral service was held at 11 a.m. on Monday, Feb. 5 at the funeral home with committal service following at Cave Hill Cemetery.

In lieu of customary expressions of sympathy, the family requests that donations be made to the American Cancer Society, 1640 Lyndon Farm Ct. #104, Louisville, KY, 40223 or www.cancer.org.

Online condolences may be left at www.archlheadywestport.com.