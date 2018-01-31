Obituaries

Booth Jr., Grover “Tommy”

Grover “Tommy” Booth Jr., 90, of Louisville, passed away Jan. 25, 2018. Tommy was a retired truck driver for Motor Convoy and a member of Jehovah’s Witness Fern Valley Congregation.

He was preceded in death by his wife of 67 years, Rita Miles Booth, and sons Steve and Ray Booth.

Left to cherish his memory are his children, Grover Booth (Gina), Greg Booth and Jackie Gardner; sister, Thelma Jean Jones; 11 grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and one great-great grandchild.

Funeral services were held at 2 p.m. Tuesday at the Evergreen Funeral Home Dignity Memorial Chapel.

Please leave condolences for the family at Evergeen-Louisville.com.

Burkhead, Betty Ann

Betty Ann Burkhead, 86, of Louisville, passed away on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018 at Baptist Healthcare Louisville.

She was born Jan. 5, 1932 in Louisville and was a daughter of Buford D. Witt and Margaret E. Cahill Witt.

Betty Ann was a medical assistant and office manager for Drs. Burkhead, Burke and Gleason until her retirement in 1996. She was a lifetime member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

In addition to her parents, she is also preceded in death by her loving husband, Raymond, and three siblings: Mary “Tee Tee” French, Joan Hudson and Patricia Isaac.

Betty Ann is survived by her children: Michael Burkhead (Karen), Phillip Burkhead and Theresa Minogue (Donnie); grandchildren, Sara Cahill (Brian), Michael (Brittany) and Robert (Emily) Burkhead, and Hayley, Rachel and Conor Minogue; great-grandchildren, Ashley, Wyatt, Brianna, Brayden and Hillary; and her siblings, Shirley Farley, Ruth Lamb, Jimmy Witt (Marie), David Witt Jr., Norma Jean Szatko (George), Alberta Hainsworth (Bill), Paul Witt and Linda Huffman.

Her funeral mass was celebrated at 10 a.m. Monday, Jan. 29 at Holy Trinity Catholic Church, 501 Cherrywood Rd., followed by burial in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation was held from 2 to 8 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 28 at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Rd., “in St. Matthews.”

Memorial gifts in the form of contributions may be made to Holy Trinity Parish School Endowment.

CLARK, Claude

Claude Clark, 94, of Louisville, passed away Sunday, Jan. 28, 2018

Claude was raised at the Louisville Baptist Orphans Home. He started working for K&I Railroad, later called the Northfolk Southern, in 1946 and continued with the railroad until he retired in 1983. He was very active in his church, Ralph Avenue Baptist, where he held many offices. He also was a member of the Masonic Order.

He is survived by his wife of more than 63 years, Aileen Clark; son, Mark A. Clark (Cheryl); and grandson, Eric.

Visitation was held from 4 to 8 p.m. Tuesday at Owen Funeral Home – Jeffersontown, 9318 Taylorsville Rd. Funeral services were held at noon on Wednesday at the funeral home, followed by burial in Resthaven Memorial Park.

In lieu of flowers, expressions of sympathy may be made to the Wesley Manor Foundation.

Davidson, Geraldine Geiger

Geraldine “Gerry” Geiger Davison, 91, passed away at her home on Jan. 26 with her family by her side.

She was born on Jan. 4, 1927 in Ashland, Kentucky to Geraldine Williamson Geiger and Davis Earl Geiger. Gerry attended public school in Ashland, and was a graduate of Bradford Junior College in Haverhill, Massachusetts and Centre College in Danville, Kentucky with a degree in music. Centre College is where she met her husband of 66 years, Gordon B. Davidson, who was an attorney and civic leader.

Gerry was involved with numerous community affairs, including the Children’s Hospital Auxiliary, the Children’s Hospital Foundation, Historic Homes Foundation, Farmington, the Louisville Ballet, Highland Presbyterian Church and Second Presbyterian Church.

Forever optimistic and wonderfully natured, Gerry led by example rather than through promotion. She was deeply proud of her Ashland, Kentucky roots, and her Appalachian wisdom and sense of humility were impressive. Gerry deeply treasured her relationships with friends, family and community.

She is preceded in death by her parents, her sister Ceres G. Henkel of Nebraska and husband Gordon. Gerry is survived by her daughter, Sally D. Rhodes (Marc); her son, Stuart G. Davidson; and grandson, Stuart G. Dederer.

The family wishes to extend its heartfelt thanks to caregivers Lynette Ramsey, Darlene Sowell, Mark Wheeler, M.D. and the entire staff of OneMD.

Visitation will be Thursday, Feb. 1 from 4 to 7 p.m. at Pearson’s, 149 Breckenridge Ln. with a private burial to follow.

Expressions of sympathy can be made to the Gordon B. & Geraldine G. Davidson Endowed Fund for Foreign Study at Centre College, 600 West Walnut St., Danville, KY 40422.

Easley Jr., Clarence W.

Clarence W. Easley Jr., 73, entered into rest on Saturday, Jan. 27.

He was a plant operator for JCPS and an Army Airborne 101st veteran from the Vietnam Era.

Mr. Easley is survived by his wife, Donna Easley; two sons, Jesse and Jason Easley; four stepchildren; 18 grandchildren; several great-grandchildren; two brothers; and a sister.

His funeral service was held Wednesday at 1 p.m. at the Heady-Hardy Funeral Home, 7710 Dixie Hwy., with interment following in Evergreen Cemetery.

Finck Jr., George John

George John Finck Jr., 79, passed away peacefully on Jan. 25, 2018 at the Hildegard House. He is preceded in death by his wife of 57 years, Patricia Wieting Finck. He is survived by daughter, Melissa Gootee (Kent), and grandchildren Brittany Sullivan (Kevin), Sam, Emma and Lily.

He was a proud graduate of St. Elizabeth Grade School (1952) and Flaget High School (1956) and spent memorable years at WKU. He served his country proudly and retired from the U.S. Air Force and U.S. Air National Guard. He volunteered with the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office, Holy Family and drove Assumption High School’s bus, among other things.

A funeral mass honoring his life was celebrated Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 10 a.m. at St. Stephen Martyr Catholic Church, 2931 Pindell Ave. Donations of sympathy can be made to the Hildegard House, 114 Adams St., hildegardhouse.org.

Hagedorn, SCN, Anne

Anne Hagedorn, SCN, 91, was born in Covington, Kentucky. She died at Nazareth Home in Louisville on Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018. She had been a professed Sister of Charity of Nazareth for 64 years.

After making first vows, Sister Anne served in education ministry for 10 years. She taught third grade at St. Vincent de Paul in Mt. Vernon, Ohio; fifth grade at St. Ann in Wollaston, Massachusetts; and seventh grade at Most Blessed Sacrament in Louisville.

In 1965, Sister Anne graduated from Villa Madonna College in Covington with a degree in business administration. She used her education to serve in the business offices of St. Joseph Infirmary, Louisville; Mercy Hospital, Mt. Vernon; Memorial Hospital, Chattanooga; Faith Hospital, St. Louis; and Spalding College, Louisville. She was the director of data processing at Nazareth Home from 1983 to 1988.

Sister Anne served her SCN Community as the office manager for the Central Regional Office in Louisville. She also served as a volunteer at Nazareth Home, assisting with bookkeeping and accounting from 1991 to 2005.

She is survived by her sisters Mary Egbers, Bess Bruns, Patricia Jurgens and by her religious community.

The mass of Christian burial was held at 10:30 a.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31 at St. Vincent Church in Nazareth, Kentucky. Burial followed in Nazareth Cemetery.

A prayer service was held at Nazareth Home on Tuesday, Jan. 30 at 1:30 p.m.

Funeral arrangements are being handled by Ratterman Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Rd. Memorials may be made to Office of Mission Advancement, P.O. Box 9, Nazareth, KY, 40048.

King, Joseph Raymond

Joseph Raymond King, 67, passed away surrounded by loved ones at the University of Louisville Hospital on Saturday, Jan. 20, 2018. He was born June 25, 1950 to Murrell and Elizabeth Saville in Detroit, Michigan, the eldest of eight siblings. The first in his family to attend college, he went on to work in educational psychology, corporate training and later in life became a registered nurse. On June 2, 2007, he married the love of his life, Cecy. He enjoyed traveling, cooking, playing guitar, seeing his daughter perform, superhero comics and volunteering at the zoo, hospice and hospital, as well as making those close to him feel loved.

Survivors include his beloved wife, Diana “Cecy” Grisham King; daughter, Ali Burch (Jason Rosenholtz-Witt); stepson, David Grisham (Christiana Koonce); sisters, Karen Wyman (Pete), Sue Salyers, Cheryl Wolfe (Mike) and Kathy Wright (Troy); brothers, Murrell Saville, John Saville and Eric Saville; and first wife and dear friends, Rebecca Burch and Edward Craig. He was preceded in death by his parents, Murrell and Elizabeth Saville, and his brother-in-law, Paul Salyers.

Special thanks to Dr. William Tse and the University of Louisville Hospital staff for their tireless efforts and care they brought to him in his last year of life.

He will be remembered as a devoted husband, loving father, the best big brother and a helper to all those fortunate enough to cross his path in life.

Joe’s memorial service will be held Feb. 3 at St. Luke’s Chapel at the Episcopal Church Home, 7504 Westport Rd. Visitation begins at 10 a.m. and the memorial service begins at 11 a.m. with a reception immediately to follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Episcopal Church Home or a charity of your choosing.

Russ, Ruth Cruze

Ruth Cruze Russ, 91, of Louisville passed away Thursday, Jan. 25, 2018.

She was born in 1926 in Louisville, Kentucky, the daughter of Clyde Cruze and Caroline Cruze. She was preceded in death by her husband, Charles “Slick” Russ; her brother, Clarence Cruze; and her sister, Martha Smith.

She was employed as a salary administrator and benefits counselor by General Electric Co. for 28 years. She was a volunteer in the gift shop at Norton Hospital downtown for a number of years.

Ruth was a member of Mother of Sorrows Church.

Left to cherish her memory are her sons, Charles “Chuck” Russ (Kathy) and Jeffrey Russ (Teresa); four grandchildren, Rebecca Spencer (Scott), Daniel Russ (Laura), Matthew Russ (Blake) and Emily King (Phillip); five great-grandchildren, Griffin Russ, Tyler Spencer, Wyatt Russ, Evan Spencer and Cruze Russ; and her sister, Mary Wardlow.

Visitation was from 3 to 8 p.m. Monday at Ratterman and Sons Funeral Home, 3800 Bardstown Rd.. A brief prayer was held at 10 a.m. Tuesday and followed by her burial in Calvary Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Mass of the Air.

Updike, Lena M.

Lena M. Updike, 86, of Louisville, Kentucky passed away on Jan. 27, 2018.

Lena was born on Dec. 8, 1931 in Louisville to the late William Casey and Etta Nall. She was also preceded in death by her husband, JC Updike; sister, Arleen Darst; and brother, Carl “Tinker” Nall. She is survived by her children, Brenda Jaggers (Bob), Larry Updike (Judy), Robert Updike (Marcia), John Updike and Michael Devers (Jeannie); brothers, Roy Nall (Joyce) and James “Ikey” Casey; and many loving grandchildren and great-grandchildren.

Visitation was held from 3 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 31, 2018 at Newcomer Cremations, Funerals & Receptions, East Chapel (235 Juneau Drive, Louisville). A funeral ceremony will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. at the funeral home, with burial to follow at Frankfort Cemetery in Frankfort, Kentucky.