Obituaries

Bastin, Anna “Ann”

Anna “Ann” Bastin, 75, of Louisville passed away on Friday, Jan. 12, 2018. She was a member of Melbourne Heights Baptist Church, where she served as their first female deacon.

She is preceded in death by her husband, Raymond Bastin; her five siblings; and the father of her children, Rollin Shaw.

Ann is survived by her children: Julia Simons, Marcus Shaw and Ronda Paddock; and her sisters: Betty Higgs and Lavon Henken. She is also survived by seven grandchildren and five great-grandchildren.

A funeral service to celebrate Ann’s life will be conducted at noon on Thursday, Jan. 18, 2018 in the chapel of Arch L. Heady at Resthaven, 4400 Bardstown Rd., with interment to follow at Resthaven Memorial Park. Guests are invited to attend a visitation from 3 to 8 p.m. on Wednesday, Jan. 17 and after 9 a.m. the day of the funeral.

Cook Sr., Daniel R.

Daniel R. Cook Sr., 81, passed away peacefully on Jan.11, 2018. Survivors include his wife of 40 years, Heather Davis Cook; his kids: Connie Foley (Royce), Sam Cook (Kathryn), Dan Cook Jr. (Cathy) and Lisa Jones (Donnie), as well as six grandkids. He is preceded in death by his mother, Ruth Cook Sullivan, and his brother, Russell Cook.

He married Heather Davis Cook on Dec. 14, 1977 in Louisville, Kentucky. Dan was also born and raised in Louisville, and graduated from Valley High School in 1954. Dan proudly served his country in the U.S. Army. He was a legend in the Louisville automotive business working for Sam Swope, Bill Collins and Bob Hook before starting Cook and Reeves Cars in 1976 with his lifelong friend, David Reeves. Dan also started Superior Van Conversion, which later transitioned into Superior Van & Mobility.

Dan enjoyed boating, being with his family, sitting on his back porch watching the river and attending University of Louisville football and basketball games. His family and friends will always remember him as the life of the party.

Funeral services took place on Wednesday, Jan. 17 at 12 p.m. at Arch L Heady at Resthaven Funeral Home located at 4400 Bardstown Rd. All were welcomed to attend and celebrate the life of Dan “The Van Man” Cook.

The family would like to thank the Barton House Memory Care staff for their countless hours of hard work and dedication to the care of Dan over the last several months. In lieu of flowers, please send donations to WHAS Crusade for Children.

French , Bernard W.

Bernard William “Fast Eddie” French, 72, of Louisville passed away on Jan. 13, 2018 at Baptist Hospital with his loving wife at his side.

Bernie was born on July 13, 1945 and was a lifelong resident of Louisville. He was a retired carpenter and loving family man. He was known by his friends to be a pool shark, artist, poet, writer and a lover of music. He was also an avid UK fan.

Bernie will be lovingly remembered by his wife of 33 years, Robin, who never left his side; his best friend and youngest daughter, Amber French; his devoted and oldest daughter, Stacy French; four additional children: Kim, Bernie III, Jackie and Damon; 17 grandchildren; and his chess partner and close friend, Rob Hayes.

Cremation services were entrusted to Neurath & Schoppenhorst Funeral Home. The family asks that you remember Bernie by listening to the song “End of The Line,” and know that he did it his way.

Gambill, Jennifer Michelle

Jennifer Michelle Gambill, 45, of Louisville, achieved peace on January 12, 2018, surrounded by her family after a long battle with heart failure.

Jennifer was born Feb. 2, 1972 in Louisville to Edward and Nancye (Shaw) Gambill. She was always excited that she shared her birthday with Groundhog Day.

Jennifer is survived by the “lights of her life,” her daughters: Mia Marshall, Chelsea Marshall and Justine Gambill; and her grandchildren: Alex, Mars and Aarlan.

Jennifer is also survived by her father, Edward Gambill (partner John David Breckenridge); mother, Nancye Miller (husband Chris); sisters, Amanda Gambill-Hoback (husband Mark), and Lauren Hall (partner Gary Rogers); nephew, Evan Hall; aunt, Freda Goff (husband Donnie); uncle, Dallas Gambill; many beloved cousins; close friends; and her much loved Chihuahua, Petey.

Jennifer had a big and forgiving heart and will be missed by all.

A special thanks to all that helped her so much during her failing health, especially her best friend, Stephanie, and many others. You know who you are.

Funeral services were held at 1 p.m. on Jan. 16 at Newcomer Cremation, Funerals & Receptions (235 Juneau Drive, Louisville) with burial at Chenoweth Run Cemetery.

Golladay, Mary Evelyn (Eddington)

Mary Evelyn Golladay, 87, peacefully passed away Jan. 11, 2018 surrounded by her loving family.

Evelyn loved Jesus and her church family at Carlisle Avenue Baptist Church.

Evelyn met her husband, Roger, at Fountain Ferry Amusement Park when they were teenagers. Roger lovingly cared for his bride of 68 years. The joy of Evelyn’s life was caring for her husband, children and grandchildren.

She is survived by her devoted husband, Roger; children, Gene Golladay (Gerrie), Billy Golladay (Linda), Terry Golladay (Lisa) and Lisa Saylor (Barry); grandchildren, Jason Golladay (Amy), Jered Golladay (Melissa), Chad Golladay (Alicia), Melissa Lockard (Ryan), Tara Cook (Josh), Tiffani Golladay, Josh Saylor, Jake Saylor, Emily Golladay, Katie Saylor and Annie Golladay; 15 great grandchildren; one great great grandchild; and her brother, Julian “Sonny” Eddington (Carol).

Funeral services were held at 10 a.m. on Monday at Owen Funeral Home, 5317 Dixie Highway, with burial in Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

In lieu of flowers, the family would like memorial donations to be made to Carlisle Avenue Baptist Church General Fund.

Levy, Louis

Louis Levy, 86, of Alexandria, Virginia passed away on December 23, 2017. Louis was an actor, voice over talent, cabaret singer and songwriter for many years. He performed as the Rabbi in “Bernie’s Bar Mitzvah” on Broadway, in Baltimore, Maryland and Louisville, Kentucky. He appeared in numerous theatrical productions in the D.C. Metro area and in over 30 feature films.

Well known for his outgoing, affable, enthusiastic personality, Louis was a member of Screen Actors Guild (SAG), The American Federation of Television and Radio Artists (AFTRA), The National Speakers Association, DC Cabaret Network, Hexagon and The Television Internet and Video Association (TIVA), which awarded him the Peer Award for his public service announcement on motorcycle safety. The Mid-Atlantic region of the Songwriters Association of America provided him an award for one of his works.

Until his retirement in 1984 from the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development, Louis managed a pilot program to help low- and moderate-income families obtain and maintain housing. He also served in the U.S. Army.

Louis was born to Evelyn and Markham Levy of Louisville on Sept. 9, 1931 and graduated from Louisville Male High School, where he was later inducted into its Hall of Fame. He attended the University of Louisville and graduated from the Kelley School of Business at Indiana University. He was a proud Kentucky Colonel and Almas Shriner. In his earlier years he was an avid tennis player and swimmer.

Active in Jewish community activities, Louis was a member of the Washington Hebrew Congregation, The Jewish Historical Society of Greater Washington and the Southern Jewish Historical Society. Just three years ago, at the age of 83, he was called to the Torah as a Bar Mitzvah. He remained involved in the Louisville Jewish community and was a long-time member of The Temple, where he established the Levy Great Hall for educational and social programs. He also belonged to the Jewish Community Center (JCC), where he received the President’s Award for his unique contributions. He founded the Annual Louisville Jewish Film Festival which will mark its 20th anniversary in February. He considered this to be one of his most important accomplishments.

Louis is survived by his wife Wilma Probst Levy, who treasures him as a loving, kind and caring man with a positive mental attitude toward everything he approached. He was totally devoted to Wilma during her illness two years ago. Louis was Wilma’s true soulmate. He is also survived by his cousins, Barbara Ann Hawkins and Patrick Hawkins. He was known for his winning smile and great sense of humor.

Funeral services were held at The Temple, 5101 US Hwy 42, Louisville on January 4 at noon. A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date in Washington, D.C.

Donations may be sent to the Louis Levy and Wilma Probst Levy Film and Theatre Arts Fund at the JCC of Louisville, the Louis, Evelyn and Markham Levy Visual Arts Fund at The Temple of Louisville or to the Washington Hebrew Congregation in Washington, D.C.

Smith, B.J.

B. J. Smith, 76, died suddenly on January 10, 2018. B.J. was born on Sept. 13, 1941 in Portland, Oregon. He attended Central Catholic High School in Portland where he was an All-State basketball player and graduated from the University of Notre Dame in 1963.

He married the love of his life, Ruth, and was blessed with three children: Kathy (Shawnee, Kansas), Scott (Oakland, California) and Steve (Dublin, California). A Louisville resident for 50 years, B.J. was the former CFO of Reliance Universal followed by other ventures before retiring from Trinity Video Communications in 2007.

He was an active member of St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church and a proud supporter of Saint Xavier High School and his beloved Notre Dame.

B.J. is survived by his wife of 54 years, Ruth Schnaus; children Kathy and Hal VonWyl and their children Kara and Eric; Scott and Michelle Smith and their children Zach and Maddie; Steve and Laurie Smith and their children Samantha and Erica. He was preceded in death by one grandchild, Kristen VonWyl.

B.J. was a loyal and dedicated friend to many. He was typically the life of the party with his winning smile and infectious laugh. He loved spending time with family and friends and making cherished memories along the way.

One of his favorite hobbies after retirement was driving across the country with Ruthie by his side to visit their children and grandchildren and enjoying the beauty of the United States. He was loved by many and will be missed by all.

His funeral mass was held on Monday, Jan. 15 at 10 a.m. at St. Margaret Mary Catholic Church, at 7813 Shelbyville Rd. followed by a reception in the hospitality room.

The family requests donations in B.J.’s memory to Lifehouse Maternity Home or Saint Xavier High School Student Aid Fund.