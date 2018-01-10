Obituaries

Bohnert, Robert J.

Robert J. Bohnert, 82, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Saturday, January 6, 2018 at Westport Place Health Care with his family by his side. He was known to friends and family simply as “Bob.” Bob was a man of integrity. Bob’s compassion, patience, good counsel, wisdom and humor were, and remain, examples to all. Bob was chief architect, founder and co-proprietor of “The Club Bob.”

Bob was born June 6, 1935 in Louisville, a son of the late Hector W. Bohnert and Bertha A. Miller Bohnert.

Bob was a 1953 graduate of St. Xavier High School and a 1964 graduate of the University of Louisville School of Law. He was looking forward to celebrating his 45th year as an Assistant Jefferson County Attorney. Bob and his wife, Wanda were longtime members of Holy Spirit Parish.

In addition to his parents, he is also preceded in death by a son, Vance C. Miller Bohnert.

Bob is survived by his loving wife of 60 years, Wanda Allen Bohnert; children, Kenneth Allen Bohnert (Sharon), Mary Karen Hosch (Dan), Robert Scott Bohnert (Stephanie), Marian L. Price (Edward) and Jon Christian Bohnert (Kelly-Marie); 17 grandchildren; 13 great-grandchildren, with five additional great-grandchildren arriving soon; two brothers, William A. Bohnert and Thomas H. Bohnert (Paula) and a brother-in-law, Thomas E. Allen (Wilma). He is also survived by his faithful canine companion, Tico.

His funeral mass will be celebrated at 10 a.m. Thursday, January 11, 2018 at Holy Spirit Catholic Church, 3345 Lexington Road with burial to follow in Calvary Cemetery.

Memorial gifts in the form of contributions may be made to Catholic Charities Refugee Services.

Ewing, Mallie “Irene”

Mallie “Irene” Ewing, 97, of Valley Station passed away on Wednesday evening, January 3, 2018. Irene was retired from Woolco, and was a member of St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church and St. Vincent De Paul Society.

She was met at the gates of heaven by her husband of 68 years, James “Bud” Ewing. Left to cherish her memories are her seven daughters: Lena Lovo (Jim), Beverly O’Connell (Larry), June Darling (Jeff) and Jamie Bryan (Tim) all of Louisville; Sandra Williams (Dick) of Lapeer, Michigan; Sue Buckner of Owensboro, Kentucky and Kay Romes (Ron) of Independence, Kentucky; 17 grandchildren; 27 great-grandchildren; five great-great grandchildren; a brother, Marvin Wethington of Ohio; two sisters, Mary Abell of Columbia, Kentucky and Martha Campbell of Louisville and many other loving family members and friends.

A celebration of life service was held at 11 a.m. Monday at St. Peter the Apostle Catholic Church on Johnsontown Road with burial at Louisville Memorial Gardens West.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to Mass of the Air. Please visit our website at www.advantagefunerals.com to leave online condolences or memories for the Ewing family.

Jones, Cecil R.

Cecil R. Jones, 91, of Louisville passed away on January 6, 2018.

He was a native of Casey County, Kentucky, and the son of the late Joseph A. and Gertrude Jones. He graduated from Foundation High School in Berea, Kentucky and Eastern Kentucky University, where he earned a Bachelor of Science degree in Accounting.

He retired from Leggett & Platt at the age of 62 as Division Comptroller.

Cecil was an active member of Beargrass Christian Church and its Round Robin Sunday School Class, an Emeritus Life Member of the Institute of Management Accounts, Kentucky Colonel and former member of Oldham County Country Club. He enjoyed golf and was an avid University of Kentucky fan and a U.S. Army Veteran of WWII, in which he served in the Pacific Theater in the 25th Division.

Cecil touched many people with his warmth and humor. He loved people and life. All who knew him will miss his calm influence, his wisdom, common-sense, leadership and the twinkle in his blue eyes. He was a joy to know and truly a special human being.

He was preceded in death by his wife, Jean Jones; his parents; his sisters, Christine Doolin and Barbara Williams; and brother, Joseph A. Jones Jr.

He is survived by his cherished friend, Jean Crosier; his daughters, Lynne Jones of Oakland, California; Vicki Perkins and Kathy Jones of Louisville; five grandchildren, Taylor, Eric, Kristin, Lindsey and Nicholas and five great-grandchildren. Cecil is also survived by two sisters, Joyce Land and Jeanne Gianneschi; a niece; six nephews and a large group of extended family and friends.

His funeral service was held on Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Pearson’s, 149 Breckenridge Lane, with burial following in Crown Hill Cemetery in Salem, Indiana.

Memorials may be made to Beargrass Christian Church, 4100 Shelbyville Road, Louisville, KY, 40207

Rosenbaum, Pauline R.

Pauline “Polly” R. Rosenbaum, 96, of Louisville, passed away peacefully on Friday evening at Nazareth Home. Born on March 12, 1921 in Oskaloosa, Iowa, she was the daughter of Mary and Ralph Bickham.

Following high school, where Polly was a standout basketball player, she went to work for the May Drug Company in her hometown. There she met the love of her life, Victor B. Rosenbaum, whom she married several years later after he graduated from Palmer College of Chiropractic. Shortly thereafter, the young couple moved to Louisville, where she and Vic raised their family.

Polly was Vic’s helpmate and soulmate. She worked in his chiropractic office as a receptionist and bookkeeper, while at the same time, she immersed herself in family, synagogue and social activities. She was a model homemaker and mother who kept a meticulous house, served wonderful meals, sewed and needlepointed beautifully and graciously entertained family and friends.

As she and Vic approached retirement, they began to travel the world and also developed a passion for fine art collecting. They were extremely proud of their Persian rugs and Rookwood pottery. Polly was the consummate wife to her husband Vic. She happily remained by his side throughout their 70-year marriage, a milestone she cherished until the end of her life.

Polly is survived by her daughter, Sally Wax (Al); son, David Rosenbaum (Shaney); grandchildren, Michael Wax, Jennifer Wax, Aileen Griffin and Daniel Rosenbaum; and six great-grandchildren, Ben and Jack Wax, Winter Smith, Ethan and Olivia Griffin and Gianna Rosenbaum.

The family appreciates the care and love that Polly received from her caretakers, Hyacinth Nelson and Sewe Dukie; the staff at Nazareth Home and her physician, Dr. Jane Cornett.

Polly’s funeral service was held at 12 p.m. on Tuesday, January 9 at Herman Meyer & Son, Inc., with burial following in Adath Jeshurun Cemetery.

Expressions of sympathy in Polly’s memory may be made to Congregation Adath Jeshurun, Nazareth Home, Hosparus Health or the donor’s favorite charity.