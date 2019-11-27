Legacy: Phillip H. Marshall Sr.

Phillip H. Marshall Sr.

1939 – 2019

Phillip H. Marshall Sr., 80, of Louisville passed away peacefully on Nov. 1, 2019 at Hosparus Inpatient Care Center with his family by his side.

He was born Oct. 1, 1939 in Louisville to Robert W. “Buck” Marshall and Maggie T. Wood Marshall.

Phillip was a 1958 graduate of Castle Heights Military Academy located in Lebanon, Tennessee. He went on to attend Murray State University, where he met the love of his life, Marilyn Landrum, and they married on Oct. 3, 1959.

Phillip was co-owner of Marshall Realty in St. Matthews, a family owned and operated business for over 50 years. He was a member of Beargrass Christian Church, Big Springs Country Club, Kosair Shrine Temple and Churchill Downs Turf Club. Phillip was actively involved in the Marshall Family Foundation; Naval PT Boaters Association in memory of his father-in-law, a Pearl Harbor survivor; and Louisville Board of Realtors.

Phillip was highly thought of in his community and known as “a great man.” He had friends from all walks of life and would go out of his way to help anyone who needed it. He was a member of AA and proudly maintained sobriety for 40 years, sponsoring and mentoring others along the way.

Phillip had fun being outdoors whether it was bird hunting with his English Setters, running, golfing with friends and shuffleboard, in which he was the Florida State Champion. As a young man, he rode and showed horses at Rock Creek Riding Club. In his later years, he became a member of the Thoroughbred Association and enjoyed traveling with his racehorses to tracks all over the country.

Phillip relished all of these things, but the one thing that brought much joy and happiness to his heart was his family. He was a loving husband for over 48 years until Marilyn’s untimely death in 2007. He was a wonderful and fun-loving father and grandfather. He always looked forward to a fun game night with family and friends. Phillip lived life to the fullest and his legacy of strength, hard work, love and laughter will live on forever in those he leaves behind.

Phillip is preceded in death by his loving wife, Marilyn; his parents; and his sister-in-law, Mignon Phebus.

He is survived by his children, Phillip H. Marshall Jr. (Kimberly), April Wood Marshall and Deborah Marshall Skaggs; grandchildren, Phillip H. Marshall III, Ashley Ann Marshall Dondanville (Patrick), Kylie Marshall-Bohn and Sidney, Marshall, Marilyn and William Skaggs; brother-in-law, Edwin Phebus; loving nieces Tralece, Yvette (Fred) and Simone; and his personal devoted caregiver of many years, Lanesha Graves, whom the family considers a blessing in their lives.

Funeral services to celebrate Phillip’s life were held on Nov. 7, 2019 at Beargrass Christian Church, 4100 Shelbyville Road, with burial following in Cave Hill Cemetery. Visitation took place at Ratterman Funeral Home, 3711 Lexington Road, “in St. Matthews” and at Beargrass Christian Church prior to the service.

Memorial gifts may be made in honor of Phillip Marshall Sr. to the Dystonia Medical Research Foundation, 1 East Wacker Dr., Ste. 1730, Chicago, IL 60601 or Hosparus of Louisville, 3532 Ephraim McDowell Dr., Louisville, KY 40205.

Please visit rattermanbrothers.com to leave online condolences to the family.