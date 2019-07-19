Celebration of Life: Woodford R. “Woody” Porter Jr.

Woodford R. “Woody” Porter Jr., 72, passed away peacefully on June 24, 2019.

Woody was the owner and CEO of A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home, one of Louisville’s longest operating privately owned and operated African-American funeral homes. Woody established a second location, A.D. Porter & Sons-Southeast in 2009.

Woody served on a number of civic boards and business groups including: member and vice president of One West, Inc.; board member of the Louisville Urban League; life member NAACP, Ye Ole Esquire Club and J.B.B. Delphi Club, Inc.; vice president, Funeral Directors Vault and Crematory, LTD; former board member of Kentucky Board of Embalmers and Funeral Directors; and chairman of the Falls City Funeral Directors Association.

Woody was a member of St. Stephen Church and was a Navy veteran of the Vietnam War.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Harriett and Woodford R. Porter Sr.; sister, Ferda Porter; and daughters, Alysia “Dani” Porter and Alexis D. Porter.

He is survived by his wife, Suzanne Kellar Porter; children, Hamilton Chase Porter (Monica), Woodford R. Porter III “Trey,” Christian Bryant and Whitney Sweeney-Martin (Rodrick); siblings, Sharon Porter Robinson, Marie E. Porter and Harriett “Ellie” Billops (Jerry); grandchildren, Nyla Porter, Ariana Porter, Trevor Porter, London Sweeney, Keyon Bryant and Jay McAfee; and Jeffrey L. Gardner, trusted friend and business partner, along with a host of nieces, nephews, cousins and countless colleagues and friends.

Funeral services were held on July 3, 2019 at St. Stephen Church, 1018 S. 15th St.

Visitation was held July 2 at A.D. Porter & Sons Funeral Home and at St. Stephen Church.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that contributions be made to One West, 2028 W. Broadway, Ste. 104, Louisville, KY 40203, and the Woodford R. Porter Jr. Scholarship Fund at Simmons College of Kentucky, 1000 S. 4th St., Louisville, KY 40203.