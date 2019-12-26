Celebration of Life: William Albert Reisert III

1937 – 2019

William Albert Reisert III, 82, died Nov. 15, 2019 at his home in Prospect. He was born Feb. 8, 1937 in Louisville, Kentucky, the eldest son of William Albert Reisert Jr. and Ruth Marie Dentinger Reisert. He was a 1958 graduate of the University of Notre Dame, where he played baseball. After receiving his degree, he served his country for over three years in the U.S. Marine Corps as an artillery officer.

Mr. Reisert was a devout Catholic and adored and revered the Holy Mother. He was a long-standing member of Holy Spirit and St. Brigid parishes.

For his professional career, Mr. Reisert was the president of Reisert Insurance, a respected insurance agency in Louisville, which was founded by his grandfather in 1884.

Many of his family and friends simply knew him as “C.P.” or “Captain Pops,” a nickname his sons gave him. Mr. Reisert loved his time with his friends at the Bonnycastle Club. He was an avid supporter of Indiana University football and rarely missed a home game, where his tailgating with family and friends was legendary. For over two decades, Mr. Reisert was “The Voice of Lakeside” and announced countless swim-meets at the quarry.

Mr. Reisert was preceded in death by his parents; his brother, Robert E. Reisert; and his son, Kurt A. Reisert. He is survived by his brother, John Reisert (Mary); his sisters, Rita Olshansky (David) and Ruth Ann Gatti (Bill); his 10 children, Trina O’Brien (Jay), Kiki Strother (Bobby), Bill Reisert (Elizabeth), Greg Reisert, Nick Reisert (Kathy), Peter Reisert, Heidi Hutchins (Peter), Mary Reisert, Paul Reisert and Matthew Reisert; and 16 grandchildren, Lars Barbercheck, Mia Barbercheck, Sam Strother, Claire Strother, Kathleen Reisert, Alex Reisert, Rachel Reisert, Eleanor Reisert, Elise Reisert, Anna Reisert, Katie Reisert, Raegan Reisert, Julia Reisert, Caroline Hutchins, Max Hutchins and Jude Hutchins.

The family would like to thank Dr. John L. Huber at Baptist Health in Louisville, Dr. Dana Cardin at Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center in Nashville and the wonderful nurses and staff members who helped Bill bravely face pancreatic cancer with loving determination.

Visitation was held on Nov. 20 at Ratterman Brothers Funeral Home. A funeral mass was held on Nov. 21 at Holy Spirit Church, followed by a private family burial at St. Louis Cemetery. Donations may be made to the Vanderbilt-Ingram Cancer Center, Pancreatic Cancer Research, in Nashville, Tennessee.