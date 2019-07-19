Celebration of Life: Michael A. Ziemianski

Michael A. Ziemianski, 63, of Floyds Knobs died on June 25, 2019 at Jewish Hospital following a brief battle with cancer.

He was born July 6, 1955 in Toledo, Ohio, to Joseph and Ethel (Minarcin) Ziemianski, who preceded him in death. Surviving are his best friend, Michael Day of Floyds Knobs; his sister, Marilyn Fox and her husband, Thomas, of Maumee, Ohio; and many beloved nieces, nephews and extended family.

Mike grew up in Rossford, Ohio, and was a 1973 graduate of Rossford High School. He worked for his family’s business for several years, both in Ohio and in Phoenix, Arizona. His faith led him to college seminary at Saint Meinrad College in Indiana, where he earned a B.A. in Spanish in 1987. After college, he made Louisville and Southern Indiana his home.

He worked for Mercy Academy providing retreat experiences before returning to Saint Meinrad where he served the Archabbey and its Seminary and School of Theology for more than 25 years. During his tenure there, he served as director of annual giving, director of development and since 2008 as vice-president for development. For 18 months, he worked as the director of development for the Kentucky Center for the Arts in Louisville.

Mike believed strongly in community service. From 1997 until his death, he volunteered for the Kentucky Derby Festival, an organization very close to his heart. In 2003, he was named the Volunteer of the Year and also served on the KDF’s Board of Directors, most recently as chair-elect. He was due to serve as chair this year until his illness. As a member of the Cathedral of the Assumption Parish, he served for over 20 years as an extraordinary minister of Holy Communion. In addition, he was a member of the Bishop Flaget Society; a founding member of the organizing committee for Let’s Dance Louisville, an annual fundraising event for the Feed My Neighbor program; and could be found tending bar when needed.

Visitation and prayer services were held at Gehlbach & Royse Funeral Home in Georgetown, Indiana, on June 28. Visitation and funeral mass was held on June 29 at Cathedral of the Assumption in Louisville.