Celebration of Life: Martha Jean Coursey Porter

1930 – 2019

Martha Jean Porter, 89, transitioned to her heavenly home on Nov. 10, 2019 with family by her side. Despite her battle with dementia and Alzheimer’s, she lived, in our opinion, a remarkably positive life. She was unable to take care of herself, to remember some of our names or to recall events from the past. However, she often had a smile on her face, a twinkle in her eyes and never forgot to say “thank you” when someone would do something for her. She was not bedridden, didn’t suffer any bone-breaking falls nor battle any other debilitating diseases.

She was born in Logan County, Kentucky, on June 6, 1930 to Elmer and Ila Coursey. Martha Jean was a loving and devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and aunt. She will be remembered as a wonderful Christian lady who loved the Lord.

Martha Jean is preceded in death by her parents, younger brother, older sister and loving husband, H. D. Porter. Her children and grandchildren are left to cherish her memory. Survivors include her three sons, Kent (Kathy) Porter of Allen, Texas, Rollie (Betty) of Huntsville, Alabama and Ramsey Porter of Louisville, Kentucky; one daughter, Reba Porter Katsampes (Ernie) of Prospect, Kentucky; nine grandchildren, nine great-grandchildren, three nieces and one nephew.

Homemaker was her given profession while her children were young. She later retired as a catalogue sales associate at the J.C. Penney Co. Her other interests included ceramics, cooking and gardening. Martha Jean was a talented seamstress and designed much of her and her daughter’s wardrobe. She loved music and enjoyed listening to hymns and gospel music.

She was faithful and an active member in her beloved church, Eastwood Baptist in Bowling Green, prior to her Alzheimer’s Disease diagnosis 12 years ago.

The family thanks Dr. Jane Cornett and the staff in Charity Courts at the Nazareth Home in Louisville, Kentucky, for their compassionate care of our mother during her final days.

Visitation was held at the J.C. Kirby Funeral Home at 820 Lover’s Lane in Bowling Green, Kentucky on Nov. 13, 2019. Funeral services were held at the funeral home on Nov. 14, 2019. Her final resting place is in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery near Lewisburg, Kentucky.

The family requests memorial donations be made to Eastwood Baptist Church in lieu of flowers.