Celebration of Life: Louise Cecil

Louise Cecil

1938-2019

Louise Cecil passed away on May 21, 2019, at the age of 81. She was born in 1938 to John and Elmarie Sanders. A native of Tennessee, Louise established her home in Louisville, Kentucky. She had a successful career as a business owner of Louise Cecil Costumes. She is survived by her children Tommy, Chad (Nikki) and Deanna (Renato). She is also survived by her siblings Raymond, Glenn and Gerald. She was preceded in death by her parents and her sister Evelyn.

The funeral service was held on May 25 in the chapel at Pearson’s Funeral Home with burial following at Cave Hill Cemetery.