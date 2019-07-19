Celebration of Life: Lou Ellen Carwile Williams

Lou Ellen (Carwile) Williams passed away June 12, 2019 after a short illness. She was born Oct. 3, 1935 to Argus and Victoria (Deckard) Carwile. She was raised in South Louisville and spoke fondly of her childhood and the influence and support of her family and neighbors.

Lou Ellen married Billy D. Williams on Feb. 15, 1966. Together, they owned furniture stores; designed, built and sold homes throughout Louisville; and enjoyed being active in community organizations. They enjoyed furniture markets in North Carolina and Dallas and vacationing in West Palm Beach, Florida.

Family was important to Lou Ellen, and she was a caregiver to her mother for many years. She enjoyed family visiting and proudly taking them all over Louisville so she could “show off” her city.

Lou Ellen was a member and past president of The Fillies, Inc. and served on the boards of the Kentucky Derby Festival and the Kentucky Derby Festival Foundation.

The Kentucky Derby was a highlight for Lou Ellen. Her friends and family will always pause the first Saturday of May during the annual “Run for the Roses” and think of her.

Her husband Bill passed away on Sept. 24, 2004. Lou Ellen and Bill were blessed with a loyal friend and selfless and dedicated caregiver, Julia Seng, and a trusted and devoted friend, Eris Frazier. With Julia and Frazier’s friendship, support and care, both Lou Ellen and Bill were able to remain at home until each of their passings.

Lou Ellen was preceded in death by her parents; her brother, Kenneth Ray Carwile; sister-in-law, Madeline Carwile; and brother-in-law, Dale Trzynka.

Lou Ellen is survived by her brother, Jacob T. Carwile (Wichita, Kansas); two sisters, Marge Trzynka (Bismarck, North Dakota) and JoAnn (James) Montgomery (Cincinnati, Ohio); her beloved friends, Julia Seng and Eris Frazier; numerous nieces and nephews; and her dog, Annie.

A graveside service was held on June 15 at Cave Hill Cemetery in Louisville, Kentucky.

Memorials can be made to the Kentucky and Southern Indiana Stroke Association.