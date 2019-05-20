Celebration of Life: Gregory Howard Wright

Gregory Howard Wright

1941-2019

Gregory Howard Wright, 78, passed away on May 2. Born May 1, 1941 in Cincinnati, he was preceded in death by his parents Howard and Florence Wright and his daughter, Kelly Wright Veder. He is survived by children Doug Wright (Marybeth), Cindy Schomp (Jeremy) and Jason Wright; grandchildren Desiree Wright and Brook and Spencer Schomp; siblings Joan Casi (Paul), Susan Mougeotte (Keith), Kay Houston (Scott dec.), Daniel Wright (Jeannie) and Howard Wright Jr. (Laura); stepmother Barbara Wright; and many nephews and nieces.

Greg was a graduate of Western Hills School in Cincinnati, Ohio, and attended Southern Illinois University. Greg worked at Lockheed Dental Labs Cincinnati, Orkin in Clearwater, Florida, and Ampro, Glenmore Distilleries, Target, Electrowire, and Carriage House in Louisville.

Greg loved fishing, dancing, gardening and the outdoors as well as his teams, the Louisville Cardinals and the Cincinnati Reds. He will be greatly missed.

A memorial service will be held June 24 with a mass of Christian burial at 11 a.m. at Immaculate Conception Church, La Grange, Kentucky, with service after at Heady-Radcliffe Funeral Home, 706 W. Jefferson St., La Grange, Kentucky.

The family wishes to thank Greg’s many caregivers of Richwood Nursing Home, especially Tammy Duley. Memorials may be made to Wounded Warriors and Saint Jude Children’s Hospital.