Celebration of Life: Dr. Perry E. Sangalli

Dr. Perry E. Sangalli

1958-2019

Dr. Perry E. Sangalli, 60, died May 5, 2019 at Baptist Health.

Born in El Paso, Texas, Perry was president & CEO of St. Xavier High School in Louisville, Kentucky. He was a graduate of his beloved St. X (class of 1976) and earned his PhD from Spalding University. A gifted musician, he was an organist for parishes across the Archdiocese. Perry enjoyed food, travel and his entire St. X family. He was a member of Holy Trinity Catholic Church.

He was preceded in death by his mother, Barbara Forrest Sangalli.

Dr. Sangalli is survived by his father, Eugene P. Sangalli, and his two brothers, James D. and Robert D. Sangalli.

His funeral mass was celebrated on May 10, 2019 at Holy Trinity, 501 Cherrywood Road, with burial following in Calvary Cemetery. Visitation was held on May 9 at St. X High School.

Expressions of sympathy may be made to the Sangalli Endowment at St. Xavier.