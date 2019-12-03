NYE 2020 with Tony & the Tan Lines & DJ K-Dogg @ Mellwood

You can only celebrate a new year once. Don’t miss your chance to be at the party of the new decade.

For the past five years, Eventris’ New Year’s Eve party has been the biggest New Year’s Eve party in Louisville. This year’s event will be held in the Mellwood Art Center’s newest and biggest room – The Davinci Room.

Your ticket is all inclusive, meaning you have access to everything the event has to offer. Dance to the tunes of Tony and the Tan Lines and DJ K-Dogg. Enjoy cocktails, appetizers, and a champagne toast at midnight.

This event has sold out the past five years, so be sure to secure your spot as soon as possible.

General admission tickets are $80. Doors open at 9pm and the event ends at 2am. This event is for attendees aged 21 and over. NYE 2020 is sponsored by Grey Goose Vodka, Bacardi USA, Maker’s Mark, Luc Belaire Champagne, Miller, Coors, Coca-Cola, and Red Bull.