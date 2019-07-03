Nothing Trivial About It!

Why go to the same old dive bar trivia night, when you and the whole family can do trivia night at 3rd Turn Brewery Gardens in Oldham County? Plus, it’s for a good cause!

The folks at 3rd Turn Brewery are producing some of the best local craft beers that standout amid a boom in the local craft beer scene. But what sets 3rd Turn apart is their Brewery Garden in Oldham County, where they can serve 16 craft beers from the tap in the gorgeous serenity of the Kentucky countryside (only about 20 miles from Downtown Louisville).

Gather your team of six friends and family members to compete for first- and second-place prizes, as well as a prize for the team that comes in last. If you can’t pull four or five friends away for the evening, 3rd Turn will be happy to help put together a team with you. Food will be for sale from Backside Grill. For each adult ticket purchased, you will receive a $5 voucher for any food or drink.

For all of the fun, the real winners are the aspiring students who need support to pursue their dreams of a post secondary education, as your participation will support Oldham County Community Scholarships.

Children under the age of 12 are free to join, while students with a high school ID can receive a $10 discount.