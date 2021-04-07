Note from the Publisher

“When I bestride him, I soar, I am a hawk:

he trots the air; the earth sings when he touches it; the basest horn of his hoof is more musical than a pipe of Hermès.”

– William Shakespeare

This year, the Kentucky Derby will once again be like no other sporting event you can imagine – unique, full of tradition and spectacles of all sorts. Men will be in their finest suits and ladies will don the chicest fashion trends of the day, some might even call them costumes, worn by folks from all over the world. Where else can you watch a muddy Slip and Slide in one section of Churchill Downs and less than 50 yards away find a more demure crowd perched high on Millionaires Row? The day holds everything from women’s Derby hats that measure more than two feet in width and often higher in height, to men’s seersucker suits that are worn only this one time a year. Memories are made as the crowd listens to the sound of hoofs thundering past as they watch the Thoroughbreds cross the finish line, hoping they hold the winning ticket. Several photos of my Derby memories are shared here with you. Each bubbles up thoughts of celebration when I think of the special people whom I’ve shared each Derby with. Spectators from all walks of life make the annual pilgrimage to this sacred ground. Rain or shine, there are those that have a deep affinity and dedication to attending “the fastest two minutes in sports.” Whether you’re planning to attend the race in person or hosting an at-home party, I hope you enjoy it to the fullest!

Speaking of colorful events, check out our Homes feature as our very own Account Executive, Lauren Sharp Anderson, spruces up her home with loads of color that will inspire you to do the same. Our entire team is dedicated to creating and continuing to publish Louisville’s iconic monthly magazine for over 70 years. Our gratitude is endless for our loyal advertisers and readers. Without you, we cannot do what we do so well.

With gratitude,

Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey

Publisher