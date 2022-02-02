Note from the Publisher February 2022

“We travel because distance and difference are the secret tonic of creativity. When we get home, home is still the same. But something inside our minds has changed, and that changes everything.”

­—Jonah Lehrer

Wanderlust is defined as a strong desire for or impulses to wander and explore the world. As a teenager, I would often try to imagine the world outside of my own backyard. There was and is a depth to my wanderlust to discover the different cultures around the globe. Luckily, I have been able to travel to a few of those places that I had only been able to daydream about during my teenage years. From France, Italy, North Africa, and our very own beautiful United States amongst other destinations have all been stamped into my memory and my passport.

Snow Skiing in Colorado was never on my ‘must do’ list, yet somehow I ended up learning to ski at the renowned ski school in Beaver Creek. What a rush, racing down a black diamond run, feeling the wind on my face and appreciating the beauty of the mountains that had been recently covered in a fresh snowfall. There are other places that I’ve had the good fortune to visit, and they all have special meaning to me. Another quote I’m fond of and would like to share is one from Sir Terry Pratchett, an English author known for humorous fantasy and science fiction. “Coming back to where you started is not the same as not leaving.”

In this issue, we feature former Louisvillian Scott Davis. He is a wildlife researcher, expedition leader, author, and professional photographer specializing in wildlife, travel, documentaries, and editorial imagery. Scott has traveled the world and continues to do so, capturing the most breathtaking images that can tell a story about the subject matter without any words needed.

Thank you to our readers and advertisers for supporting Louisville’s iconic publication. Without you, we cannot do what we do so well, deliver VOICE Louisville to your doorstep.

May you find your wanderlust,

Janice Carter Levitch Humphrey

Publisher